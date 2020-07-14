Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shelter Cove.
A tranquil oasis just minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip. We are close to CCSN (Community College of Southern Nevada) and a short drive to major shopping and dining establishments. Our sparkling pool and full list of amenities provide our residents with resort-style living.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 250.00
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome your pet, up to two per apartment. Certain Breed Restrictions Apply. Exotic Pets and Reptiles are not allowed. All other types of pets must be approved by the Property Manager.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Assigned Covered Available. Speak with your Leasing Consultant for details. Please call for parking information.