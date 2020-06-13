Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

354 Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX

📍
Cat Hollow

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3511 Monument Drive
3511 Monument Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1507 sqft
3511 Monument Drive Available 06/20/20 Nice 3/2/2 Home on huge lot! - Nice 3/2/2 Home on huge lot, Kitchen with updated refrigerator, microwave, gas stove and breakfast area, Formal dining or studay off kitchen, Laundry room with cabinets & sink.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
13612 Cibolo Trce
13612 Cibolo Trce, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1793 sqft
Convenient Location!!! Brand New David Weekly Homes, located in Presidio Station gated community with pool. 1793 square feet, 2 story. Open and bright with high ceilings, faux wood blinds, quartz counters.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Brook
1 Unit Available
9509 Graceland Trail
9509 Graceland Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2960 sqft
9509 Graceland Trail Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, FURNISHED home for lease on desirable, large corner lot! - Well-maintained, one story 3/2, with a bright open floorpan.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
8522 Delavan Ave
8522 Delavan Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2239 sqft
8522 Delavan Ave - New Carpet Just Installed. Great floorplan for entertaining. Open & bright. Guest Suite Down. (RLNE4614996)

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
8310 Caledonia Dr
8310 Caledonia Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2013 sqft
8310 Caledonia Dr Available 08/17/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near 620 & 45 - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near 620 & 45 ~ Open Floorplan w/Beautiful Wood and Tile Flooring ~ Chefs Kitchen w/High End Appliances & Granite Countertops ~

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
8424 Fern Bluff Ave
8424 Fern Bluff Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1910 sqft
- (RLNE3312686)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
7413 Magic Mountain
7413 West Magic Mountain Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2083 sqft
House for lease in Round Rock. - One Story Backing to a Greenbelt.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Brook
1 Unit Available
9204 Cessna Ln
9204 Cessna Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4230 sqft
Home for Lease - FM 620, right on Oconnor Dr / Avery Ranch Blvd, R on Morgan Hill Trail, L on Cessna House on Right Great home with access to the community pool,tennis&Sport court(LIKE PRIVATE) from the back yard gate.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
16919 Whitebrush Loop
16919 Whitebrush Loop, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1380 sqft
Great home in Brushy Creek! - Lovely 4 bedroom home in the Little Village subdivision of Brushy Creek and is nearby a park! Tile floors in the living and laminate wood floors in the kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
7201 Two Jacks Trl
7201 Two Jacks Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2407 sqft
7201 Two Jacks - Property Id: 294380 Well maintained, move in ready home, on a corner lot, in the Stone Canyon subdivision in Round Rock, TX. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a second living room, or office, and formal dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
8608 Glen Canyon Dr
8608 Glen Canyon Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2524 sqft
8608 Glen Canyon Dr Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home for Lease in Cat Hollow - Beautiful Cat Hollow home with over 2,500 sqft & 2 living areas! High ceilings & an open floor plan maximize the space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fern Bluff
1 Unit Available
8413 Priest River Dr
8413 Priest River Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1802 sqft
8413 Priest River Dr Available 07/13/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath House for Lease in Round Rock! - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath house for rent in Round Rock. Open floor plan. Fireplace in the living room. Tile flooring through out the main living areas.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
15802 De Peer Ave
15802 De Peer Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1775 sqft
Towering Two Story Greatroom w/Fireplace - Handsome Flooring! - Multi-purpose room downstairs - SS appliances - Spacious Master suite upstairs - All bedrooms offer walk-in closets & Ceiling fans - Generous, level Backyard - Excellent RRISD Schools:

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Cat Hollow
1 Unit Available
7711 OCONNOR DR
7711 O'connor Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brilliant location puts you in the heart of Round Rock, within the award-winning ISD and close to plenty of shopping and dining opportunities.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
16701 Great Oaks Dr
16701 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1710 sqft
This extremely energy efficient 3 bed 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Cat Hollow
1 Unit Available
8213 Menlo Park PL
8213 Menlo Park Place, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2481 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 2-story home in the established Cat Hollow Community. Brand new interior paint, brand new carpet, brand new laminate flooring, brand new refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, and dishwasher in kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Village of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
404 Conservation Dr Unit
404 Conservation Dr, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1710 sqft
New town-home, never lived in! 2 story condo. 3/2, w/granite counters, stainless steel appliance, many windows! Open layout, big sliding door to yard. Apply-www.texcenrealty.com read App. Guidelines on-site before applying.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Cat Hollow
1 Unit Available
16100 S Great Oaks DR
16100 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1256 sqft
Come experience low-maintenance living at its best. Gated, 2 bed/2.5 bath condo. Approx 1,217 sqft. Comes with refrigerator & W/D, as well. Both bedrooms and W/D are upstairs. Small, enclosed back yard which is mowed by the HOA.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Meadows of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
9006 Brimstone LN
9006 Brimstone Lane, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2051 sqft
Available 8/1/20.Bright & modern interior.Open formal living/dining.Glass French doors to study w/closet.Open kitchen/breakfast/family room w/fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
8166 Racine TRL
8166 Racine Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2449 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Woods at Brushy Creek! Located .

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Woods of Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
7804 Monona AVE
7804 Monona Avenue, Brushy Creek, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3046 sqft
Large 4 bedroom home, 3,000+ sqft, oversized .23 acre lot. Formal living and dining at entry - large open family, kitchen, and breakfast nook design towards back.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3707 Cornerstone ST
3707 Cornerstone Street, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1412 sqft
Nice home near great Round Rock schools and parks. This 3 bedroom and two bath home has been recently updated.
Results within 1 mile of Brushy Creek
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
22 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
44 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
City GuideBrushy Creek
"I got a guitar; you got a smile / We can go to Brushy Creek for a while / And have us a good time. / There ain't nothing like the sound / Of the hill country singing in the background." -- From "Brushy Creek" by Josh Abbott Band

Brushy Creek rests, appropriately, on the shores of the Brushy Creek in Williamson County, Texas, just north of Austin. Filling out the space of approximately eight square and hilly miles, Brushy Creek is a small suburban community offering a typical Texan climate (read: can get hot!) with averages in the 90's in the summer and essentially no snow in the winter (to all the ski bums thinking of moving here: you will have to travel to hit the slopes! You've been warned). Brushy Creek is that comfortable small-town gem that allows you to enjoy the quiet of the country only a short distance from live music and crowds in Austin.

Moving to Brushy Creek

Making the move to Brushy Creek is easy, with its intimate size and strong community ready to welcome you as one of their own. Before moving to Brushy Creek, brush (no pun intended) up on its rich history (it was settled in the early 1840's by a mysterious group of travelers who came on a wagon from Brushy Creek, South Carolina, hence the town's name... trust us, you're going to want to visit friends with this fun fact). For those coming from a big city, Brushy Creek will feel like a breath of fresh air, and for those moments when you yearn for the bustling city, you only have to get in your car and drive a short distance to Austin. For those coming from a small city, Brushy Creek will feel like home right away.

Find an apartment for rent in one of the many apartment complexes available (coyote sightings not guaranteed). One , two- and three-bedroom apartments in Brushy Creek are all available and reasonably priced. Rental condos are also popular, and you can also find single-family homes if you prefer not to have to deal with your neighbors all of the time. Bring copies of your ID, a credit report and your checkbook with you to secure a place on the spot

Brushy Creek Neighborhoods

Being only eight square miles, all locations within Brushy Creek offer proximity to the town's parks, shopping and restaurants. Brushy Creek offers a good quality of life and a general pride of residency -- oh, and the occasional coyote sighting, but who doesn't like wildlife?

North: The town is basically divided between North and South, with the northern part in close proximity to the five-acre Brushy Creek North Park and Sendero Springs.

South: The lower half of this neighborhood has the Brushy Creek Regional Trail as its good neighbor. As the original neighborhood of Brush Creek, this part of Round Rock tends to have condos and single-family homes.

Living in Brushy Creek

Winos Welcome

Do you like wine? Of course you do. Living in Brushy Creek, you are not far from the area's fabulous wines, so you have no excuse not to have an expertly-filled wine cabinet. Brushy Creek Vineyards is located off of Highway 287 and is owned by none other than a charismatic former rocket scientist, who now happens to be a wine extraordinaire. Come for a tasting, stroll the vineyards or just hang out with the staff and talk about the new varieties of wine.

The Great Outdoors

Brushy Creek is a great place to stay fit. The popular Brushy Creek Regional Trail, which runs for several miles along the creek, is the place to go for walking, running or biking. At various points off of the trail, you will find several splash ponds, climbing rocks, fishing docks, restrooms and picnic areas. Itching for something more? Austin is right next door. On those hot, sweaty summer days that are bound to show up, visit Austin's Barton Springs Pool, an outdoor community pool where locals and tourists alike float lazily in the water, play water sports or splash each other to no end.

Music Scene

If you are a music lover, you can't be in a better location to attend the South by Southwest festival held every March in Austin, where established and up-and-coming musicians flock for several days of endless musical performances. As the tourists scramble to find hotels, you will rest assured knowing you have to only travel a short distance to rest your head for the evening.

Tours to Tout

Don't forget Austin City Limits, an American public television music program recorded at the studios in Austin. Many of the buildings constructed shortly after the arrival of those settlers from South Carolina still stand and are also waiting to be explored, such as the one-room schoolhouse and church combination, as well as the town cemetery, which are both protected as national landmarks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brushy Creek?
The average rent price for Brushy Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,040.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Brushy Creek?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Brushy Creek include Cat Hollow.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brushy Creek?
Some of the colleges located in the Brushy Creek area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Temple College, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brushy Creek?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brushy Creek from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Pflugerville, and Cedar Park.

