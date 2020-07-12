Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible business center carport courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly cats allowed car charging clubhouse internet access pool table

Charming Homes With Modern Touches In Southwest Austin. Come home to our charming community of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Southwest Austin is home to rolling green hills, views for miles, and local favorites like Salt Lick Barbecue and Zilker Park. Our conveniently situated apartment community features a plethora of floor plans and layouts so that you can find the home that suits you best. Inside each apartment, you will find sleek appliances, granite countertops, and beautifully stained maple cabinets. Designer lighting and faux- wood flooring add an air of sophistication, while patios and balconies in each unit offer extra space to relax and entertain guests. Our community boasts a package of amenities that will make you feel like youre on vacation. Our sparkling pool, comprehensive fitness center, and community dog park are all just steps from Ocotillo Apartments. Southwest Austin could be your new home! Take a tour today!