Last updated June 13 2020

132 Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV

Last updated June 13
Mira Villas
67 Units Available
Tanager
2375 Spruce Goose St, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,460
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1178 sqft
ELEVATED URBAN LIVINGWe offer unique features with luxe-inspired finishes and rich details to fully enrich your living experience. Enjoy the amenities and lifestyle that come with a rental without worrying about maintenance and upkeep.
Last updated June 13
Mira Villas
6 Units Available
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1335 sqft
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13
$
The Section Seven
15 Units Available
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1005 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3572 Ridge Meadow St.
3572 Ridge Meadow Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2001 sqft
ECHO RIDGE - Fantastic single story with custom tile and open floor plan. Plantation shutters in the home, ceiling fans through out. this home has surround sound system pre-wire custom entertainment unit.

Last updated June 13
Siena
1 Unit Available
10537 SOPRA CT
10537 Sopra Court, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1603 sqft
10537 SOPRA CT Available 07/01/20 *COMING SOON* 2 BED/2 BATH HOME IN A 55+ COMMUNITY! - WELCOME TO 10537 SOPRA CT! THIS LOVELY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A GUARD GATED 55+ COMMUNITY.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2025 Ardilea Street
2025 South Ardilea Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1846 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH MANY UPGRADES!! - HIGHLY UPGRADED 3 BED & 3.5 BATH HOME. BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH & SLIDER TO PATIO. CUSTOM WOOD & TILE FLOORS.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1787 CAPE COD LANDING DR
1787 Cape Cod Landing Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2908 sqft
NEAR DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN LOCATED IN WESTPARK DEVELOPMENT! - STUNNING HOME IN WEST PARK CLOSE TO POSH DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN AREA.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1978 Morro Vista Drive
1978 South Morro Vista Drive, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1749 sqft
FABULOUS UPGRADED AND LEED CERTIFIED ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME WITH A BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! - Huge open great room and kitchen area.

Last updated June 13
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10483 Mission Park Ave.
10483 Mission Park Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1475 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Full Bath Single Story Home! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME IN SUMMERLIN! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! LARGE KITCHEN EQUIPPED WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11246 Ventura Grass
11246 West Ventura Grass Court, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1616 sqft
11246 Ventura Grass Available 06/19/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SUMMERLIN - BEAUTIFUL HOME ON ONE OF THE LARGEST LOTS IN THE SUBDIVISION. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND ENTERTAINMENT. THE SPACIOUS LAYOUT PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY AND ROOM TO SPREAD OUT.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11723 GLOWING SUNSET LANE
11723 Glowing Sunset Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,995
4443 sqft
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB ON GOLF COURSE! MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - *2 WEEK FREE MOVE IN SPECIAL WITH 12 MONTH LEASE* INCREDIBLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED 5BD/4.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11635 EVERGREEN CREEK LN
11635 Evergreen Creek Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4812 sqft
LUXURY 5BD/6BA IN RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB! RENOVATED W/ POOL! - THIS GUARD GATED HOME FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH HERRINGBONE PATTERN TILE FLOORING, A BAR WITH A WINE REFRIGERATOR, PENDANT AND RECESS LIGHTING, A COMMERCIAL STAINLESS-STEEL

Last updated June 13
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10863 FRANKLIN HILLS AVE
10863 Franklin Hills Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2578 sqft
SUMMERLIN BEAUTY! - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED BELLA VERANDA IN SUMMERLIN! LARGE KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOORS, DOUBLE OVEN, COOKTOP STOVE. LANDSCAPED COURT YARD IN FRONT OF HOME AND COVERED PATIO W/GRASS IN THE BACK.

Last updated June 13
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
3256 River Glorious Lane
3256 River Glorious Lane, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1735 sqft
NORTHDALE AT SUMMERLIN - GREAT Summerlin home with pool & spa. Includes park, jogging trails, playground, etc.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11251 Hidden Peak Ave Apt 207 Apt 207
11251 Hidden Peak Ave, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1386 sqft
Elegant Two Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Beautiful Las Vegas This 2 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4263 Veraz Street - Habbas
4263 Veraz St, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2344 sqft
Modern Property in Luxury Senior Community - Stunning, like new, 2 bedroom/3 bathroom modern home. Single owner, used on part-time basis. Furnished with many built -ins, including large loft with media center and large patio.

Last updated June 13
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10494 CALICO PINES
10494 Calico Pines Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1938 sqft
10494 CALICO PINES Available 06/15/20 BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS HOME - Madison Place in Summerlin Centre with new carpet and paint. Open concept home with kitchen island and fireplace.

Last updated June 13
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
2198 Cast Pebble Dr
2198 Cast Pebble Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1949 sqft
Summerlin House in Beautiful Neighborhood - Beautiful modern spacious home in a highly sought after spot in the heart of Summerlin near Sahara and Charleston.

Last updated June 13
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10523 Clarion River
10523 Clarion River Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1146 sqft
1 STORY 3 BR, 2 BA NEWLY REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF SOUTH SUMMERLIN! - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN!/1 STORY HOME IN THE HEART OF SOUTH SUMMERLIN NEWLY REMODELED Home! FRESHLY PAINTED Inside OPEN FLOOR PLAN With All Neutral Colors CHEERY KITCHEN

Last updated June 13
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10565 BROADHEAD Court
10565 Broadhead Court, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1248 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY SECLUDED IN SUMMERLIN NEAR NEW MALL* CHEF'S DELIGHT -GOURMET KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APLLIANCES INCLUDING WINE FRIDGE * SLAB GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND CUSTOM CABINETS * LIVING ROOM WITH DOUBLE CEILING FANS

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1951 Granemore
1951 South Granemore Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1791 sqft
Walking distance to Downtown Summerlin. West Park Community pool + spas. Fabulous 3-story home with BR and full bath featuring tub/shower. Upgraded flooring throughout. Balcony upstairs with patio downstairs.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11478 Ogden Mills
11478 Ogden Mills Drive, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1489 sqft
RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN SHOWS LIKE NEW! Dual master bedrooms (on separate floors). Spacious living area with volume ceilings. Freshly painted throughout. New carpet, stone and wood floors. Stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
11305 Gravitation Drive
11305 Gravitation Dr, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2294 sqft
Take advantage of this opportunity to live in a newly built modern William Lyon Affinity Townhome located right off of the 215 freeway in the heart of Summerlin & conveniently next to Downtown Summerlin! Quartz counters & S/S appliances in the

Last updated June 13
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10510 Howling Coyote
10510 West Howling Coyote Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1983 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10510 Howling Coyote in Summerlin South. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideSummerlin South
Howard Hughes was one of the wealthiest men in the world, and he obviously could have done just about anything he wanted. He bought a film studio, learned how to fly airplanes and created a medical center.  He was known for being eccentric and visionary--and one of his big ideas was to buy 22,000 acres of desert land and turn it into a massive subdivision that he named after his grandmother. His gamble paid off. Today, the subdivision he created, called Summerlin, is one of the most popular a...

As a master-planned community, Summerlin includes a total of 17 villages, including Summerlin South. As the name would suggest, Summerlin South is just a southward extension of Summerlin. Summerlin South is the most upscale of all the villages within Summerlin and includes The Ridges, which a community of mansions.

Moving to Summerlin South

Moving to Summerlin South requires that you have all your ducks in a row. If you don't have a stable job and excellent references from previous landlords or property managers, you'll have a harder time hanging your hat here.

Consider working with an apartment locator if you need help finding the right place. If you need a 1 bedroom apartment in Summerlin South, it should be fairly easy to find. However, if you need an apartment large enough for a whole baseball team, allow yourself extra time for an apartment search. The same applies if you're looking for an apartment rental of which your furry friends will approve. An apartment locator can help you cut down the time you spend driving around looking at potential apartment homes, and who doesn’t need to save time?

Neighborhoods

Summerlin South is more a giant neighborhood than a town or village with several neighborhoods in it. You'll find that the majority of people own their homes here, though about 15 percent rent. Everything here cost much more than the state and national averages.

Willow Creek: There's a park and a place by this name. Expect big, beautiful homes and some apartments for rent.

The Ridges Subdivision: The Ridges is a gated community full of custom properties and luxury homes.

Life in Summerlin South

There’s a reason so many people who have ample amounts of money choose to live in Summerlin South, when they could live virtually anywhere they wanted. Summerlin is more than just a subdivision: it’s really more like a small, self-contained city with parks, world-class golf courses, casinos, over 50 miles of hiking trails and residents-only pools.Many Las Vegas residents feel that Summerlin South is the best place in town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Summerlin South?
The average rent price for Summerlin South rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,180.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Summerlin South?
Some of the colleges located in the Summerlin South area include Roseman University of Health Sciences, College of Southern Nevada, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Nevada State College, and Touro University Nevada. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Summerlin South?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Summerlin South from include Las Vegas, Henderson, Paradise, Spring Valley, and North Las Vegas.

