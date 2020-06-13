Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

198 Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV

Silverado Ranch
Paradise Palms
The Strip
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Silverado Ranch
30 Units Available
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,197
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Silverado Ranch
28 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,133
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
2 Units Available
French Quarter
535 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
Studio
$550
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at French Quarter in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
49 Units Available
Evoq Apartment Homes
3550 Paradise Rd, Paradise, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1044 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Terra Cotta Villa
4080 W Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1090 sqft
This quiet apartment community is secluded from the Las Vegas excitement found mere minutes away. Amenities include walk-in closets, a sauna and spa, private patios, and in-home laundry. Easy access to I-15.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silverado Ranch
63 Units Available
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1191 sqft
Tucked into a quiet area but still close to I-15 and I-215. This 26-acre campus features fully furnished apartments with short-term lease options. On-site fitness center, pool, and spa.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Parkside Villas
8400 S Maryland Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,121
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live next to Desert Bloom Park in Las Vegas, with easy access to the airport and the Las Vegas Strip. Enjoy lush outdoor amenities, and relax with excellent restaurant and shopping choices nearby.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
14 Units Available
Viridian Apartments
4255 W Viking Rd, Paradise, NV
Studio
$666
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$743
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$862
830 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to the famed Las Vegas strip. Common amenities include on-site laundry, a clubhouse and spa facilities. Homes feature modern kitchens and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
11 Units Available
Twain Estates
3651 Arville Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$680
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
991 sqft
WELCOME TO TWAIN ESTATES\nTwain Estates is located in the heart of Las Vegas, minutes away from the strip. Relax in the refreshing pool or stop by the clubhouse for access to our business and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Silverado Ranch
6 Units Available
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,078
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1126 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalfi in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Silverado Ranch
47 Units Available
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Spectra at Reno
1330 E Reno Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near McCarran International Airport. Select properties feature gas fireplaces and full-size in-unit laundry appliances. Resort-style pool and outdoor barbecue areas. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,040
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1048 sqft
Perfectly located for easy access to the Las Vegas strip, these apartments are only minutes away from Interstate 515, and come fitted with built-in fireplace, carpeted floors, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3851 Wynn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$770
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
895 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ picnic area, night patrol, pool, spa and covered assigned parking. Apartments feature ceiling fan, patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and pantry. Great location close to I-15 and Madame Tussauds.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
57 Units Available
Vibe
1121 Lulu Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
788 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Live at Vibe Apartments in Las Vegas, NV\nOur residents are our priority! Located walking distance to UNLV, great restaurants, shopping, airport and the Fabulous Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
10 Units Available
Topaz
4020 Arville St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$805
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
870 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring large closets, patios and ample storage. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour pool, spa and dry sauna. Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$792
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1198 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
2 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
9 Units Available
Crescent Place
5055 Tamarus St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
967 sqft
We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Paradise Palms
2 Units Available
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$798
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Woodhaven
3650 Stober Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$743
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$843
852 sqft
Welcome home to Woodhaven Apartments in sunny Las Vegas, NV. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Las Vegas just off I-15.
City GuideParadise
"Lights across the water, and fireworks in the sky, Paradise Nevada on the fifth night of July." (-John Cale, "Paradise Nevada")

Home to the famed Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada welcomes billions of tourists each year, most of whom remain clueless to the fact that they are technically not within the Las Vegas City limits at all. Paradise is one of the most densely populated areas in the Las Vegas Valley and has the largest unincorporated population within the Valley. Living in Paradise is like being on a holiday all year round. Whether or not you take advantage of the Las Vegas strip, you will always be able to find fun things to do in the city. With a cost of living 5% less than the national average, there's nothing stopping you from living your dreams in Paradise!

Having trouble with Craigslist Paradise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Renting in Paradise

Before you begin your search for an apartment in Paradise, ensure that you are armed with all the information you need to make the right choice.

What it will cost you Renting a two bedroom apartment in Paradise run about the same as the national average, so you won’t need to break the bank to make rent. Do make sure to check the specifics of the apartment before you sign a contract, though. Although it’s wise to lay out a budget for your monthly rent, firmly sticking to the set amount could cost you the apartment of your dreams. If paying a few hundred bucks beyond your budget gets you a fully furnished, serviced apartment in Paradise, you may even end up saving some cash (and if not, just head over to the MGM grand and make up the different with a couple lucky rounds of Blackjack!).

Things to consider If you work anywhere near the Strip or the airport, opting for rental housing in Paradise is an obvious choice. However, do look into the time you will spend in travel if your workplace is located outside town. Making a list of your priorities will help you in your search for the perfect pad. If you don't have a car, make it a point to check out the local transportation system and your proximity to various amenities such as hospitals, shopping centers, and casinos (all the essentials, right?).

What you will need Vacant apartments or homes are easily found in Paradise. The current real estate vacancy rate here is approximately 38%. Plus, unlike the big cities, rents in Paradise are very affordable, so you don't need to set aside a lot of time to land a rental of your choice. Do keep your credit report, proof of income and rental history at hand though, so that you can put aside some down payment to seal the deal when you've found a place you like.

Neighborhoods in Paradise

Rents in Paradise are approximately the same all throughout the town, and don't vary much from neighborhood to neighborhood. Below is a list of the main areas within Paradise and all that they have to offer.

E Flamingo Road: This arterial road serves the University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV) and the Las Vegas Strip, when it intersects Las Vegas Boulevard. It's also home to some of the most famous casino-resorts in the world such as The Flamingo, Caesar's Palace, and The Bellagio--just think, the Bellagio fountain show could become a nightly tradition!

E Tropicana Avenue: Named after the Tropicana Resort and Casino, this neighborhood is also home to the MGM Grand Hotel. There are a lot of shopping options here in the form of two malls: Miracle Mile at Planet Hollywood and Crystal Mall at City Center.

Paradise Road: Paradise Road is considered the main entrance to McCarran International Airport, and the northern leg of the Las Vegas monorail cuts right through this area for a portion of the route. Famous attractions on this road include the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Living in Paradise

One of the benefits of staying in Paradise is that you will never run out of things to do or sights to see. Due to its proximity to one of the entertainment capitals of the world, there are practically unlimited dining, gaming, and entertainment options located nearby. Home to some of the greatest shows anywhere, Paradise hosts some of the biggest entertainment names everyday. For those of you working on the Las Vegas strip, chances are that you will have access to plenty of these shows at a discounted rate or for free. If you're looking for something more relaxing and peaceful, however, there are dozens of golf courses and seven lakes located within 20 miles of Paradise. Rent an apartment here and you will be at the doorstep of one of the most vibrant places in the world! It's, well, like paradise.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Paradise?
The average rent price for Paradise rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,380.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Paradise?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Paradise include Silverado Ranch, Paradise Palms, and The Strip.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Paradise?
Some of the colleges located in the Paradise area include University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Roseman University of Health Sciences, College of Southern Nevada, Nevada State College, and Touro University Nevada. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Paradise?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Paradise from include Las Vegas, Henderson, Spring Valley, North Las Vegas, and Sunrise Manor.

