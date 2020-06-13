AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

617 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Mira Villas
Downtown Las Vegas
Rancho Oakey
The Section Seven
Peccole Ranch
Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
Whitney
7 Units Available
Arzano
6275 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,059
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arzano in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Rancho Oakey
9 Units Available
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1319 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
3 Units Available
ReNew at Decatur
2666 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$970
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near Highway 589. On-site fitness center, pool and lots of green space available. Each apartment features an all-electric kitchen with modern appliances. Lots of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Gateway District
2 Units Available
Canvas
1521 S Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$685
342 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canvas in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
6 Units Available
Summer Winds
2725 W Wigwam Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,090
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1320 sqft
Come by and visit our beautiful, landscaped community and experience the convenience and charm of Desert Gardens apartments, in Las Vegas, Nevada, located just minutes from I-15 and I-215. Discover relaxed, easy living in a quiet, wooded community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
Rhodes Ranch
43 Units Available
Abode Red Rock Apartments
9450 West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1197 sqft
The Abode Red Rock, an urban residential community, offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans connected with interior hallways and an internal parking garage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Peccole Ranch
33 Units Available
Ritiro Las Vegas
9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1322 sqft
Ritiro Las Vegas offers an enticing blend of style and luxury that will meet every lifestyle, while exceeding all expectations. Indulging your every desire, while inspiring your imagination, Ritiro offers the very best in elegant living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
West Sahara
11 Units Available
Crystal Cove
3309 Sky Country Ln, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,094
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Summerlin location close to shopping, dining, entertainment and walking trails. Community features three pools, spas, fitness center, business center and outdoor play area. Washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Silverado Ranch
14 Units Available
The Pearl at St. Rose
10250 Spencer Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1072 sqft
Newly renovated apartment community with a pool, a remodeled gym, and a picnic area. Interiors feature wood-like floors, covered parking, and private outdoor spaces. Minutes to St. Rose Hospital and the Las Vegas Strip.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Solis at Flamingo
3275 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
934 sqft
A stunning, resort-like community with a tennis court, yoga, fit pit and business center. Three pools, guest suites and a dog park on-site. Fireplaces in each unit. Close to it all.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
204 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Mira Villas
26 Units Available
Willowbrook Apartment Homes
2601 S Pavilion Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,255
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1539 sqft
Nestled within the beautiful master-planned community of Summerlin and with direct access to the I-215 Beltway, Willowbrook offers resort-style living with all the comforts of home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
32 Units Available
Durango Canyon
4515 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1298 sqft
In addition to being close to many major shopping centers, businesses and schools, Durango Canyon offers beautiful views of the Las Vegas Strip and easy access to the 215 Beltway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
15 Units Available
Shelter Cove
2683 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1035 sqft
A tranquil oasis just minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip. We are close to CCSN (Community College of Southern Nevada) and a short drive to major shopping and dining establishments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
15 Units Available
Diamondhead
1799 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1055 sqft
Whether it's for work or play, our location is just minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Las Vegas and McCarren International Airport. Close to the 95-Freeway and convenient shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
Downtown Las Vegas
25 Units Available
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
6 Units Available
Aspire
9110 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1138 sqft
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with a soaking spa, BBQ and picnic facilities, and a community terrace. Short 20-minute drive to McCarran International Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,155
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Peccole Ranch
22 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
7 Units Available
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,110
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Venicia in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
7 Units Available
Tivoli
4650 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,031
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1163 sqft
Located in dynamic northwest Las Vegas, Tivoli offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to U.S. 95 makes for a short trip to downtown Las Vegas, the Strip, and other parts of the valley.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rancho Oakey
22 Units Available
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$694
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
760 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Volare
10695 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1168 sqft
We are now Open to all walk in tours! LEASE A MODERN APARTMENT HOME IN LAS VEGASFrom the outdoor lanai to the stylish clubhouse, the swimming pool to the volleyball court, Volare fully lives up to the Las Vegas resort standard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bridges on Topicana
6255 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$843
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridges on Tropicana provides the best in comfort and convenience. If you are looking for a convenient, comfortable and enjoyable apartment community in Las Vegas you will find Bridges on Tropicana is the perfect place to call home.

Median Rent in Las Vegas

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Las Vegas is $960, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,190.
Studio
$785
1 Bed
$960
2 Beds
$1,190
3+ Beds
$1,733
City Guide Las Vegas
Neighborhoods in Las Vegas
Las Vegas may be exalted for its glitz and glamour but beyond the enticement of the strip sits an entire city filled with neighborhoods. Whether you’re traveling with a full house or consider yourself a bit more a 5-card stud, there is a neighborhood in this desert city with your name on it. Here, we’ll break it down by regions.

Downtown: Lifestyle in the downtown area can be described in two words: apartment living. Being in the heart of the action means living in an apartment near the Strip, which offers residents access to great cuisine and close proximity to shopping, casinos, hotels and other nightlife. The downtown area is perfect for busy professionals, younger re-locators or for those looking to be in the thick of it all ‘til the wee hours of the night (…morning). Vegas is a 24-hour city and living downtown is like having your finger on the pulse of it. The area is also close to the UNLV campus, which is an added bonus for prospective students moving to the area. Cost of living here depends on which housing style you choose. Simple apartments can cost around $550 a month, while high rises and lofty apartments, often cost $800 or more a month. $-$$$$

Northwest: This area is home to the largest number of golf courses in Vegas. You could even say it’s downtown’s older, more settled sister. If you’re looking for waterfront property or just an apartment home away from the hustle and bustle of the craps tables, Northwest has that. Housing here is comprised of some gated neighborhoods with large homes and condos/townhome communities. In most cases, apartment living here is equivalent to a resort. For future Vegas residents looking to retire, the Northwest area is home to many age-restricted communities and several casinos are located in the neighborhood. One of the most popular neighborhoods, Summerlin, which was developed by Howard Hughes, is located in this area of town and has been acclaimed for its great communities and housing plans.

South/Southwest: One of the most middle class parts of the city, this region is really coming into its own and we’d bet our whole hand on its success. Featuring a mixed crowd of families, young professionals and older residents, Southwest offers new parks and hospital facilities, as well as city and mountain views. The area is also gaining popularity due to the construction of new apartments and single family homes, as well as its proximity to I-215 and the Strip. The majority of housing in this area is moderately priced but certain suburbany neighborhoods such as Spring Valley can be more costly, positioning themselves toward residents with upper-middle income.

South/Southeast: The southeast part of Vegas is coveted by upper-middle class residents due to its new hospitals and upscale neighborhoods. Offering accessibility to nearby cities like Boulder City (home of the Hoover Dam) and Henderson (a popular& upscale town), living in the Southeast ensures you are minutes away from biking, hiking, skiing and water sports. The area is within easy access of I-215, in case you want to maneuver around the outskirts of the city or take a weekend trip the “City of Angels.” $$-$$$

Northeast Valley: Located a few minutes from the Strip, this area is made up of a hodge-podge of houses, from mobile homes to mansions and everything in between. Nellis Air Force Base is close by so many military families call the Northeast area home. Experiencing rapid growth, due to the availability of property and the affordable housing in the area, Northeast is ideal for investors. Although the area is not as established, there are still many well-priced rentals available for those who want to reside in a quieter end of town.

Renting Tips
For those moving to town without furniture, furnished apartments can be found in the Las Vegas area but are more prominent downtown. If you are a bit of commitment-phobe, here are a few words of wisdom: many leases in the area are only six-month terms AND since you’ve just moved to the “Marriage Capital of the World” steer clear of chapels after happy hour. Added rental bonus: most apartments in Vegas come STANDARD with washer/dryer and ceiling fans!

"How About That Ride In…"
Due to the abundance of interstate and freeways around the Las Vegas areas, cars are the favorite mode of transportation around town. I-15 (or 215) can connect you to anywhere in the valley, as well as take you on a road trip to California. 515 and US-95 will be your other routes out of the city, while Fremont Street will let you cruise up and down the strip (head out of the moon-roof, optional). However, the city does offer various forms of public transportation for those who prefer to see things from the passenger seat. Bus service is available throughout the city through the Citizens Area Transit lines. For those with the need for speed, the monorail system covers a 4-mile area and can take residents all along the Strip and downtown area.

"It's a Dry Heat…"
Being located in a desert climate does offer the best of both worlds, in terms of weather. The winters here are cool/cold and the summers are filled with what some call a “dry heat.” This is a kind term for HOT! Summers temperatures here can reach well into the 100s, so expect a pricey electricity bill. No wonder they pump oxygen into those casinos. In fact, Nevada Energy is known to issue warnings of power outages in summer months. But don’t let a little hot weather discourage you - seven months out of the year, the weather is actually pretty perfect. You can ski Mount Charleston in the winter, swim Lake Mead in the summer and hike and run outdoors in between.

Whether you explore Red Rock Canyon, spend the day shopping, take visitors to the Strip or simply stand in awe of the mountains and valleys of your own backyard, the beauty of Las Vegas is that you can make it what you want. There is a neighborhood, a home, an activity for every age, budget and lifestyle. We hate to do it but we have to…three little words say it all. Vegas, baby. Vegas!

Rent Report
Las Vegas

June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Las Vegas rents declined slightly over the past month

Las Vegas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,191 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,191 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Las Vegas.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most comparable cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Las Vegas Renter Confidence Survey
    National study of renter's satisfaction with their cities and states

    Here's how Las Vegas ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    B-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    C
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Social Life
    C+
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    A+
    State and local taxes
    B
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Las Vegas’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Las Vegas renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received average scores."

    Key Findings in Las Vegas include the following:

    • Las Vegas renters gave their city a C overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Las Vegas were state and local taxes and affordability, which received A+ and A grades, respectively.
    • The areas of concern to Las Vegas renters are quality of local schools (C), social life (C+), commute time (C+) and safety (C+).
    • Millennial renters are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C, while renters who are parents are more satisfied, giving it a B.
    • Las Vegas did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Nevada like Henderson (A) and North Las Vegas (C+), but earned higher marks than Reno (F) and Sparks (D).
    • Las Vegas earned similar scores to other cities nationwide like Baltimore (C), Albuquerque (C) and Mesa (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "There’s always something to do for families or for adults. The weather is always nice and the commute is fair." -Terina W.
    • "Entertainment, shopping, and food are the best with friendly people everywhere." -Anon.
    • "There is a lot going on and plenty to do for food, shopping, and nightlife. Safety and crime is always a concern because it’s a big city." -Lanice W.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Las Vegas?
    In Las Vegas, the median rent is $785 for a studio, $960 for a 1-bedroom, $1,190 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,733 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Las Vegas, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Las Vegas?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Las Vegas include Mira Villas, Downtown Las Vegas, Rancho Oakey, The Section Seven, and Peccole Ranch.
    How pet-friendly is Las Vegas?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Las Vegas received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Las Vegas?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Las Vegas received a letter grade of B- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Las Vegas?
    Las Vegas renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Las Vegas did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Las Vegas?
    Las Vegas renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Las Vegas did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Las Vegas?
    Some of the colleges located in the Las Vegas area include College of Southern Nevada, Roseman University of Health Sciences, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Nevada State College, and Touro University Nevada. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Las Vegas?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Las Vegas from include Henderson, Paradise, Spring Valley, North Las Vegas, and Sunrise Manor.

