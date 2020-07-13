Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed bbq/grill guest parking

Come home to The Pearl at St. Rose, where you can truly live the lifestyle you deserve. Choose from our one, two or three-bedroom floor plans completely remodeled to include fully equipped kitchens with new, stainless steel appliances, glass backsplashes, modern lighting, wood-style vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, private patios or balconies, and covered parking. Perfectly situated in south Las Vegas, you're only minutes from restaurants, shopping centers, St. Rose Hospital, public transportation, and the famed Las Vegas Strip. Residents of the Pearl at St. Rose are able to enjoy the amenities to the fullest, whether relaxing by the swimming pool, working out in our remodeled gym with new equipment, or simply walking the beautifully landscaped grounds. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Contact our leasing office to schedule your personal tour today!