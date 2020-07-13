AL
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM

63 Apartments under $800 for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
26 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$769
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
760 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
38 Units Available
Lantana
6501 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1319 sqft
Nearby Firefighters' Memorial Park and the West Charleston Public Library. Features convenient apartment community amenities, including a carport and package receiving. Apartments include a patio or balcony and air conditioning in every unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Desert Meadows
9655 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
947 sqft
Enjoy quality living at Desert Meadows Apartments, located in Las Vegas, NV, in the upscale Silverado Ranch Community. Desert Meadows is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Solstice Apartments
2121 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$753
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$874
522 sqft
Furnished studios or unfurnished one-bedrooms. This pet-friendly community features a pool and a dog park. Summerlin Parkway and Highway 95 are nearby; the North Las Vegas Airport is minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$815
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
775 sqft
Welcome to Accent on Decatur Apartments in Las Vegas; home of the “good neighbor”. We offer a tranquil community just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Choose from a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
4 Units Available
Tropicana Village
4995 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$795
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1315 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tropicana Village in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
48 Units Available
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1049 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Nellis Air Force Base
Rubix
5300 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
273 sqft
Experience convenient and modern unit features, such as included cable entertainment and hardwood floors. Enjoy fun apartment amenities, including a game room and club house. Close to the Nellis Air Force Base and Interstate 15.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartment Homes
901 Brush St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1251 sqft
Unique, elegant community situated just minutes away from downtown Raleigh. The upscale apartments offer residents an updated kitchen, a full-size washer and dryer, and a private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Torrey Pines Preservation
Sundance Village
6500 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1319 sqft
The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature wood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a basketball court. Commuting's easy with I-95 moments away.
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
5 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
Spanish Oaks
2301 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$800
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
One and two bedroom apartment homes with a swimming pool, two spas, 24-hour on-site laundry, fitness center and on-site maintenance. Located close to the Las Vegas strip.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1561 Linnbaker Lane #203
1561 Linnbaker Lane, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$645
668 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Gated Community!! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo. Gated Community. Wood Flooring Washer and Dryer in Unit. Rent $800.00 Deposit $700.00 App $60.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2308 Pearson Court
2308 Pearson Court, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$750
830 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Upstairs unit, 2Bdm 1Ba 4plex. Tile and brand-new carpet throughout. The entire unit has been freshly painted. The kitchen has a solid counter-top and comes with all white refrigerator and stove. Onsite laundry room.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Siegel Suites - Fremont
1500 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$798
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
$906
380 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
833 BRUCE Street
833 North Bruce Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 833 BRUCE Street in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Gateway District
115 West New York Avenue - 11
115 West New York Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Well kept and managed 12 unit apartment building near the strip and downtown Las Vegas. The unit is located downstairs. Coin-operated laundry facility on site. Easy to apply at 702-783-7736

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
211 N Maryland Pkwy #D
211 North Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
Downtown one bedroom apartment, pet friendly. - One Bedroom Downtown Unit at Ogden and Maryland. Month to month lease available. Pets Welcome, onsite laundry. Tags (RLNE5713057)

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
137 15th Street
137 South 15th Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
3564 sqft
COZY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, 2ND STORY UNIT LOCATED WITH IN A FOURPLEX. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE AND WOOD LIKE LAMINATE THROUGHOUT.ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON PROPERTY.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Gateway District
1401 Casino Center
1401 S Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$699
565 sqft
LOCATED CLOSE TO THE ARTS DISTRICT & THE STRIP. THE COMPLEX IS FULLY GATED WITH 2 GATES. COMPLETELY REFURBISHED WITH NEW LAMINATE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CABINETS, WINDOWS, SINKS, FIXTURES, CEILING FAN & BLINDS.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
221 Mission Newport
221 Mission Newport Lane, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
Looking for a gated property with upgraded features that is centrally located in the Las Vegas valley? Schedule a tour today and reserve this gem! This second story unit is ready to call home*Use Five Star App online, read carefully*Approved
Rent Report
Las Vegas

July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Las Vegas rent trends were flat over the past month

Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,192 for a two-bedroom. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,192 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most other large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

