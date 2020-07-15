/
/
/
Northeast Lakeview College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 PM
31 Apartments For Rent Near Northeast Lakeview College
Last updated July 15 at 12:02 PM
57 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
26 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$946
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
25 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
514 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
44 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1221 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
10 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
772 sqft
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
5 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
91 Plaza Dr - 2
91 Plaza Drive, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1243 sqft
Rent Includes Water Service.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Converse
111 Meadow Lark
111 Meadow Lark, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1048 sqft
Quaint Home Just Minutes From Downtown Converse Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated April 10 at 04:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Converse
101 Churchwood
101 Churchwood, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
This Three bedroom house includes a large living room with a fireplace and two car garage. Nice yard and Covered back porch. The rooms are spacious with nice closets as well. Resident pays utilites.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
11005 Forest Crown
11005 Forest Crown, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
Beautiful Updated/Remodeled 3/2/2 in Live Oak.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
326 IRON KETTLE
326 Iron Kettle, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2556 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL HOME ON CUL DE SAC, BACKS UP TO 5TH GREEN ON OLYMPIA GOLF COURSE, MASTER DOWN - JACUZZI TUB, HIGH CEILINGS, SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM CERAMIC TILE, LARGE ISLAND IN KITCHEN, GREAT DECK IN BACKYARD, 2 PETS OKAY W/ NON-REF DEP.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
10223 Crystal View
10223 Crystal View, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1587 sqft
This home is like new in a GATED COMMUNITY. New flooring and AC unit. Covered front porch and back patio.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
10006 Coast Ridge
10006 Coast Ridge Drive, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1295 sqft
CUTE 4 BEDROOM NESTLED ON A CUL-DE-SAC*SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN*FRESH INTERIOR PAINT & FLOORING*CONVERSE*CENTRAL HVAC*STOVE/RANGE*DISHWASHER*FIREPLACE IN LIVING*EASY ACCESS TO RANDOLPH AFB, FT.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3
10719 Mathom Landing, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1421 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse near Randolph AFB! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
206 DeVaca
206 De Vaca, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1255 sqft
- VERY COZY WELL MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH GARDEN HOME * LARGE LIVING AREA W/ FIREPLACE * BEAUTIFUL FLOORS * OUTSIDE ACCESS FROM MASTER BEDROOM * TWO COVERED PATIO AREAS * CLOSE TO R.A.F.B. * (RLNE4885107)
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Converse
405 Toepperwein Rd
405 Toepperwein Road, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
CUTE 3 bedroom (third bedroom is converted garage) single story. New carpet in living room and some bedrooms. Upgraded bright kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator,dishwasher and eating area. Separate laundry room.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Carolina
230 East Wright Boulevard, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
1024 sqft
Welcome home to Solitude Townhomes. These extensively renovated townhomes offer over 1,000 square feet of comfortable living space located next to Randolph Air Force Base.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Converse
707 Meadow Gate
707 Meadow Gate, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1230 sqft
NICE 3 BR IN CONVERSE*FIREPLACE IN LIVING AREA*COVERED PATIO*EASY ACCESS TO RANDOLPH AFB & SHOPPING - NICE 3 BR IN CONVERSE*FIREPLACE IN LIVING AREA*COVERED PATIO*EASY ACCESS TO RANDOLPH AFB & SHOPPING*$55 APPL. FEE PER PERSON IS NON-REFUNDABLE*APPL.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
10331 ARTESIA WELLS
10331 Artesia Wells, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2485 sqft
Large home in gated Springwood Subdivision. Large yard. Sprinkler system for easy maintenance. Blinds on all windows. Plenty of room to spread out with three living areas. New paint entire house. New range and microwave.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7708 Forest Stream
7708 Forest Stream Road, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1594 sqft
7708 Forest Stream Available 08/31/20 WOODCREST - ***COMING SOON*** Great neighborhood convenient Fort Sam and Randolph AFB. Corner fireplace, formal dining, kitchen with ample breakfast area. Very nice yard front and back with privacy fencing.
