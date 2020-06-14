424 Apartments for rent in Austin, TX with garage

Apartment List
Austin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
$
Mueller
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,548
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1673 sqft
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,187
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1120 sqft
Close to Highway 183, MoPac Expressway, The Arboretum, North Hills Town Center, Great Hills Park, Trader Joe's, and HEB. Bus stop right in front of community, canyon views, extensive dog park, volleyball pool, 4-lane lap pool, gas cooking, walk-in showers, garden tubs, wood burning stone fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Copperfield
42 Units Available
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Angus Valley
95 Units Available
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Highline
13201 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1299 sqft
An urban oasis where Austin's charm and style take on a new life. Enjoy the casual elegance of wood-style floors, gourmet kitchens and 9' ceilings, alongside smart and savvy features like USB charging stations.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
198 Units Available
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,207
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1197 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1486 sqft
Walk-in closets and granite counters characterize the chic units of this pet-friendly community. Online portal allows residents to raise complaints and pay conveniently. 24-hour fitness center available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Govalle
49 Units Available
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1064 sqft
Stylish living meets modern comforts here with a sparkling pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, dog park and proximity to Lake Travis. Recently renovated interiors with hardwood floors, relaxing bathtub and dramatic lighting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Montopolis
68 Units Available
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lamplight Village
47 Units Available
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1173 sqft
Close to Bull Creek and N Capital of Texas Highway. Built-in bookshelves, fireplace, oversized closets, video library, and gated entrance. Pet-friendly (with some limitations).
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1258 sqft
Stunning outdoor landscaping with beautiful pool, sundeck and patios. Near Highway 183 and Mopac for easy commutes. Fireplaces, hardwood floors and balconies in each suite. On-site parking, large playground and business center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1130 sqft
Nature meets convenience in this pet-friendly, recently renovated complex. Located near I-35 and downtown Austin. Close to Davis White Northeast District Park and Walnut Creek Nature Preserve. Units have laundry and balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,151
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1779 sqft
Situated in the Steiner Ranch community and just a short drive from Downtown Austin. Apartment homes featuring granite counters, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a wine room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1448 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sweetbriar
15 Units Available
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,260
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1328 sqft
Close to Highway 35, Williamson Creek, McKinney Falls State Park, St. Edward's University, Capital Metro Bus Transit, great shopping at Southpark Meadows, and the South Congress district in the southwest area of Austin. Highly walkable, pet-friendly apartments, Car2Go available at community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Travis Heights
17 Units Available
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1351 sqft
Great location near Texas School for the Deaf. Resort-style living with pool, sauna and billiards. Apartments feature patio/balcony, in-unit laundry hookups and plenty of storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Barton Hills
43 Units Available
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1276 sqft
Located near Barton Creek and Barton Skyway. Stylish and spacious apartments with patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a pool, a gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Austin, TX

Austin apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

