The Pearl at St. Rose
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

The Pearl at St. Rose

10250 Spencer Street · (702) 710-3659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10250 Spencer Street, Las Vegas, NV 89183
Silverado Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1058 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 1055 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 2074 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1077 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 2128 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 1037 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pearl at St. Rose.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
bbq/grill
guest parking
Come home to The Pearl at St. Rose, where you can truly live the lifestyle you deserve. Choose from our one, two or three-bedroom floor plans completely remodeled to include fully equipped kitchens with new, stainless steel appliances, glass backsplashes, modern lighting, wood-style vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, private patios or balconies, and covered parking. Perfectly situated in south Las Vegas, you're only minutes from restaurants, shopping centers, St. Rose Hospital, public transportation, and the famed Las Vegas Strip. Residents of the Pearl at St. Rose are able to enjoy the amenities to the fullest, whether relaxing by the swimming pool, working out in our remodeled gym with new equipment, or simply walking the beautifully landscaped grounds. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Contact our leasing office to schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $225-$275 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pearl at St. Rose have any available units?
The Pearl at St. Rose has 7 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Pearl at St. Rose have?
Some of The Pearl at St. Rose's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pearl at St. Rose currently offering any rent specials?
The Pearl at St. Rose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pearl at St. Rose pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pearl at St. Rose is pet friendly.
Does The Pearl at St. Rose offer parking?
Yes, The Pearl at St. Rose offers parking.
Does The Pearl at St. Rose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pearl at St. Rose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pearl at St. Rose have a pool?
Yes, The Pearl at St. Rose has a pool.
Does The Pearl at St. Rose have accessible units?
No, The Pearl at St. Rose does not have accessible units.
Does The Pearl at St. Rose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pearl at St. Rose has units with dishwashers.
