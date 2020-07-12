196 Apartments for rent in Downtown Austin, Austin, TX

Downtown Austin is a hip, fun place where you can hang out at the bars along the 6th Street corridor. The 6th Street corridor has been the party spot for at least 30 years even though the line-up of bars and clubs is frequently changing. You can’t go wrong at Midnight Cowboy or the Driskill Bar.

There’s so much to do in Austin that you won’t be left out if 6th Street isn’t your scene. Stubbs BBQ isn’t just the source for some amazing food, but also for great live music. The Moody Theater is also the venue for long-running series Austin City Limits, and you can catch some amazing big-name shows here. The original location of the Alamo Drafthouse Theater is also here, which celebrities like Quentin Tarantino call the best theater in the country.