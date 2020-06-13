34 Apartments for rent in Bullhead City, AZ

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$909
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1260 sqft
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Laughlin Ranch
1 Unit Available
2921 Steamboat Dr
2921 Steamboat Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1710 sqft
Laughlin Ranch new construction pool home 3 car garage available now schedule a showing at bhcrent.com

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Laughlin Ranch
1 Unit Available
2819 Sidewheel Drive
2819 Sidewheel Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2789 sqft
Beautiful Gated community In Laughlin Ranch. Black Mountain Estates. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. 5 car garage. Over 50 ft deep with drive through door. Fully fenced back yard with amazing casino & River views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
3653 Wendell Ave C
3653 Wendell Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
765 sqft
One car garage included, sorry no dogs or cats - Property Id: 239743 Upper unit in a quite 4 plex. Brand new carpet and Vinyl flooring. Owner pays the sewer, water, and regular trash.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Highlands
1 Unit Available
1123 Jocabima
1123 Jocabima Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
937 sqft
Great Manufactured Home Close to the River! - Come check out this great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath manufactured home just a few blocks from the river, today! Large Carport and Arizona Room makes for a nice hang out area in the shade.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Shores
1 Unit Available
863 Brill Drive
863 Brill Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
863 Brill Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Cute cozy fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 Bath home located in the heart of Bullhead City, AZ.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arroyo Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
1650 Arriba Drive
1650 Arriba Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1650 Arriba Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER RENTAL - 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath - WINTER RENTAL Traveling with your RV and need a spot to park during your winter vacation? Look no further. Cute 4 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3440 Florence Ave
3440 Florence Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1293 sqft
3440 Florence Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - WINTER VACATION RENTAL Are you looking for a home in the desired Bullhead City area for the winter??? Well look no further.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
641 Primrose Ln.
641 Primrose Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1415 sqft
641 Primrose Ln. Available 08/01/20 VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - VACATION RENTAL Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City ready for vacationers. Fully furnished.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
3629 Terra Loma Dr
3629 Terra Loma Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3629 Terra Loma Dr Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL l - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - WINTER VACATION RENTAL This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in Bullhead City. Quiet neighborhood and nice location.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
3038 Siena Drive
3038 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1396 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath a car garage in Fox Creek Community . Or can be rented unfurnished. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer, gas stove, nice bar/sitting area. Large master closet. Lovely courtyard sitting area.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palo Verde Place
1 Unit Available
2001 Lause Bay
2001 Lause Bay, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1734 sqft
Beautiful vacation rental near Chaparral Golf Course. This fully furnished 3 bed/2 bath home with fireplace, is near golf course, 6 catch and release ponds, and private boat launch.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Desert Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
2768 Desert Stars Lane
2768 Desert Stars Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1489 sqft
No pets allowed. Ready for the perfect tenants. Beautiful home in fantastic location, view of the casinos, close to school, river and Kathrines Landing at Lake Mohave. Completely fenced, boat deep 3 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
1815 Long
1815 Long Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Bullhead City - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom house with a 1 car garage. Screened Patio, New flooring and paint throughout. Security Deposit: $900 Non-refundable cleaning fee: $150.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743053)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
658 Honeysuckle Road
658 Honeysuckle Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 658 Honeysuckle Road in Bullhead City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3107 Siena Drive
3107 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1457 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3107 Siena Drive in Bullhead City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
1467 Arena Cr.
1467 Arena Circle, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1970 sqft
Buena Vista, 3 Bedroom Home - Here is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and AZ room. Bonus car port out back to store toys. Large yard for all your toys. Located on a small cul de sac. NO DOGS No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4732535)

1 of 1

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
Sun Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
859 Warren Road
859 Warren Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open concept kitchen/living room with a fireplace. The entire house has been freshly painted and all new flooring. There is an inside washer/dryer area. The backyard is fenced and there is a 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Bullhead City

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
2527 E. Vicki Ave.
2527 E Vicki Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
1054 sqft
Great Home in Sunrise Vistas! - Come check out this cute 3 bedroom, 2 baths home in the clean and quiet neighborhood of Sunrise Vistas. This home features laminate and carpet throughout the home, a carport, and a backyard shed and fire pit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
168 Sundance Shores
168 Sundance Shores Street, Laughlin, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
168 Sundance Shores Laughlin, NV 89029 - 168 Sundance Shores Laughlin, NV 89029 contains 1482 sq ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Close to the Laughlin Casino Strip. (RLNE5410265)

1 of 15

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
4335 S. Rafe Avenue
4335 S Rafe Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$875
1103 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Manugactured Home with large kitchen, fenced backyard, covered parking, Storage Shed, Community Pool/Spa
Results within 5 miles of Bullhead City
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laughlin
9 Units Available
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$635
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$724
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

Median Rent in Bullhead City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bullhead City is $674, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $853.
Studio
$591
1 Bed
$674
2 Beds
$853
3+ Beds
$1,222
City GuideBullhead City
Sorry to disappoint you, but no bulls or similarly horned bovines run in Bullhead City. The name comes from Bull's Head Rock, used as a navigation point by steamboats along the Colorado River. The completion of Davis Dam in 1953 produced Lake Mohave, the waters of which gradually covered the rock until its distinctive shape became nothing more than a boring slab.

Bullhead City is in the center-west section of Arizona, directly across the Colorado River from Laughlin, Nevada, and about 90 miles south of Las Vegas, Nevada. It's the largest city in Mohave County and is bordered on the west by the Colorado River, on the south by Fort Mohave and to the north and east by desert. This desert hotspot bills itself as "Arizona's West Coast" because it acts as a front door to the Colorado River, marking it a destination for water lovers. (Three airports and a major highway make it easy to get in and out of the city.) Both residents and visitors enjoy boating, fishing, hiking, bicycling, off-roading and other outdoor sports. The Tourism Office points to sunshine, clean air and open spaces as draws while the Chamber of Commerce touts the lower cost of living as the main reason to move here.

Rental Tips

If you've rented before, then the application forms shouldn't come as a shock. They typically want contact information, current and previous addresses as well as rents paid, employer and salaries, and personal references. Some apartment managers will demand an application fee.

To make your application go as quickly as possible when you visit a complex, have paperwork in hand, like pay stubs, bank statements or letters of recommendation from your current landlord. Otherwise, the management company has to hunt for proof of your facts. Don't try faking any info. Managers routinely check your background and credit report to verify your rental credit. Felony convictions or outstanding arrest warrants are usually disqualifications.

To know what the credit bureau has on you, check your own credit report at AnnualCreditReport.com. You're granted one free look a year from each of the major bureaus: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. Foreclosures won't exclude you from the running. But many complexes won't consider you if you've got too many late rental payments or owe money to another apartment.

Don't just take the landlord's word that the air-conditioning works--you're going to depend on this appliance for comfort when summer temperatures hit 120 degrees Fahrenheit or more. While you're visiting your potential rental property, ask that the AC be turned on. Let it run for a few minutes and then feel the airflow to make sure that it's as cool as you expect. If you're not noticing any drop in temps, the appliance may be defective. You may want to pass on the rental rather than depend on a promise that the air conditioning will be fixed. The landlord would've repaired that problem by now if he/she was serious about any repairs.

Neighborhoods

Whether you want to hang in a trailer, single-family home, condo, or apartment, Bullhead City delivers with month-to-month or year-long agreements. Rental properties in Bullhead City are scattered throughout. However, on the water, you'll only find rental houses and not apartments. You can choose from the following neighborhoods.

City Center: Many of the newer developments cluster around the Parkway here. This area contains much of what keeps the city running including the airport, the bridge to Laughlin, Nevada, and the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, a major acute-care hospital.

Ramar Rd/Arcadia Blvd: This area is more sought-after than the city center, because more than half of the residences consist of owner-occupied mobile homes.

Trane Rd/Ramar Rd: As is true with all waterfront property in the city, nearly every home on the water here has its own private dock. Even the gated riverfront condos boast a private marina.

Riverfront Drive/E Lakeside Drive: The single-family homes here tend to be long and narrow, so they can cram more residences per riverfront. Almost half of the properties are mobile homes although almost none of them are on the water.

Riviera: This neighborhood consists of small to medium-sized mobile homes and single-family homes with some of the mobile homes on the river. It is one of the two most desired neighborhoods in the city and contains the city's elementary and high schools.

Marina Blvd/E Lakeside Drive: This is one of the more desirable neighborhoods within the city. Despite having its southern border on the Colorado River, none of the homes here front the water. That area is reserve for public recreation that features picnic shelters on the water and a public dock.

Calle De Allegro/Camino del Rio: Although the area contains a good proportion of single-family homes, much of it is also empty space. It is also home to Chaparral Golf Course and the country club homes facing the greens.

Silver Creek Rd/Goldrush Road: This is arguably the quietest and most tranquil area of the city because it contains just a few suburban developments studded across otherwise empty desert.

Living in Bullhead City

Parking isn't an issue considering the street availability or in the garage spaces that come with the rental condos. So the best way to get around is by private car. Interstate 40 as well as Highways 95 and 93 are the main drags for your wheels. The city also runs its own public transit system in the form of BATS (Bullhead Area Transit System), which operates only until 8 p.m. and only from Monday through Saturday. Taxis can fill in any areas not served by bus.

Out-of-town visitors come in through the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, which is the only international airport in the county. They can also use two smaller facilities. The more rural Eagle Airpark lies 12 miles south of the city. Sun Valley Airport is privately owned and has a residential air park but allows use by the public.

Long distance bus riders can arrive through the local Greyhound station. Those who love the train roll in at the Amtrak stations at nearby Kingman or Needles.

The best times to take advantage of the city's unlimited sunshine, without roasting like a hot dog, is in the early mornings or evenings in the summer or anytime during the more comfortable days of fall, winter and spring. The best place to do so is outdoors, and the obvious first destination is the Colorado River.

As long as you stay out of the water, you can do practically anything, such as hiking or sightseeing, as long as it doesn't scare the wildlife. But if you want to dip your fishing line or paddle your kayak, check first with the Bullhead City Visitor Center. They'll clue you in to any rules and permits imposed by both Arizona and Nevada. You can follow the river north for a few miles until you hit Lake Mohave, which is larger, cleaner and less crowded than the more well known Lake Havasu, which is south.

No big surprise that the river is the center for annual festivals, with the major celebration being the River Regatta. The main event of this water party, which attracts tens of thousands, is the 3- to 4-hour float down the river on inner tubes, rafts, pool noodles or whatever else you can put in the water. (Life vests are required.) Other major events include the Colorado River Invitational Tournament for youth soccer and two Senior Softball Tournaments.

Not that you'd ever check in for fun, but two medical centers offer an extensive range of medical services, including emergency rooms, cardiology, intensive care and home-health rehabilitation.

The Chamber of Commerce wants you to spend your dollars at the small coterie of local restaurants. But for dining, everyone heads across the bridge to the steakhouses, buffets and international cuisines of Laughlin, Nevada. This mini-Vegas also boasts the big-time features of the bigger gambling mecca, like casinos with slot machines, roulette wheels and poker tables. It also has glitzy shows, lively dance clubs, happening bars and over 11,000 hotel rooms where you can stay while looking for 1-bedroom apartments in Bullhead City.

June 2020 Bullhead City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bullhead City Rent Report. Bullhead City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bullhead City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bullhead City rents declined slightly over the past month

Bullhead City rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bullhead City stand at $674 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Bullhead City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bullhead City, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Bullhead City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Bullhead City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bullhead City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bullhead City's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Bullhead City.
    • While Bullhead City's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bullhead City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bullhead City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bullhead City?
    In Bullhead City, the median rent is $591 for a studio, $674 for a 1-bedroom, $853 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,222 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bullhead City, check out our monthly Bullhead City Rent Report.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bullhead City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bullhead City from include Laughlin, Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave, Boulder City, and Kingman.

