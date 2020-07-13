Apartment List
/
NV
/
las vegas
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM

293 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV with pool

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Pointe at Centennial
5850 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1320 sqft
Centennial Centre and Rancho Santa Fe Plaza are just two of the shopping options near this community. Recently renovated units include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. There's also a clubhouse and gym to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Solitude at Centennial
7855 Deer Springs Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,194
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1250 sqft
Enjoy life in central North Las Vegas at Deer Springs Apartments, with well-manicured landscaping surrounding freshly updated apartments with all the modern amenities like garden-style bathtub, open kitchen, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$815
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
775 sqft
Welcome to Accent on Decatur Apartments in Las Vegas; home of the “good neighbor”. We offer a tranquil community just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Choose from a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
ELY Spring Valley
9750 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Emerald Springs
451 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$824
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1204 sqft
Located in the heart of northeast Las Vegas and close to I-15 and I-95. Two large swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and peaceful courtyard. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer and covered parking. Pets welcome!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Mountain Edge
Mountain Gate
9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,136
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1147 sqft
Just minutes from the highway. This recently renovated community features a pool, playground, hot tub, garages and concierge service. Large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Element
8450 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
987 sqft
A modern community just minutes from I-95, Summerlin Parkway, and I-215. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, concierge service and clubhouse. Green community. Fireplaces available. Walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Mira Villas
Constellation
1350 Spruce Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,742
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1250 sqft
CONSTELLATION is the premiere Las Vegas luxury apartment community for contemporary living.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,265
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
5 Units Available
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,285
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Venicia in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Viridian Palms
2675 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
933 sqft
A recently renovated community with two resort-like pools, clubhouse, racquetball courts and a fitness center. Dog park provided. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
The Lakes-Country Club
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1098 sqft
This luxury community offers a green open space, two pools, and a fitness center. On-site covered parking. Apartments feature built-in washers and dryers, fireplaces, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
The 95 Apartments
7100 W Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$965
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community near area parks and shops. On-site pool, laundry facilities, and a pet park. Fully appointed kitchens with a breakfast bar. Walk-in closets and ample storage throughout.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Fifteen Fifty
1550 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$841
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
739 sqft
Fifteen Fifty Apartments is currently undergoing exciting changes that will provide even more amenities for our residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
The Boulevard
3050 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$855
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
Stylish apartments feature private patios and vaulted ceilings. Superb on-site amenities include 24-maintenance, Internet access, clubhouse and gym. Convenient location close to the Royal Links Golf Course and the I-515. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
8 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$905
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1319 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
3 Units Available
Aspire
9110 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,267
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with a soaking spa, BBQ and picnic facilities, and a community terrace. Short 20-minute drive to McCarran International Airport.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
38 Units Available
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1017 sqft
Stunning, large community with 12 floor plan options spread over 40 acres of wooded land. Five swimming pools, fitness centers, trails and spas. Updated interiors with spacious layouts and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Wyandotte Apartment Homes
2629 Wyandotte St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Located within walking distance of the bus line as well as a slew of dining and restaurant options. Units feature air conditioning, balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes tot lot, three pools and laundry.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Torreyana
5155 S Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,082
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1120 sqft
Torreyana sits in Vegas' Spring Valley neighborhood, just between 1-15 and 215 Beltway. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, refrigerators and ceiling fans. This is a pet-friendly community with two on-site pools.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
The Met Apartment Homes
2701 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$993
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1211 sqft
Great location on northwest side of Las Vegas close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community is near transportation and has a swimming pool, BBQ area and landscaped grounds. Units have AC and big walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Tower at Tropicana
6575 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1050 sqft
Tower at Tropicana Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada has all the amenities of today's lifestyle including luxurious mature landscaping with swimming pools, outdoor spa, and a two story fitness center all in a private gated community located minutes

July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Las Vegas rent trends were flat over the past month

Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,192 for a two-bedroom. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,192 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most other large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLas Vegas 3 BedroomsLas Vegas Accessible ApartmentsLas Vegas Apartments under $700Las Vegas Apartments under $800Las Vegas Apartments under $900
    Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyLas Vegas Apartments with GarageLas Vegas Apartments with GymLas Vegas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLas Vegas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLas Vegas Apartments with ParkingLas Vegas Apartments with Pool
    Las Vegas Apartments with Washer-DryerLas Vegas Cheap PlacesLas Vegas Dog Friendly ApartmentsLas Vegas Furnished ApartmentsLas Vegas Luxury PlacesLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
    Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
    Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
    The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
    ProvidenceDesert Shores

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
    University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
    Touro University Nevada