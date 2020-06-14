Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

176 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Las Vegas renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis...
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Solitude at Centennial
7855 Deer Springs Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life in central North Las Vegas at Deer Springs Apartments, with well-manicured landscaping surrounding freshly updated apartments with all the modern amenities like garden-style bathtub, open kitchen, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
The Met Apartment Homes
2701 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$971
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1211 sqft
Great location on northwest side of Las Vegas close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community is near transportation and has a swimming pool, BBQ area and landscaped grounds. Units have AC and big walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rhodes Ranch
11 Units Available
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,225
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1290 sqft
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$852
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Tower at Tropicana
6575 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,012
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1050 sqft
Tower at Tropicana Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada has all the amenities of today's lifestyle including luxurious mature landscaping with swimming pools, outdoor spa, and a two story fitness center all in a private gated community located minutes
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Emerald Springs
451 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$842
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1204 sqft
Located in the heart of northeast Las Vegas and close to I-15 and I-95. Two large swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and peaceful courtyard. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer and covered parking. Pets welcome!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Lakes-Country Club
14 Units Available
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,006
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1098 sqft
This luxury community offers a green open space, two pools, and a fitness center. On-site covered parking. Apartments feature built-in washers and dryers, fireplaces, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
Peccole Ranch
23 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
199 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
5 Units Available
The Boulevard
3050 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$969
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1188 sqft
Stylish apartments feature private patios and vaulted ceilings. Superb on-site amenities include 24-maintenance, Internet access, clubhouse and gym. Convenient location close to the Royal Links Golf Course and the I-515. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:05pm
4 Units Available
V Lane
4316 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
880 sqft
Deluxe apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry hookup and hardwood floors. Dog park, pool and hot tub on site. Prime location provides easy access to I-515, downtown Las Vegas, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
Mountain Edge
10 Units Available
Mountain Trails
9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,091
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1147 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pool, gym and concierge service. Dog and cat friendly. Stunning mountain views in each unit.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$906
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
749 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,275
356 sqft
Check out our brand new fully furnished modern studios, two and six bedroom suites with views of the Las Vegas Strip today. The yoU Student Apartments across from UNLV is "What’s Next” in modern studio apartment living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Whitney
10 Units Available
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$844
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1293 sqft
Quiet community between Lake South Dr. and Spring Mountain Rd. Air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, basketball court, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Viridian Palms
2675 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$805
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
933 sqft
A recently renovated community with two resort-like pools, clubhouse, racquetball courts and a fitness center. Dog park provided. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Providence
16 Units Available
Liberty Square Townhomes
7099 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,376
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1277 sqft
Welcome to Liberty Square Townhomes, located in exciting Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Pointe at Centennial
5850 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,015
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1320 sqft
Centennial Centre and Rancho Santa Fe Plaza are just two of the shopping options near this community. Recently renovated units include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. There's also a clubhouse and gym to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
85 Units Available
KaktusLife
10650 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,520
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1112 sqft
Future Residents: In-person Tours by Appointment Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing KAKTUSlife is the premiere luxury lifestyle residential apartment community in Southern Highlands, Las Vegas, Nevada and the first of its kind in the valley.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chateau Nouveau
11 Units Available
ELY Spring Valley
9750 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,020
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sovana
30 Units Available
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,106
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1390 sqft
Great Vegas location close to shopping, dining and the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3- bedroom homes. Community has a spa, gated entrance, bike storage and a BBQ/Picnic area.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Gloria Park Villas
3625 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$885
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1200 sqft
Gloria Park Villas Apartments have all the amenities of today's lifestyle including mature landscaping with swimming pools, outdoor spa, and fitness center all in a private gated community located minutes from the famous Las Vegas strip.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Las Vegas
10 Units Available
Fremont9
901 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$972
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
986 sqft
NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Las Vegas, NV

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Las Vegas renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

