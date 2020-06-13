198 Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV📍
Home to the famed Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada welcomes billions of tourists each year, most of whom remain clueless to the fact that they are technically not within the Las Vegas City limits at all. Paradise is one of the most densely populated areas in the Las Vegas Valley and has the largest unincorporated population within the Valley. Living in Paradise is like being on a holiday all year round. Whether or not you take advantage of the Las Vegas strip, you will always be able to find fun things to do in the city. With a cost of living 5% less than the national average, there's nothing stopping you from living your dreams in Paradise!
What it will cost you Renting a two bedroom apartment in Paradise run about the same as the national average, so you won’t need to break the bank to make rent. Do make sure to check the specifics of the apartment before you sign a contract, though. Although it’s wise to lay out a budget for your monthly rent, firmly sticking to the set amount could cost you the apartment of your dreams. If paying a few hundred bucks beyond your budget gets you a fully furnished, serviced apartment in Paradise, you may even end up saving some cash (and if not, just head over to the MGM grand and make up the different with a couple lucky rounds of Blackjack!).
Things to consider If you work anywhere near the Strip or the airport, opting for rental housing in Paradise is an obvious choice. However, do look into the time you will spend in travel if your workplace is located outside town. Making a list of your priorities will help you in your search for the perfect pad. If you don't have a car, make it a point to check out the local transportation system and your proximity to various amenities such as hospitals, shopping centers, and casinos (all the essentials, right?).
What you will need Vacant apartments or homes are easily found in Paradise. The current real estate vacancy rate here is approximately 38%. Plus, unlike the big cities, rents in Paradise are very affordable, so you don't need to set aside a lot of time to land a rental of your choice. Do keep your credit report, proof of income and rental history at hand though, so that you can put aside some down payment to seal the deal when you've found a place you like.
E Flamingo Road: This arterial road serves the University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV) and the Las Vegas Strip, when it intersects Las Vegas Boulevard. It's also home to some of the most famous casino-resorts in the world such as The Flamingo, Caesar's Palace, and The Bellagio--just think, the Bellagio fountain show could become a nightly tradition!
E Tropicana Avenue: Named after the Tropicana Resort and Casino, this neighborhood is also home to the MGM Grand Hotel. There are a lot of shopping options here in the form of two malls: Miracle Mile at Planet Hollywood and Crystal Mall at City Center.
Paradise Road: Paradise Road is considered the main entrance to McCarran International Airport, and the northern leg of the Las Vegas monorail cuts right through this area for a portion of the route. Famous attractions on this road include the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
One of the benefits of staying in Paradise is that you will never run out of things to do or sights to see. Due to its proximity to one of the entertainment capitals of the world, there are practically unlimited dining, gaming, and entertainment options located nearby. Home to some of the greatest shows anywhere, Paradise hosts some of the biggest entertainment names everyday. For those of you working on the Las Vegas strip, chances are that you will have access to plenty of these shows at a discounted rate or for free. If you're looking for something more relaxing and peaceful, however, there are dozens of golf courses and seven lakes located within 20 miles of Paradise. Rent an apartment here and you will be at the doorstep of one of the most vibrant places in the world! It's, well, like paradise.