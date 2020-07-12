All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Ocotillo Apartments

8000 US 290 West · (512) 270-7231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8000 US 290 West, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

1X1-1

$1,124

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

1X1-2

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

1X1-3

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

2X2-2

$1,635

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

2X2-1

$1,761

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

2X2-3

$1,780

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3X2-2

$2,214

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

3X2-1

$2,306

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1461 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ocotillo Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
cats allowed
car charging
clubhouse
internet access
pool table
Charming Homes With Modern Touches In Southwest Austin. Come home to our charming community of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Southwest Austin is home to rolling green hills, views for miles, and local favorites like Salt Lick Barbecue and Zilker Park. Our conveniently situated apartment community features a plethora of floor plans and layouts so that you can find the home that suits you best. Inside each apartment, you will find sleek appliances, granite countertops, and beautifully stained maple cabinets. Designer lighting and faux- wood flooring add an air of sophistication, while patios and balconies in each unit offer extra space to relax and entertain guests. Our community boasts a package of amenities that will make you feel like youre on vacation. Our sparkling pool, comprehensive fitness center, and community dog park are all just steps from Ocotillo Apartments. Southwest Austin could be your new home! Take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $87.50-$500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.5
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $135/month, carports $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ocotillo Apartments have any available units?
Ocotillo Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,124, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,635, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,214. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Ocotillo Apartments have?
Some of Ocotillo Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ocotillo Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ocotillo Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ocotillo Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ocotillo Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ocotillo Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ocotillo Apartments offers parking.
Does Ocotillo Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ocotillo Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ocotillo Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ocotillo Apartments has a pool.
Does Ocotillo Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Ocotillo Apartments has accessible units.
Does Ocotillo Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Ocotillo Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

