Apartment List
/
TX
/
austin
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 AM

182 Accessible Apartments for rent in Austin, TX

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
$
Mueller
37 Units Available
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,400
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,517
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1126 sqft
Close to Mueller Lake Park, Northwest Greenway, I-35, Dell Children's Medical Center, Thinkery, HEB, and Mueller Market District. Nearby Schools: Maplewood Elementary, Kealing Middle School, and McCallum High. Pet-friendly apartments, bike storage, extra deep stainless sinks, ground floor retail.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
$
Gateway
10 Units Available
Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1068 sqft
Comfortable, relaxed site featuring large swimming pool, wall-to-wall carpeting and pools within a gated community. Updated appliances with washer-dryer hookup. Balconies and patios. Pet-friendly property.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
North Burnet
53 Units Available
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$914
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1313 sqft
Luxury community with pool, yoga, trash valet, and elevator. Great location in Austin, close to Domain Central Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Pleasant Valley
17 Units Available
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1003 sqft
Searching for convenient urban apartment living? Look no further than Hillside Villas, an upscale apartment community located in the heart of Austin, Texas.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
34 Units Available
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1110 sqft
Apartments on a former dairy farm. Homes feature quartz countertops and track lighting. Community includes a rooftop patio club room, dog park, courtyard swimming pool and shuffleboard court. By I-35. Near Onion Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
31 Units Available
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2195 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes with contemporary finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy use of grilling stations, bocce court and yoga studio. By Barton Creek Square Mall and Lady Bird Lake.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
Cortland Onion Creek. Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Austin, TX. Minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping, SoCo entertainment, and Barton Creek Greenbelt hiking. Come tour today and see why South Austin is booming!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
6 Units Available
Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in Austin just got better! Topping off one of America's best places to live - Wells Junction Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
76 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
26 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
North Loop
14 Units Available
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,387
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, modern apartments located in the North Loop neighborhood. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, infinity swimming pool and resident coffee bar. Units feature upgraded finishes and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
North Burnet
77 Units Available
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1024 sqft
South Austin apartment complex minutes from the I-35. Attractive grounds with pool and picnic area, clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments have a courtyard view and wood burning fireplace.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
43 Units Available
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1263 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a pet-friendly community. Units feature crown molding, high ceilings and walk-in closets. Deluxe grounds feature professional landscaping, two pools, business center and on-site movie theater.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Copperfield
43 Units Available
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
25 Units Available
Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1248 sqft
Steps away from Walmart Supercenter, Sam's Club and JCPenney. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and parking. Units feature energy-efficient wood blinds, 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and washer-dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
20 Units Available
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1040 sqft
Stunning homes just northwest of Austin. Beautifully designed units offer spacious floor plans, and grounds include a sparkling swimming pool as well as pet-comfort stations to keep Fido cool and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:22am
$
46 Units Available
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,182
1539 sqft
Minutes from Springbrook Business Park. All townhomes feature large windows, expansive living and dining areas, and contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. Residents-only amenities include a social room, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, business center and Starbucks cafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
56 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$914
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1118 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Pleasant Valley
60 Units Available
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,343
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1309 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
23 Units Available
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1328 sqft
Large windows, carpet flooring and a fireplace in every unit. Amenities include a clubhouse, coffee bar, carport and dog park. On-site laundry, swimming pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
North Shoal Creek
32 Units Available
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$986
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1109 sqft
Air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge and stove. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, dog park, pool, bike storage and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
$
34 Units Available
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1132 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.

June 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,184 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Austin, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have increased slightly in Austin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Austin.
    • While Austin's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most other large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAustin 3 BedroomsAustin Accessible ApartmentsAustin Apartments under $1,000Austin Apartments under $1,100Austin Apartments under $800
    Austin Apartments under $900Austin Apartments with BalconyAustin Apartments with GarageAustin Apartments with GymAustin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAustin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAustin Apartments with ParkingAustin Apartments with Pool
    Austin Apartments with Washer-DryerAustin Cheap PlacesAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Furnished ApartmentsAustin Luxury PlacesAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
    New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
    Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
    Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
    East Oak HillWindsor Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
    Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
    The University of Texas at Austin