AL
/
NV
/
las vegas
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

152 Furnished Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
5067 Madre Mesa Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1078 sqft
We are a collection of great apartment homes with everything you want in your new apartment (and nothing you do not).
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
200 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,275
356 sqft
Check out our brand new fully furnished modern studios, two and six bedroom suites with views of the Las Vegas Strip today. The yoU Student Apartments across from UNLV is "What’s Next” in modern studio apartment living.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Providence
16 Units Available
Liberty Square Townhomes
7099 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,376
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1277 sqft
Welcome to Liberty Square Townhomes, located in exciting Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Cheyenne Hualapai
22 Units Available
Boulders at Lone Mountain
3450 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Chateau Nouveau
33 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Nellis Air Force Base
3 Units Available
Rubix
5300 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$875
273 sqft
Experience convenient and modern unit features, such as included cable entertainment and hardwood floors. Enjoy fun apartment amenities, including a game room and club house. Close to the Nellis Air Force Base and Interstate 15.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Solstice Apartments
2121 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$741
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
522 sqft
Furnished studios or unfurnished one-bedrooms. This pet-friendly community features a pool and a dog park. Summerlin Parkway and Highway 95 are nearby; the North Las Vegas Airport is minutes away.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2008 San Jose Ave
2008 San Jose Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
Amazing Single story COMPLETELY FURNISHED Short term rental - This recently remodeled single story home is waiting for you! It is completely furnished and all utilities are included, all you have to do is bring your clothes and you will be set.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadows
1 Unit Available
505 Cragin Park Dr
505 South Cragin Park Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2116 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL *** 4 BED/3 BATH *** - ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL! FOUR BEDROOMS WITH 3 BATHROOMS! VAULTED CEILINGS AND TONS AND TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arts District
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Charleston
401 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$993
286 sqft
Move In Today: Affordable, Furnished Studio Apartments Just Steps from the Famous Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Las Vegas
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Fremont
1500 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$798
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
$906
380 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Bonanza
600 East Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$949
286 sqft
Move In Today: Low-cost, furnished studio apartments on the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Shores
1 Unit Available
2120 SEALION #202
2120 Sealion Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1038 sqft
*COMING SOON* 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED CONDO - *COMING SOON* THIS CONDO IS A MUST SEE! SPACIOUS 1000+ SQ FT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
John S. Park
1 Unit Available
1332 5th Place
1332 5th Place, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1975 sqft
FOR RENT - Post-Modern 4-bdrm Fully Furnished Beauty - Beautifully upgraded post-modern in downtown John S. Park area. Fully furnished 4bdrm, 2bath, 2-car garage home. Very serene neighborhood, close to strip.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
200 Hoover Ave 1501
200 Hoover Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,700
911 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fully furnished Downtown Hi-Rise Loft near the Arts District! - This is a beautiful, 15th floor fully furnished loft at Newport - Located in the heart of the arts district in downtown Las Vegas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3958 Ruby Finito Ct
3958 North Ruby Finito Court, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1564 sqft
Gorgeous, Energy Efficient Single Story - Property Id: 294983 This Northwest immaculate home has new porcelain flooring in every room. The entire interior is freshly painted.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4312 San Angelo Ave
4312 San Angelo Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1530 sqft
Stunning Modern style single story with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2-car garage, beautifully renewed. Fully furnished with personalized and unique bedrooms. No carpets - all flooring has been redone.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Desert Shores
1 Unit Available
8237 Dolphin Bay Court
8237 Dolphin Bay Court, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1785 sqft
Desert Shores Community Home. Feel right at home and enjoy all Vegas has to offer in this recently remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath + attached 2 car garage in the Summerlin area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, # 104
3612 Shawn Reynolds Court, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1091 sqft
Enjoy this fully-furnished, two bedroom home in a gated Southeast community. Includes a covered carport, washer and dryer. All utilities, cable and WiFi are included with monthly rent. Easy access to the freeway. Nearby shopping, dining and parks.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
1705 King James Street, # 204
1705 King James Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1265 sqft
Come take in all Vegas has to offer in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in a gated community. Enjoy access to the pool, clubhouse and fitness center on the property.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rancho Oakey
1 Unit Available
2900 MASON Avenue
2900 Mason Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3340 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING CUSTOM HOME LOCATED IN MCNEIL! ***FULLY FURNISHED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN*** LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED APPLIANCES FEATURING A CAFE STYLE SEATING/DINING AREA. HUGE BACKYARD WITH POOL, SUN DECK AND BBQ AREA.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6220 Obannon
6220 Obannon Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1861 sqft
Serene Las Vegas home centrally located in town, minutes away from everything, airport, casinos, convention center and Las Vegas strip. Home is furnished.
Rent Report
Las Vegas

June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Las Vegas rents declined slightly over the past month

Las Vegas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,191 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,191 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Las Vegas.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most comparable cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLas Vegas 3 BedroomsLas Vegas Accessible ApartmentsLas Vegas Apartments under $700Las Vegas Apartments under $800Las Vegas Apartments under $900Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyLas Vegas Apartments with GarageLas Vegas Apartments with GymLas Vegas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLas Vegas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLas Vegas Apartments with ParkingLas Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Apartments with Washer-DryerLas Vegas Cheap PlacesLas Vegas Dog Friendly ApartmentsLas Vegas Furnished ApartmentsLas Vegas Luxury PlacesLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho OakeyThe Section SevenPeccole RanchWest SaharaProvidenceDesert Shores

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health SciencesUniversity of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State CollegeTouro University Nevada