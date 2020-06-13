132 Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV📍
As a master-planned community, Summerlin includes a total of 17 villages, including Summerlin South. As the name would suggest, Summerlin South is just a southward extension of Summerlin. Summerlin South is the most upscale of all the villages within Summerlin and includes The Ridges, which a community of mansions.
Moving to Summerlin South requires that you have all your ducks in a row. If you don't have a stable job and excellent references from previous landlords or property managers, you'll have a harder time hanging your hat here.
Consider working with an apartment locator if you need help finding the right place. If you need a 1 bedroom apartment in Summerlin South, it should be fairly easy to find. However, if you need an apartment large enough for a whole baseball team, allow yourself extra time for an apartment search. The same applies if you're looking for an apartment rental of which your furry friends will approve. An apartment locator can help you cut down the time you spend driving around looking at potential apartment homes, and who doesn’t need to save time?
Summerlin South is more a giant neighborhood than a town or village with several neighborhoods in it. You'll find that the majority of people own their homes here, though about 15 percent rent. Everything here cost much more than the state and national averages.
Willow Creek: There's a park and a place by this name. Expect big, beautiful homes and some apartments for rent.
The Ridges Subdivision: The Ridges is a gated community full of custom properties and luxury homes.
There’s a reason so many people who have ample amounts of money choose to live in Summerlin South, when they could live virtually anywhere they wanted. Summerlin is more than just a subdivision: it’s really more like a small, self-contained city with parks, world-class golf courses, casinos, over 50 miles of hiking trails and residents-only pools.Many Las Vegas residents feel that Summerlin South is the best place in town.