Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM

158 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Vintage Pointe
6500 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,033
814 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a gym, a clubhouse and tennis courts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Minutes from Meadows Mall, easy access to Highway 95.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Pointe at Centennial
5850 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,010
740 sqft
Centennial Centre and Rancho Santa Fe Plaza are just two of the shopping options near this community. Recently renovated units include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. There's also a clubhouse and gym to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Rhodes Ranch
11 Units Available
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
796 sqft
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
667 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
6 Units Available
Altessa
100 Park Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,295
798 sqft
Altessa Apartment Homes is a beautiful gated community located in the quiet, upscale Vistas Village in Summerlin, across from a park and a distinctive landmark clock tower.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
10 Units Available
Radiance at Rock Springs
1501 Rock Springs Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$926
769 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Radiance at Rock Springs in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
8 Units Available
Tivoli
4650 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,030
777 sqft
Located in dynamic northwest Las Vegas, Tivoli offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to U.S. 95 makes for a short trip to downtown Las Vegas, the Strip, and other parts of the valley.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
7 Units Available
Summer Winds
2725 W Wigwam Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,084
822 sqft
Come by and visit our beautiful, landscaped community and experience the convenience and charm of Desert Gardens apartments, in Las Vegas, Nevada, located just minutes from I-15 and I-215. Discover relaxed, easy living in a quiet, wooded community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
Whitney
6 Units Available
Arzano
6275 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,055
824 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arzano in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Desert Shores
10 Units Available
Inspire
2656 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
802 sqft
Large balconies with Las Vegas views. Chef's kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and islands. In-unit washers and dryers. State-of-the-art gym, coffee bar, on-site garages and outdoor lounge areas. Just off I-95 at W. Cheyenne Ave.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
$
Rhodes Ranch
41 Units Available
Abode Red Rock Apartments
9450 West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
The Abode Red Rock, an urban residential community, offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans connected with interior hallways and an internal parking garage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
55 Units Available
Lantana
6501 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
Nearby Firefighters' Memorial Park and the West Charleston Public Library. Features convenient apartment community amenities, including a carport and package receiving. Apartments include a patio or balcony and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Bloom
7075 W Gowan Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$894
766 sqft
This community has two swimming pools, a coffee bar, hot tub, and many other amenities. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gas fireplaces. Property is just moments from Downtown Vegas, Walmart and the Target shopping center.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Solitude at Centennial
7855 Deer Springs Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
786 sqft
Enjoy life in central North Las Vegas at Deer Springs Apartments, with well-manicured landscaping surrounding freshly updated apartments with all the modern amenities like garden-style bathtub, open kitchen, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
199 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Peccole Ranch
23 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
733 sqft
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Mountain Edge
10 Units Available
Mountain Trails
9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,091
794 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pool, gym and concierge service. Dog and cat friendly. Stunning mountain views in each unit.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Providence
16 Units Available
Liberty Square Townhomes
7099 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,376
1056 sqft
Welcome to Liberty Square Townhomes, located in exciting Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$852
832 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sovana
29 Units Available
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,106
793 sqft
Great Vegas location close to shopping, dining and the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3- bedroom homes. Community has a spa, gated entrance, bike storage and a BBQ/Picnic area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
Stunning, large community with 12 floor plan options spread over 40 acres of wooded land. Five swimming pools, fitness centers, trails and spas. Updated interiors with spacious layouts and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Vegas Towers
1061 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
793 sqft
Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Vegas Towers offers residents resort-style living with newly upgraded, condo-style apartments. Take a dip in our Brand New Outdoor Resort Pool & Hot Tub.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Rancho Oakey
21 Units Available
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$694
521 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.

June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Las Vegas rents declined slightly over the past month

Las Vegas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,191 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,191 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Las Vegas.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most comparable cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

