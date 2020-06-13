354 Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX📍
Brushy Creek rests, appropriately, on the shores of the Brushy Creek in Williamson County, Texas, just north of Austin. Filling out the space of approximately eight square and hilly miles, Brushy Creek is a small suburban community offering a typical Texan climate (read: can get hot!) with averages in the 90's in the summer and essentially no snow in the winter (to all the ski bums thinking of moving here: you will have to travel to hit the slopes! You've been warned). Brushy Creek is that comfortable small-town gem that allows you to enjoy the quiet of the country only a short distance from live music and crowds in Austin.
Making the move to Brushy Creek is easy, with its intimate size and strong community ready to welcome you as one of their own. Before moving to Brushy Creek, brush (no pun intended) up on its rich history (it was settled in the early 1840's by a mysterious group of travelers who came on a wagon from Brushy Creek, South Carolina, hence the town's name... trust us, you're going to want to visit friends with this fun fact). For those coming from a big city, Brushy Creek will feel like a breath of fresh air, and for those moments when you yearn for the bustling city, you only have to get in your car and drive a short distance to Austin. For those coming from a small city, Brushy Creek will feel like home right away.
Find an apartment for rent in one of the many apartment complexes available (coyote sightings not guaranteed). One , two- and three-bedroom apartments in Brushy Creek are all available and reasonably priced. Rental condos are also popular, and you can also find single-family homes if you prefer not to have to deal with your neighbors all of the time. Bring copies of your ID, a credit report and your checkbook with you to secure a place on the spot
Being only eight square miles, all locations within Brushy Creek offer proximity to the town's parks, shopping and restaurants. Brushy Creek offers a good quality of life and a general pride of residency -- oh, and the occasional coyote sighting, but who doesn't like wildlife?
North: The town is basically divided between North and South, with the northern part in close proximity to the five-acre Brushy Creek North Park and Sendero Springs.
South: The lower half of this neighborhood has the Brushy Creek Regional Trail as its good neighbor. As the original neighborhood of Brush Creek, this part of Round Rock tends to have condos and single-family homes.
Winos Welcome
Do you like wine? Of course you do. Living in Brushy Creek, you are not far from the area's fabulous wines, so you have no excuse not to have an expertly-filled wine cabinet. Brushy Creek Vineyards is located off of Highway 287 and is owned by none other than a charismatic former rocket scientist, who now happens to be a wine extraordinaire. Come for a tasting, stroll the vineyards or just hang out with the staff and talk about the new varieties of wine.
The Great Outdoors
Brushy Creek is a great place to stay fit. The popular Brushy Creek Regional Trail, which runs for several miles along the creek, is the place to go for walking, running or biking. At various points off of the trail, you will find several splash ponds, climbing rocks, fishing docks, restrooms and picnic areas. Itching for something more? Austin is right next door. On those hot, sweaty summer days that are bound to show up, visit Austin's Barton Springs Pool, an outdoor community pool where locals and tourists alike float lazily in the water, play water sports or splash each other to no end.
Music Scene
If you are a music lover, you can't be in a better location to attend the South by Southwest festival held every March in Austin, where established and up-and-coming musicians flock for several days of endless musical performances. As the tourists scramble to find hotels, you will rest assured knowing you have to only travel a short distance to rest your head for the evening.
Tours to Tout
Don't forget Austin City Limits, an American public television music program recorded at the studios in Austin. Many of the buildings constructed shortly after the arrival of those settlers from South Carolina still stand and are also waiting to be explored, such as the one-room schoolhouse and church combination, as well as the town cemetery, which are both protected as national landmarks.