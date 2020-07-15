Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:31 AM
80 Apartments For Rent Near CSN
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
33 Units Available
Indian Hills
4550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1035 sqft
Offering resort-like amenities, including 3 sparkling pools, a fitness center, and billiard room, we are located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and close to major expressways and fine shopping and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments
6501 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1146 sqft
Nearly Highway 95 and TPC Las Vegas. A recently renovated community with a pool, playground, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
St. Croix
6661 Silverstream Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$960
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
966 sqft
Located in Las Vegas, close to The Smith Center, Mob Museum and Bill Briare Park. Community features swimming pool, fitness gym and racquetball court. Residents live in units with air conditioning, balcony and dishwasher.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Vintage Pointe
6500 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,143
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1120 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a gym, a clubhouse and tennis courts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Minutes from Meadows Mall, easy access to Highway 95.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
3 Units Available
Collage Apartments
6100 CARMEN BLVD, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1141 sqft
Near Downtown Las Vegas and Highway 95. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, grill area and pool. Pet-friendly. Nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. Private patios or balconies.
Last updated January 6 at 06:03 PM
10 Units Available
Emory Apartment Homes
5100 O'Bannon Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Enjoy all that Las Vegas has to offer at Emory Apartments. Just minutes from I-95 and Red Rocks Canyon, these pet-friendly homes include personal balconies and patios.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
3 Units Available
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1232 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhouses and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, W/D in unit and attached garages. Peaceful community with fitness center, clubhouse and sports court in convenient Spring Valley location.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
3 Units Available
Shelter Cove
2683 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A tranquil oasis just minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip. We are close to CCSN (Community College of Southern Nevada) and a short drive to major shopping and dining establishments.
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
8 Units Available
Radiance at Rock Springs
1501 Rock Springs Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,109
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
998 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Radiance at Rock Springs in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated January 6 at 06:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Solana
8400 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community just minutes away from scenic Red Rock Canyon, Boca Park and Tivoli Village. Units have private balcony, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and fireplace. Residents have access to pool, spa and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
7 Units Available
20 Fifty One
2051 N Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1150 sqft
Surrounded by dining, entertainment and shopping options, including the nearby Meadows Mall and Best in the West Shopping Center. Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6008 Bromley Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northridge in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
1 Unit Available
McCullough Hills
The Villas at 6300
6300 W Lake Mead Blvd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscan-inspired living in NW Las Vegas. Close to Whole Foods and AMC movie theater. Units with fully equipped kitchens, gas fireplaces and large private patios/balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$769
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
760 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
13 Units Available
Avery Villas
8301 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,080
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1157 sqft
Modern 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with large kitchens, balconies, oversized closets and washer/dryer. Located close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock Recreation and freeways, schools and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Element
8450 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,185
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
987 sqft
A modern community just minutes from I-95, Summerlin Parkway, and I-215. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, concierge service and clubhouse. Green community. Fireplaces available. Walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
6 Units Available
Charleston Preservation
Yardz at Mirabelli
6250 Hargrove Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$890
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
860 sqft
Yardz at Mirabelli features one and two-bedrooms (with washers and dryers) in a quiet residential setting. The community is conveniently located near the 95 freeway on ramp at Jones and walking distance to Mirabelli Park and nearby schools.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
35 Units Available
Lantana
6501 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1319 sqft
Nearby Firefighters' Memorial Park and the West Charleston Public Library. Features convenient apartment community amenities, including a carport and package receiving. Apartments include a patio or balcony and air conditioning in every unit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
16 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartment Homes
901 Brush St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1251 sqft
Unique, elegant community situated just minutes away from downtown Raleigh. The upscale apartments offer residents an updated kitchen, a full-size washer and dryer, and a private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
4 Units Available
ReNew at Decatur
2666 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$970
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1188 sqft
This charming community is near Highway 589. On-site fitness center, pool and lots of green space available. Each apartment features an all-electric kitchen with modern appliances. Lots of storage.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Torrey Pines Preservation
Sundance Village
6500 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1319 sqft
The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature wood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a basketball court. Commuting's easy with I-95 moments away.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
3189 Pampas Pl.
3189 Pampas Place, Spring Valley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2163 sqft
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with an attached 2 car garage. Located only minutes from the strip in the Spring Valley community. This home is fully furnished.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7216 Indian Path Cir
7216 Indian Path Circle, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1131 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Condo Single Family House in Las Vegas.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1710 Songlight
1710 Songlight Court, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
4963 sqft
Will not be disappointed with this Furnished Stunning executive Property:Gated,Designer touches , 5 bedroom,Strip view from 2nd floor.