617 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV📍
1 of 30
1 of 42
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 53
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 43
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 30
1 of 4
1 of 37
1 of 19
Las Vegas may be exalted for its glitz and glamour but beyond the enticement of the strip sits an entire city filled with neighborhoods. Whether you’re traveling with a full house or consider yourself a bit more a 5-card stud, there is a neighborhood in this desert city with your name on it. Here, we’ll break it down by regions.
Downtown: Lifestyle in the downtown area can be described in two words: apartment living. Being in the heart of the action means living in an apartment near the Strip, which offers residents access to great cuisine and close proximity to shopping, casinos, hotels and other nightlife. The downtown area is perfect for busy professionals, younger re-locators or for those looking to be in the thick of it all ‘til the wee hours of the night (…morning). Vegas is a 24-hour city and living downtown is like having your finger on the pulse of it. The area is also close to the UNLV campus, which is an added bonus for prospective students moving to the area. Cost of living here depends on which housing style you choose. Simple apartments can cost around $550 a month, while high rises and lofty apartments, often cost $800 or more a month. $-$$$$
Northwest: This area is home to the largest number of golf courses in Vegas. You could even say it’s downtown’s older, more settled sister. If you’re looking for waterfront property or just an apartment home away from the hustle and bustle of the craps tables, Northwest has that. Housing here is comprised of some gated neighborhoods with large homes and condos/townhome communities. In most cases, apartment living here is equivalent to a resort. For future Vegas residents looking to retire, the Northwest area is home to many age-restricted communities and several casinos are located in the neighborhood. One of the most popular neighborhoods, Summerlin, which was developed by Howard Hughes, is located in this area of town and has been acclaimed for its great communities and housing plans.
South/Southwest: One of the most middle class parts of the city, this region is really coming into its own and we’d bet our whole hand on its success. Featuring a mixed crowd of families, young professionals and older residents, Southwest offers new parks and hospital facilities, as well as city and mountain views. The area is also gaining popularity due to the construction of new apartments and single family homes, as well as its proximity to I-215 and the Strip. The majority of housing in this area is moderately priced but certain suburbany neighborhoods such as Spring Valley can be more costly, positioning themselves toward residents with upper-middle income.
South/Southeast: The southeast part of Vegas is coveted by upper-middle class residents due to its new hospitals and upscale neighborhoods. Offering accessibility to nearby cities like Boulder City (home of the Hoover Dam) and Henderson (a popular& upscale town), living in the Southeast ensures you are minutes away from biking, hiking, skiing and water sports. The area is within easy access of I-215, in case you want to maneuver around the outskirts of the city or take a weekend trip the “City of Angels.” $$-$$$
Northeast Valley: Located a few minutes from the Strip, this area is made up of a hodge-podge of houses, from mobile homes to mansions and everything in between. Nellis Air Force Base is close by so many military families call the Northeast area home. Experiencing rapid growth, due to the availability of property and the affordable housing in the area, Northeast is ideal for investors. Although the area is not as established, there are still many well-priced rentals available for those who want to reside in a quieter end of town.
For those moving to town without furniture, furnished apartments can be found in the Las Vegas area but are more prominent downtown. If you are a bit of commitment-phobe, here are a few words of wisdom: many leases in the area are only six-month terms AND since you’ve just moved to the “Marriage Capital of the World” steer clear of chapels after happy hour. Added rental bonus: most apartments in Vegas come STANDARD with washer/dryer and ceiling fans!
Due to the abundance of interstate and freeways around the Las Vegas areas, cars are the favorite mode of transportation around town. I-15 (or 215) can connect you to anywhere in the valley, as well as take you on a road trip to California. 515 and US-95 will be your other routes out of the city, while Fremont Street will let you cruise up and down the strip (head out of the moon-roof, optional). However, the city does offer various forms of public transportation for those who prefer to see things from the passenger seat. Bus service is available throughout the city through the Citizens Area Transit lines. For those with the need for speed, the monorail system covers a 4-mile area and can take residents all along the Strip and downtown area.
Being located in a desert climate does offer the best of both worlds, in terms of weather. The winters here are cool/cold and the summers are filled with what some call a “dry heat.” This is a kind term for HOT! Summers temperatures here can reach well into the 100s, so expect a pricey electricity bill. No wonder they pump oxygen into those casinos. In fact, Nevada Energy is known to issue warnings of power outages in summer months. But don’t let a little hot weather discourage you - seven months out of the year, the weather is actually pretty perfect. You can ski Mount Charleston in the winter, swim Lake Mead in the summer and hike and run outdoors in between.
Whether you explore Red Rock Canyon, spend the day shopping, take visitors to the Strip or simply stand in awe of the mountains and valleys of your own backyard, the beauty of Las Vegas is that you can make it what you want. There is a neighborhood, a home, an activity for every age, budget and lifestyle. We hate to do it but we have to…three little words say it all. Vegas, baby. Vegas!
June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Las Vegas rents declined slightly over the past month
Las Vegas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,191 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.
- Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,191 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Las Vegas.
- While Las Vegas' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most comparable cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Las Vegas Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Las Vegas ranks on:
Apartment List has released Las Vegas’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Las Vegas renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received average scores."
Key Findings in Las Vegas include the following:
- Las Vegas renters gave their city a C overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Las Vegas were state and local taxes and affordability, which received A+ and A grades, respectively.
- The areas of concern to Las Vegas renters are quality of local schools (C), social life (C+), commute time (C+) and safety (C+).
- Millennial renters are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C, while renters who are parents are more satisfied, giving it a B.
- Las Vegas did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Nevada like Henderson (A) and North Las Vegas (C+), but earned higher marks than Reno (F) and Sparks (D).
- Las Vegas earned similar scores to other cities nationwide like Baltimore (C), Albuquerque (C) and Mesa (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "There’s always something to do for families or for adults. The weather is always nice and the commute is fair." -Terina W.
- "Entertainment, shopping, and food are the best with friendly people everywhere." -Anon.
- "There is a lot going on and plenty to do for food, shopping, and nightlife. Safety and crime is always a concern because it’s a big city." -Lanice W.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.