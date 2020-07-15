/
Austin Community College District
182 Apartments For Rent Near Austin Community College District
64 Units Available
Highland
Elan Parkside
609 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,329
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1243 sqft
Modern, high-energy community with open floor plans within a mixed-use neighborhood. Multi-level fitness studio, aquatic plaza and resort-like layout provided. Energy-efficient appliances, high ceilings and wood-style flooring in the kitchen provided. Downtown views, too.
30 Units Available
North Loop
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1314 sqft
Residences have in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and carpet. 24-hour fitness center. Outdoor swimming pool. Business center, game room and clubhouse. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
116 Units Available
Triangle State
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,786
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1209 sqft
Located in Austin, just steps from the University of Texas. Units include laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community offers residents access to parking garage, 24-hour gym and pool.
176 Units Available
Crestview
The Magnolia at Crestview
7400 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,288
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1141 sqft
The Magnolia at Crestview unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our brand new luxury apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair.
27 Units Available
Mueller
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,666
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
29 Units Available
Hancock
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
965 sqft
Charming homes with open concept kitchens, large closets, and central air conditioning. Homes located on beautifully landscaped courtyards. Swim in the pool on hot days. On-site laundry available. Located right in Historic Hyde Park.
19 Units Available
Crestview
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,470
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
36 Units Available
Mueller
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,459
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1126 sqft
Close to Mueller Lake Park, Northwest Greenway, I-35, Dell Children's Medical Center, Thinkery, HEB, and Mueller Market District. Nearby Schools: Maplewood Elementary, Kealing Middle School, and McCallum High. Pet-friendly apartments, bike storage, extra deep stainless sinks, ground floor retail.
43 Units Available
Windsor Park
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
920 sqft
Premier apartments include large patios, quartz countertops and plank flooring. One mile from ACC Highland Campus. Close to downtown shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to I-35, I-290 and I-83.
24 Units Available
Upper Boggy Creek
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
904 sqft
Upgraded units with vinyl plank flooring, a frost-free refrigerator and built-in bookshelves. Within walking distance of Mueller Park. Amenities include barbecue pits and a laundry facility.
34 Units Available
Hyde Park
Su Casa
109 W 39th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,282
1150 sqft
Central Austin living located on the UT shuttle line and only minutes from Downtown. Pet-friendly apartments that offer hardwood floors and a cozy courtyard for residents to relax.
147 Units Available
Highland
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,185
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1205 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Designed with Intention. Nestled in Action
19 Units Available
Heritage
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1228 sqft
Minutes from Central Park and near Central Market. Upscale, walkable community. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance. Hardwood floors throughout. On a walking track and near shops and restaurants. In-unit laundry provided.
27 Units Available
Hancock
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,264
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1162 sqft
Fabulous views near Eastwoods Park. Larger patios and balconies. Pet-friendly apartments. Washer/dryer hookup, updated ovens and refrigerator, and on-site laundry provided. Lots of parking. Open layouts with modern looks.
21 Units Available
Cherrywood
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,287
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1140 sqft
Located close to Airport and East Martin Luther King Jr boulevards. Apartments have private laundry facilities, a balcony, and a functional kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range. Pool, gym and clubhouse available.
27 Units Available
Hancock
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1840 sqft
The Oaks Apartments are located at 2901 and 2904 Swisher St. Austin, TX 78705.
60 Units Available
Windsor Park
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290, Austin, TX
Studio
$905
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1021 sqft
Garden-style apartments near Capital Plaza with hardwood floors and updated kitchens. Free Google Fiber internet packages available. Community has three swimming pools, a fitness center and lush landscaping.
52 Units Available
Mueller
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,613
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1421 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
62 Units Available
Crestview
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,143
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
18 Units Available
Brentwood
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,234
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1131 sqft
Located close to West Koenig Lane and offering views of downtown Austin from a sundeck. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a luxury kitchen. Community offers a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym.
24 Units Available
Brentwood
Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
893 sqft
Stylish homes with stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, and premium lighting. Community highlights include a dog park, pool, and laundry center. Close to bus stops and Crestview light rail station. By Highland Neighborhood Park.
30 Units Available
Allandale
Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
920 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to the Mopac Expressway and downtown Austin. Pet-friendly apartment complex providing numerous amenities, including a courtyard, swimming pool and on-site laundry. Car parking, package concierge and 24-hour maintenance available.
23 Units Available
Highland
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$979
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
804 sqft
Come home to your ideal apartment at Lamar Place where vintage meets modern and luxury meets value. Our unique community is centrally located just off North Lamar in Midtown, in the heart of Austin, close to everything you want or need.
12 Units Available
Brentwood
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1127 sqft
Close to the MoPac Expressway, Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, Highland Park Elementary, Lamar Middle School, McCallum High School, and Perry Park. Highlights include a lap pool, multi-level parking garage, ground floor retail, spa-inspired baths, walk-in closets, on-site recycling, and access to public transportation.