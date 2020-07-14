All apartments in Las Vegas
Shelter Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:33 PM

Shelter Cove

Open Now until 6pm
2683 S Decatur Blvd · (702) 935-5066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2683 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2101 · Avail. Aug 15

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Unit 1062 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1089 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shelter Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A tranquil oasis just minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip. We are close to CCSN (Community College of Southern Nevada) and a short drive to major shopping and dining establishments. Our sparkling pool and full list of amenities provide our residents with resort-style living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 250.00
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome your pet, up to two per apartment. Certain Breed Restrictions Apply. Exotic Pets and Reptiles are not allowed. All other types of pets must be approved by the Property Manager.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Assigned Covered Available. Speak with your Leasing Consultant for details. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shelter Cove have any available units?
Shelter Cove has 4 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Shelter Cove have?
Some of Shelter Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shelter Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Shelter Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shelter Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Shelter Cove is pet friendly.
Does Shelter Cove offer parking?
Yes, Shelter Cove offers parking.
Does Shelter Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shelter Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shelter Cove have a pool?
Yes, Shelter Cove has a pool.
Does Shelter Cove have accessible units?
No, Shelter Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Shelter Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, Shelter Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
