354 Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX

Moving to Brushy Creek

Making the move to Brushy Creek is easy, with its intimate size and strong community ready to welcome you as one of their own. Before moving to Brushy Creek, brush (no pun intended) up on its rich history (it was settled in the early 1840's by a mysterious group of travelers who came on a wagon from Brushy Creek, South Carolina, hence the town's name... trust us, you're going to want to visit friends with this fun fact). For those coming from a big city, Brushy Creek will feel like a breath of fresh air, and for those moments when you yearn for the bustling city, you only have to get in your car and drive a short distance to Austin. For those coming from a small city, Brushy Creek will feel like home right away.

Find an apartment for rent in one of the many apartment complexes available (coyote sightings not guaranteed). One , two- and three-bedroom apartments in Brushy Creek are all available and reasonably priced. Rental condos are also popular, and you can also find single-family homes if you prefer not to have to deal with your neighbors all of the time. Bring copies of your ID, a credit report and your checkbook with you to secure a place on the spot