whitney
335 Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV📍
$
Whitney
12 Units Available
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$930
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1182 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5710 E Tropicana Ave #2073 Building #19
5710 East Tropicana Avenue, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath upstairs unit in gated community. - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath upstairs unit in gated community. New paint and flooring (RLNE5737484)
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5710 E Tropicana Ave #2228 Bldg. 58
5710 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1225 sqft
3 BED 2 FULL BATH ON 2nd FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY! - 3 BED 2 FULL BATH ON 2nd FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY!~NICE PAINT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING AREA, CEILING FANS, & BREAKFAST BAR!~ MASTER HAS WALK IN CLOSET, ROMAN TUB, DOUBLE SINKS! COMMUNITY
1 Unit Available
3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET
3556 Tundra Swan Street, Whitney, NV
6 Bedrooms
$2,495
3749 sqft
"Model Like" 6 Bedroom East Side Home - This immaculate home and has a 3 car garage, upgraded kitchen appliances, island kitchen with Corian countertops, walk-in pantry, custom tile floors, custom stair rails, recessed lighting, designer colors
South Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
5926 Silver Trace
5926 Silver Trace Court, Whitney, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1882 sqft
*** 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL & SPA IN HENDERSON *** - *** BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME, 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH. TILE FLOOR IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN. FULLY LANDSCAPED IN BACK ABND FRONT YARDS.
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5408 Flowing Spring Street
5408 Flowing Spring Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1544 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
South Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
5942 silver trace court
5942 Silver Trace Court, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1882 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home - Property Id: 283322 Beautiful recently renovated single-family home, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths; brand new appliances (stainless steel). Spacious living area , upstairs loft.
1 Unit Available
6659 Brickhouse Avenue
6659 Brick House Ave, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1657 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5779206)
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
5965 Pavilion Lakes Ave
5965 East Pavilion Lakes Avenue, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5965 Pavilion Lakes Ave in Whitney. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
5640 Park City Avenue
5640 Park City Avenue, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1546 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5252 MANCHESTER Circle
5252 Manchester Circle, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
975 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom single story home. Spacious front living room. Kitchen features fridge and stove, tile flooring, and custom cabinets. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Separate laundry area.
Whitney
1 Unit Available
6459 Brook Cottage
6459 East Brook Cottage Lane, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1307 sqft
This lovely three bedroom home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a 2 car tandem garage. Almost no carpet, and brand new carpet where there is. New paint too! Wood like floors in the living room, bedrooms & hall.
1 Unit Available
3332 WRANGELL MOUNTAIN Street
3332 South Wrangell Mountain Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1424 sqft
Marvelous 3 bedroom home. Nice laminate/wood flooring + ceramic tile. Come take a look today. gated community.
1 Unit Available
5203 Jewel Canyon
5203 Jewel Canyon Drive, Whitney, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1594 sqft
Large open floor plan 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage home in gated community with community pool, spa, and clubhouse. High ceilings, separate family room. Option to rent fully furnished.
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5184 CLATSOP Street
5184 Clatsop Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1634 sqft
Former Model Home! 3 bed/2.5 bath and Loft. Upgraded Granite counters and cabinets. Open floor plan. Tile flooring downstairs. Covered patio. 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1484 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in gated Community Across Community Pool features tile and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout for you comfort, includes all appliances, easy to maintain landscaping, open floor concept with oversized bedrooms and closets.
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5401 Scotch Cap Drive
5401 Scotch Cap Drive, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1722 sqft
GATED 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE WITH TILE THROUGHOUT DOWNSTAIRS - GATED 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE! BLINDS & BACKYARD HAVE BEEN COMPLETED AFTER PHOTOS WERE TAKEN.
1 Unit Available
6098 Allred
6098 Allred Place, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Town home in Gated First Light at Boulder Ranch. Centrally located to freeway, shopping, parks, etc. Interior is bright and airy. Offers privacy with master suite and second bedroom on opposite sides.
Whitney
1 Unit Available
4743 Casitas Way
4743 Casitas Way, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 full bath two car garage townhome with all appliances included large back yard with covered patio fully fenced! TEXT Haley 7252615469 for more information! (RLNE5652696)
Whitney
1 Unit Available
6531 Chettle House
6531 East Chettle House Lane, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1308 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS! LARGE BACKYARD! ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS! NICE TILE AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT. MUST SEE!
Whitney
1 Unit Available
5038 MARIN Street
5038 North Marin Street, Whitney, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Single Story home with huge yards, fully fenced, covered patio. Tax records shows 1200sqft, 3 bedrooms. However, actual home has 4 bedrooms and a bonus room can be 5th bedroom. Also, per owner, house has 1360sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Whitney
$
22 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$862
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Whitney Ranch
7 Units Available
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,070
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
South Valley Ranch
7 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,135
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Whitney rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
Some of the colleges located in the Whitney area include Roseman University of Health Sciences, College of Southern Nevada, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Nevada State College, and Touro University Nevada. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Whitney from include Las Vegas, Henderson, Paradise, Spring Valley, and North Las Vegas.