Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:00 PM

196 Apartments for rent in Downtown Austin, Austin, TX

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
35 Units Available
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,220
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,553
3163 sqft
High-rise luxury complexes with swimming pools, fitness center, concierge services and garage parking. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Close to shops, dining and 2nd Street District.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
32 Units Available
Seven
615 W 7th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,722
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,228
1319 sqft
In the heart of downtown Austin. Close to I-35, MoPac Expressway, University of Texas Austin, Texas Capitol, Colorado River, Austin Public Library, Wooldridge Square, 9th Street BMX Dirt Jumps/Trails. Complimentary Whole Foods delivery, spa bath, 14' ceilings, infinity pool, valet dry cleaning.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
38 Units Available
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,509
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near river, trails and I-35. Resort-style living with infinity pool, gym and Internet cafe. Apartments have hardwoods floors, extra storage and patios/balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
40 Units Available
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,342
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1174 sqft
Located in the Market District of downtown Austin, near 2nd Street District. Close to Shoal Creek, Colorado River, Austin Music Hall, Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. Town Lake Access, rooftop terrace with city view, pet-friendly apartments, street-level retail.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
$
21 Units Available
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,291
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1187 sqft
Located in downtown Austin, close to Lady Bird Lake and Republic Square. Nearby schools: Mathews Elementary, O'Henry Middle School, Austin High School. Close to 2nd Street Retail. City/capitol views, large walk-in closets, spa style soaking tubs, and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
33 Units Available
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,475
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1029 sqft
Located on Rainy Street, close to I-35, Lady Bird Lake, Sanchez Elementary School, and Martin Middle School. Downtown and Lady Bird Lake views, rooftop pool, and within walking distance to downtown Austin. Units feature spa-style baths and built-in shelving and desks.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
12 Units Available
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,795
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1271 sqft
In between MoPac Expressway and I-35. Close to Univ. of Texas, Texas Capitol, Pease District Park, Frank Erwin Center, 2nd Street District, University Medical Center Breckenridge, and the Colorado River. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors, package receiving, spa, and street parking.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
38 Units Available
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,565
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
1352 sqft
Located directly opposite the access path to biking and hiking trails close to Lady Bird Lake. Homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
The Monarch
801 W 5th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,040
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,905
2760 sqft
Charming, upscale community located in a two-story high-rise in the Market District. On-site amenities including 24-hour dry cleaning pickup, a complimentary coffee bar, and a 24-hour concierge. Gourmet kitchens and stunning views.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,475
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,770
2739 sqft
Located in Downtown Austin in a 31-story high-rise with incredible views. Near jogging trails, kayaking, and the Rainey Street District. On-site fitness center, business center, and private garages. Granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
38 Units Available
Whitley
301 Brazos St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,628
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,994
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1268 sqft
Located along East 3rd Street in Downtown Austin. Modern apartment block. Homes feature patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, a yoga studio and a media room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
21 Units Available
The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1334 sqft
Charming community right off I-35. Large balconies overlooking pool courtyard with sundeck. Pet-friendly property with updated appliances and washer-dryer hookup. Coffee bar, conference room and gym on site. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
22 Units Available
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1160 sqft
Located close to W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and minutes from Downtown Austin. Modern apartments include carpet and kitchen with appliances. Community is pet friendly and offers free parking.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
33 Units Available
Bowie
311 Bowie St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,542
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,054
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,093
1306 sqft
A modern community with a fitness center, concierge service, dog grooming area, and coffee bar. Apartments feature built-in cabinets, hardwood flooring, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets allowed. Free community bikes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
40 Units Available
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$2,075
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1268 sqft
What happens when a chic boutique apartment community teams up with a renowned boutique hotel in the heart of Downtown Austin? Everything. Gables Republic Square has partnered with Hotel ZaZa to help you live your best life, in style.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
$
23 Units Available
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,208
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1399 sqft
City living with extra amenities. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and bike storage on site. Pets welcome. Furnished, loft-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Hiking, shopping and dining all a mere block away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,630
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1354 sqft
Close to Downtown Station. All apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center and arcade. Property offers direct access to Lady Bird Lake trail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 7 at 08:04pm
3 Units Available
West Lynn Quarter
807 W Lynn, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,600
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
867 sqft
Across from the University of Texas. Student-friendly apartment community boasting a study center, fitness center and game room. Each fully furnished apartment features a kitchenette and bathroom with granite countertops. All utilities included.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Rainey St 404
90 Rainey Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,923
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Meticulous Rainey St Condo Mid Rise - Property Id: 125913 Listing # 1313010 Exceptional living in Downtown Austin off Rainey St. Absolutely zero details have been left out of this amazing property.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
900 N Interstate 35
900 I 35, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,555
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5730074)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1306 West Ave 207
1306 West Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,450
731 sqft
Unit 207 Available 08/08/20 Luxury 1 Bedroom Condo Downtown - Property Id: 312418 Luxurious and modern open concept condo with beautiful finishes throughout. Large quartz counterops with plenty of cabinet storage and soft-close drawers.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
300 Bowie St Apt 2904
300 Bowie St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,050
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1b/1b condo facing SW with stunning Lady Bird Lake, City and Hill Country views! Located in the The Market District & walking distance to The Seaholm District with shopping and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1801 Nueces Street
1801 Nueces Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1303 sqft
1801 Nueces Street Available 08/07/20 Charming & Updated 3 BR / 2 BA House Downtown & Walking Distance to the University of TX / Wood Floors - This well-maintained and remodeled 3 BR / 2 BA home is minutes away from Downtown and within walking

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
555 E 5th St Apt 711
555 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1375 sqft
Spacious condo with open floor plan and priceless views. Gourmet kitchen features all appliances including builtin microwave. wine refrigerator, gas cooking and granite counter tops.
Downtown Austin
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Throw out every stereotype you hold about Texas, because you won’t find it to be true in Austin. You’ll find a thriving scene in downtown, where people play just as hard as they work. Downtown puts you close to great entertainment and restaurants, as well as many corporate centers, but check your budget first.

Transportation

  • CapMetro (system of light rail and buses)
  • Walkable
  • Biking
  • Driving

Demographics

  • Singles
  • Young professionals

Close To:

  • University of Texas at Austin
  • I-35
  • Barton Springs Pool

Contains:

  • Lady Bird Lake and Bike Trail (formerly called Town Lake)
  • Texas State Capitol
  • Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
  • Downtown Farmer’s Market

Downtown in 3 words: Vibrant, Fun, Fast-Paced

Austin frequently tops the list of fastest-growing big cities in the U.S. With a perfect mix of job growth, entertainment options galore, and beautiful weather, it’s easy to see why thousands of people move here every year. Downtown Austin is the center of the action, especially for young, single professionals looking for the perfect apartment to rent.

Getting around Downtown Austin

Downtown Austin is very walkable, which is unusual for cities in Texas. The city’s Capital Metro—called CapMetro by locals—system provides a network of light rail and buses to take you around the city. Some people in downtown do ride bikes, but more often as a form of exercise than transportation. Austin is definitely a place where you want to avoid driving if you can, because the city’s rapid population growth has put a lot of strain on the roads. When you work and rent an apartment downtown, you can avoid a daily commute on I-35, which will save you countless hours of frustration.

Things to do in Downtown Austin

Downtown Austin is a hip, fun place where you can hang out at the bars along the 6th Street corridor. The 6th Street corridor has been the party spot for at least 30 years even though the line-up of bars and clubs is frequently changing. You can’t go wrong at Midnight Cowboy or the Driskill Bar.

There’s so much to do in Austin that you won’t be left out if 6th Street isn’t your scene. Stubbs BBQ isn’t just the source for some amazing food, but also for great live music. The Moody Theater is also the venue for long-running series Austin City Limits, and you can catch some amazing big-name shows here. The original location of the Alamo Drafthouse Theater is also here, which celebrities like Quentin Tarantino call the best theater in the country.

Dining in Downtown Austin

Texas is known as cattle country, and you can find a great steak at places like Roaring Fork or ALC Steaks. But Austin is a rare oasis in Texas where vegetarians and vegans will also feel welcome. In addition to restaurants like Arlo’s and Snap Kitchen, most Austin establishments offer at least a handful of vegetarian or vegan dishes. Thanks to year-round decent weather, Austin also has a thriving food truck scene.

Living in Downtown Austin

Austin’s unofficial motto is “Keep Austin Weird,” which means that everyone is welcome. You’ll still find that funky, artsy vibe at Waterloo Records and at Amy’s Ice Creams, both of which have been neighborhood institutions for decades. The nearby presence of the University of Texas makes the neighborhood feel young. Renting an apartment downtown means that you’ll be a part of the community.

Fitness is an important part of the Austin lifestyle. You’ll notice that a lot of Austinites aren’t deterred by the hot summers here, which lasts from April to October. People jog and bike on the trails around Lady Bird Lake. However, for those who prefer to exercise in air conditioning, there’s no shortage of indoor fitness facilities. Get your yoga on at Core Power Yoga or go for a classic workout in a clean environment like Pure Austin Fitness.

Renting in Downtown Austin

Apartments and condos make up most of the housing units downtown. Houses for rent are rare in this neighborhood. The explosive population growth means units can’t be built fast enough to keep up with demand, so be prepared that finding an apartment for rent downtown might take a while.

Downtown Austin apartments for rent aren’t cheap and you won’t find any discounts. Be ready to put in an application and deposit when you find an apartment you like because it will definitely be gone if you wait. Finding pet-friendly apartments isn’t too hard, but most have limits on number and breed of pets and will charge extra deposits. Rent continues to go up at a pretty rapid pace in downtown Austin. The apartments and condos you’ll find downtown are generally new and beautiful, with luxury amenities like valet trash pickup and rooftop pools.

Life in downtown Austin is fun and always changing. If you have the budget for it, there’s no neighborhood in Austin that is more convenient or exciting.

