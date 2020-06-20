Rent Calculator
8904 Pesaro Dr.
8904 Pesaro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8904 Pesaro Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5845805)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8904 Pesaro Dr. have any available units?
8904 Pesaro Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Las Vegas Rent Report
.
Is 8904 Pesaro Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8904 Pesaro Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8904 Pesaro Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8904 Pesaro Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8904 Pesaro Dr. offer parking?
No, 8904 Pesaro Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8904 Pesaro Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8904 Pesaro Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8904 Pesaro Dr. have a pool?
No, 8904 Pesaro Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8904 Pesaro Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8904 Pesaro Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8904 Pesaro Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8904 Pesaro Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8904 Pesaro Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8904 Pesaro Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Vue at Centennial
7350 W Centennial Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89131
Northridge
6008 Bromley Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Altessa
100 Park Vista Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89138
The Met Apartment Homes
2701 N Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89108
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89113
The Dresden
6650 East Russell Road
Las Vegas, NV 89122
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Retreat
4248 Spencer St
Las Vegas, NV 89119
