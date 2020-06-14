Apartment List
336 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV with garage

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sovana
30 Units Available
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,106
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1390 sqft
Great Vegas location close to shopping, dining and the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3- bedroom homes. Community has a spa, gated entrance, bike storage and a BBQ/Picnic area.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Gloria Park Villas
3625 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$885
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1200 sqft
Gloria Park Villas Apartments have all the amenities of today's lifestyle including mature landscaping with swimming pools, outdoor spa, and fitness center all in a private gated community located minutes from the famous Las Vegas strip.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Las Vegas
10 Units Available
Fremont9
901 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$972
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
986 sqft
NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mountain Edge
17 Units Available
Mountain Gate
9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,091
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1147 sqft
Just minutes from the highway. This recently renovated community features a pool, playground, hot tub, garages and concierge service. Large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Cheyenne Hualapai
21 Units Available
Boulders at Lone Mountain
3450 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rancho Oakey
21 Units Available
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$694
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
760 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Tesoro Ranch
6655 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near Silver Bowl Fields. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community has a large pool and outdoor fire pits. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Aviata
2121 E Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,145
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1056 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in Paradise Valley, Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Rancho Viejo
3 Units Available
Cimarron Apartments
8301 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style community with an oasis feel offering spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans. Enjoy luxury amenities like a yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center and easy access to I-215. Upgraded options include fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
The Edmond at Hacienda
5280 W Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$970
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Las Vegas one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Units feature big kitchens, in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and two resort-style pools.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mira Villas
9 Units Available
Carlisle at Summerlin
1600 Queen Victoria St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,130
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1412 sqft
In the heart of the city. Apartments offer numerous upgrades including larger kitchens, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining. Resort-style pool and hydrotherapy spa. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Chateau Nouveau
33 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Mira Villas
5 Units Available
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1395 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
West Sahara
11 Units Available
Crystal Cove
3309 Sky Country Ln, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,094
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Summerlin location close to shopping, dining, entertainment and walking trails. Community features three pools, spas, fitness center, business center and outdoor play area. Washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Mira Villas
26 Units Available
Willowbrook Apartment Homes
2601 S Pavilion Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,255
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1539 sqft
Nestled within the beautiful master-planned community of Summerlin and with direct access to the I-215 Beltway, Willowbrook offers resort-style living with all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,155
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Volare
10695 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1168 sqft
We are now Open to all walk in tours! LEASE A MODERN APARTMENT HOME IN LAS VEGASFrom the outdoor lanai to the stylish clubhouse, the swimming pool to the volleyball court, Volare fully lives up to the Las Vegas resort standard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
The Wyatt
7017 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1390 sqft
Luxury Las Vegas apartments featuring resort pool with cabanas, a state-of-the-art gym, dog-grooming area and car charging spots. Interiors have large living spaces and upgraded amenities. Just off Hwy 215 in southwest Las Vegas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Mira Villas
18 Units Available
Morningstar
3355 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,430
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1436 sqft
Located in Summerlin, Las Vegas' premier master-planned community, we are just off of the 215 Beltway and only a short drive to fine dining, shopping and other local attractions.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Silverado Ranch
8 Units Available
Ascent at Silverado Apartments
10175 Spencer St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,193
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to delicious dining options such as BJ's Crepe Expectations and Fireside Restaurant and Tavern. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and extra storage. Sparkling swimming pool and BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
22 Units Available
Cabrillo
7955 W Badura Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1218 sqft
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool, spa and resident clubhouse. Units with vaulted ceilings, full-sized washers/dryers and stainless steel appliances. Close to New Hope Christian Academy.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Vue at Centennial
7350 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,161
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1379 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes include modern kitchens, quartz counters, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, media cafe, gated/controlled access, playground, mountain views. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, Gragson Freeway, Woodbury Beltway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Villas
16 Units Available
Constellation
1350 Spruce Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,656
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1250 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
Coronado Ranch
8 Units Available
Pinehurst Condominiums
6650 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,015
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1156 sqft
Modern residences await you at Pinehurst Condominiums Luxury Rentals. Come experience the best in condo living. Our community offers beautiful condo homes for rent in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

