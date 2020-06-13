617 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas may be exalted for its glitz and glamour but beyond the enticement of the strip sits an entire city filled with neighborhoods. Whether you’re traveling with a full house or consider yourself a bit more a 5-card stud, there is a neighborhood in this desert city with your name on it. Here, we’ll break it down by regions.

Downtown: Lifestyle in the downtown area can be described in two words: apartment living. Being in the heart of the action means living in an apartment near the Strip, which offers residents access to great cuisine and close proximity to shopping, casinos, hotels and other nightlife. The downtown area is perfect for busy professionals, younger re-locators or for those looking to be in the thick of it all ‘til the wee hours of the night (…morning). Vegas is a 24-hour city and living downtown is like having your finger on the pulse of it. The area is also close to the UNLV campus, which is an added bonus for prospective students moving to the area. Cost of living here depends on which housing style you choose. Simple apartments can cost around $550 a month, while high rises and lofty apartments, often cost $800 or more a month. $-$$$$

Northwest: This area is home to the largest number of golf courses in Vegas. You could even say it’s downtown’s older, more settled sister. If you’re looking for waterfront property or just an apartment home away from the hustle and bustle of the craps tables, Northwest has that. Housing here is comprised of some gated neighborhoods with large homes and condos/townhome communities. In most cases, apartment living here is equivalent to a resort. For future Vegas residents looking to retire, the Northwest area is home to many age-restricted communities and several casinos are located in the neighborhood. One of the most popular neighborhoods, Summerlin, which was developed by Howard Hughes, is located in this area of town and has been acclaimed for its great communities and housing plans.

South/Southwest: One of the most middle class parts of the city, this region is really coming into its own and we’d bet our whole hand on its success. Featuring a mixed crowd of families, young professionals and older residents, Southwest offers new parks and hospital facilities, as well as city and mountain views. The area is also gaining popularity due to the construction of new apartments and single family homes, as well as its proximity to I-215 and the Strip. The majority of housing in this area is moderately priced but certain suburbany neighborhoods such as Spring Valley can be more costly, positioning themselves toward residents with upper-middle income.

South/Southeast: The southeast part of Vegas is coveted by upper-middle class residents due to its new hospitals and upscale neighborhoods. Offering accessibility to nearby cities like Boulder City (home of the Hoover Dam) and Henderson (a popular& upscale town), living in the Southeast ensures you are minutes away from biking, hiking, skiing and water sports. The area is within easy access of I-215, in case you want to maneuver around the outskirts of the city or take a weekend trip the “City of Angels.” $$-$$$

Northeast Valley: Located a few minutes from the Strip, this area is made up of a hodge-podge of houses, from mobile homes to mansions and everything in between. Nellis Air Force Base is close by so many military families call the Northeast area home. Experiencing rapid growth, due to the availability of property and the affordable housing in the area, Northeast is ideal for investors. Although the area is not as established, there are still many well-priced rentals available for those who want to reside in a quieter end of town.