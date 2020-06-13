34 Apartments for rent in Bullhead City, AZ

Living in Bullhead City

Parking isn't an issue considering the street availability or in the garage spaces that come with the rental condos. So the best way to get around is by private car. Interstate 40 as well as Highways 95 and 93 are the main drags for your wheels. The city also runs its own public transit system in the form of BATS (Bullhead Area Transit System), which operates only until 8 p.m. and only from Monday through Saturday. Taxis can fill in any areas not served by bus.

Out-of-town visitors come in through the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, which is the only international airport in the county. They can also use two smaller facilities. The more rural Eagle Airpark lies 12 miles south of the city. Sun Valley Airport is privately owned and has a residential air park but allows use by the public.

Long distance bus riders can arrive through the local Greyhound station. Those who love the train roll in at the Amtrak stations at nearby Kingman or Needles.

The best times to take advantage of the city's unlimited sunshine, without roasting like a hot dog, is in the early mornings or evenings in the summer or anytime during the more comfortable days of fall, winter and spring. The best place to do so is outdoors, and the obvious first destination is the Colorado River.

As long as you stay out of the water, you can do practically anything, such as hiking or sightseeing, as long as it doesn't scare the wildlife. But if you want to dip your fishing line or paddle your kayak, check first with the Bullhead City Visitor Center. They'll clue you in to any rules and permits imposed by both Arizona and Nevada. You can follow the river north for a few miles until you hit Lake Mohave, which is larger, cleaner and less crowded than the more well known Lake Havasu, which is south.

No big surprise that the river is the center for annual festivals, with the major celebration being the River Regatta. The main event of this water party, which attracts tens of thousands, is the 3- to 4-hour float down the river on inner tubes, rafts, pool noodles or whatever else you can put in the water. (Life vests are required.) Other major events include the Colorado River Invitational Tournament for youth soccer and two Senior Softball Tournaments.

Not that you'd ever check in for fun, but two medical centers offer an extensive range of medical services, including emergency rooms, cardiology, intensive care and home-health rehabilitation.

The Chamber of Commerce wants you to spend your dollars at the small coterie of local restaurants. But for dining, everyone heads across the bridge to the steakhouses, buffets and international cuisines of Laughlin, Nevada. This mini-Vegas also boasts the big-time features of the bigger gambling mecca, like casinos with slot machines, roulette wheels and poker tables. It also has glitzy shows, lively dance clubs, happening bars and over 11,000 hotel rooms where you can stay while looking for 1-bedroom apartments in Bullhead City.