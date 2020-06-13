/
winchester
118 Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV📍
Winchester
7 Units Available
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$749
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$949
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2700 Las Vegas
2700 Las Vegas Blvd S, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1251 sqft
WELL KEPT, UPGRADED CONDO ON THE STRIP * FULLY FURNISHED W/ UPGRADED FLOORING * 2 MASTERS ON OPPOSITE ENDS OF THE UNIT * MAIN MASTER INCLUDES SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB WITH JETS * GOOD SIZED ROOMS AND OPEN GREAT ROOM WITH BALCONY AND AMAZING VIEWS *
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2547 Pacific Avenue
2547 Pacific Avenue, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
- Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Two Story Home with Sparkling Pool (RLNE5657613)
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3087 CAPISTRANO CT
3087 Capistrano Court, Winchester, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful short term rental home , COMPLETELY furnished and all utilities included - Come and see this beautiful single story mini palace, ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with beds and bedding.
The Strip
1 Unit Available
360 E. Desert Inn Rd #1203
360 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
360 E.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way
462 Las Casitas Way, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
986 sqft
462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON! MI 6/15th Refurbished-2 car Garage-Townhouse - MINUTES FROM STRIP!! East side 2 bedroom,1 1/2 bath,2 story town home.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
578 Tam O Shanter
578 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Spectacular 2 story English brick townhome located in the Las Vegas Country Club just minutes away from the strip. 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, large living room with formal dining room, open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2679 McLeod
2679 Mcleod Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
887 sqft
This lovely 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath unit is a 2nd level unit featuring fresh paint and large roomy balcony and a 1 car attached garage with W/D hookups. Sparking community pool and mature landscaping through-out. Priced right and won't last long.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
146 GREENBRIAR TOWNHOUSE Way
146 Greenbriar Townhouse Way, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$935
1320 sqft
REMODELED CABINETS/VANITIES, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT!! FANTASTIC ENTRY INVITING ENTRY WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM. LOVELY OPEN KITCHEN WITH NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BEAUTIFUL WHITE CABINETS.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
1405 Vegas Valley
1405 East Vegas Valley Drive, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1125 sqft
3bedroom- 2 bath renovated upstairs unit. No Carpet here! Spacious Kitchen- Updated cabinets, grantie countertops, Eating Area, Large Living Room, Master Bedroom is spacious, 2 closets, Master Bath (shower only). Second Bath - Tub Shower Combination.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
614 TAM O SHANTER
614 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1712 sqft
Downtown living in this contemporary townhome. Open floor plan w/ marble floor downstairs and lush carpeting upstairs. Asteroid chandelier & Nelson bubble light. Granite counters, stainless professional stove & wine fridge.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2330 Palora
2330 Palora Avenue, Winchester, NV
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
2383 sqft
This Beautiful home is very close to the Las Vegas strip and many shopping centers. Very spacious backyard and well maintained interior.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
1002 Tam O Shanter
1002 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RARE OPPORTUNITY** 1 STORY BRICK ENGLISH COUNTRY COTTAGE*IN PHENOMENAL LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB*3 MINS "WYNN ENCORE" *NESTLED RIGHT ON THE LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE*ADJ.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2829 Queens Courtyard
2829 Queens Courtyard Drive, Winchester, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3064 sqft
FABULOUS VIEWS of the Las Vegas Strip & lush greens of the Exclusive “Las Vegas Country Club.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2830 Karen Avenue
2830 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
4492 sqft
Beautiful light and bright (850-900sft) second story 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Large private balcony with attached one car garage. Community Pool.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
322 Karen
322 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM WITH DUAL PATIOS OFF EACH BEDRROOM WITH VIEWS OF BOTH SIDES OF THE TOWER.WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP, SHOPPING CENTERS, CONVENTION CENTER AND MORE. GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS AND 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3205 Pinehurst
3205 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1248 sqft
3205 Pinehurst Dr. Unit D Las Vegas, NV is a condo in the Las Vegas Country Club. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home was remodeled in 2012 and has a new kitchen, bathrooms, floors.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2460 Old Forge
2460 Old Forge Lane, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
584 sqft
I Bed, 1 Bath Facing the Pool * Entirely Remodeled with Laminate Flooring Throughout and Granite Countertops * Freshly Painted * Covered Parking Attached To Building * Close to Shopping!
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3181 PINEHURST Drive
3181 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM TOWN HOME W/ 1 CAR GARAGE IN LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB. FANTASTIC VIEWS OF THE COURSE* SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN W/ LARGE LIVING ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN W/ AMPLE STORAGE* UPGRADED BATHS* COZY MASTER BEDROOM W/ GOLF COURSE VIEWS*
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2747 Paradise
2747 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
3206 sqft
PRISTINE AND BEAUTIFUL!!!!!! FULLY FURNISHED "TURN-KEY" UNIT READY TO OCCUPY. GORGEOUS MARBLE FLOORING, OUTSTANDING NEW FURNISHING, ACCESSORIES, ART AND LIGHTING FIXTURES.
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2855 GEARY Place
2855 Geary Pl, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,795
761 sqft
Golf course View in Las Vegas County Club. Rare. LEASE TERM AND PRICE NEGOTIABLE .MINUTES FORM THE STRIPS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT .Beautiful strip View and Gulf course Views Full Furnished Turn-key Unit. Walk -IN closets in MASTER & Hall.
The Strip
1 Unit Available
350 East Desert Inn Road
350 E Desert Inn Rd, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
849 sqft
Condo located walking distance to convention center .Park like community grounds. View Encore Wynn Casino. Fully remodeled .2 Bedroom 1Bath . Centrally located near Strip.
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2700 LAS VEGAS Boulevard
2700 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1284 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO FOR LEASE. ON THE 37TH FLOOR WITH UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE WORLD-FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP. CHEF'S KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (SUBZERO AND BOSCH).
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2567 KAREN
2567 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM PATIO HOME INCLUDING A 1 CAR GARAGE! HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WET BAR, DINING AREA, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. EXCELLENT CONDITION. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Winchester rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,300.
Some of the colleges located in the Winchester area include Roseman University of Health Sciences, College of Southern Nevada, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Nevada State College, and Touro University Nevada. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Winchester from include Las Vegas, Henderson, Paradise, Spring Valley, and North Las Vegas.