Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:43 PM
35 Apartments for rent in Laughlin, NV📍
Laughlin
7 Units Available
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$635
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
1964 Las Palmas #242A SNOWBIRD RENTAL
1964 Las Palmas Lane, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
Summer and Snowbird Rental - Summer rental No Pets Allowed (RLNE3929428)
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2701 Crystal Blue Street
2701 Crystal Blue St, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
This brand new TownHome 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + den - BRAND New Town Home 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + Den - This single story town home offers an open concept design with bright and spacious, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den.
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2020 Mesquite Lane #201
2020 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Fully Furnished - This 2 bd, 2 bth rental Just came available. It has all brand new furniture and dishes, Linens, It located on second floor of a gated community. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4548485)
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
3230 Canyon Terrace
3230 Canyon Terrace Drive, Laughlin, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gorgeous remodeled 3bd, 2 bth home! - This home has been completely remodeled . New flooring to custom paint. Fire place. Quiet neighborhood. 2 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Come check out this jewel!! (RLNE4544215)
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2060 Mesquite Lane F-103
2060 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
986 sqft
Well maintained First floor unit - Lower level condo. It is 2bd 2 bth. Nice unit. . Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Clubhouse 2 pools and Jacuzzi.. On site security. On Bus line. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3797394)
1 Unit Available
168 Sundance Shores
168 Sundance Shores Street, Laughlin, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
168 Sundance Shores Laughlin, NV 89029 - 168 Sundance Shores Laughlin, NV 89029 contains 1482 sq ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Close to the Laughlin Casino Strip. (RLNE5410265)
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2012 Mesquite Ln 303
2012 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit 303 Available 06/15/20 Fully furnished condo - Property Id: 80575 Just coming back on the market, Fully furnished, completely remodeled, new flooring and granite countertops, paint, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in a gated community with
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2345 Brookings Harbor
2345 Brookings Harbor Dr, Laughlin, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 4Bdrm 2 bath single story home!! - This is a Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 Bath single story home is located at 2345 Brookings Harbor Dr Laughlin NV 89029.
Results within 1 mile of Laughlin
Desert Glen
1 Unit Available
2022 Merrill Lane #8H
2022 Merrill Ln, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
1033 sqft
Riverview Bluffs! 2 Bedroom Condo - Newly Renovated Condo. Located on the ground floor (Stairs to get to it) 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Fire place, Covered Parking and views of the River from the Rear Patio. Basic Cable included by Suddenlink.
Holiday Shores
1 Unit Available
863 Brill Drive
863 Brill Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
863 Brill Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Cute cozy fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 Bath home located in the heart of Bullhead City, AZ.
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
3629 Terra Loma Dr
3629 Terra Loma Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3629 Terra Loma Dr Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL l - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - WINTER VACATION RENTAL This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in Bullhead City. Quiet neighborhood and nice location.
Riviera
1 Unit Available
641 Primrose Ln.
641 Primrose Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1415 sqft
641 Primrose Ln. Available 08/01/20 VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - VACATION RENTAL Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City ready for vacationers. Fully furnished.
Holiday Highlands
1 Unit Available
1123 Jocabima
1123 Jocabima Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
937 sqft
Great Manufactured Home Close to the River! - Come check out this great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath manufactured home just a few blocks from the river, today! Large Carport and Arizona Room makes for a nice hang out area in the shade.
Palo Verde Place
1 Unit Available
2001 Lause Bay
2001 Lause Bay, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1734 sqft
Beautiful vacation rental near Chaparral Golf Course. This fully furnished 3 bed/2 bath home with fireplace, is near golf course, 6 catch and release ponds, and private boat launch.
Riviera
1 Unit Available
658 Honeysuckle Road
658 Honeysuckle Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 658 Honeysuckle Road in Bullhead City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
1467 Arena Cr.
1467 Arena Circle, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1970 sqft
Buena Vista, 3 Bedroom Home - Here is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and AZ room. Bonus car port out back to store toys. Large yard for all your toys. Located on a small cul de sac. NO DOGS No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4732535)
Results within 5 miles of Laughlin
7 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$909
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1260 sqft
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Verified
5 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
1650 Arriba Drive
1650 Arriba Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1650 Arriba Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER RENTAL - 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath - WINTER RENTAL Traveling with your RV and need a spot to park during your winter vacation? Look no further. Cute 4 Bedroom, 1.
Arroyo Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.
1 Unit Available
5718 Pasadena Ave
5718 S Pasadena Rd, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
5718 Pasadena Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City.
Sun Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3440 Florence Ave
3440 Florence Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1293 sqft
3440 Florence Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - WINTER VACATION RENTAL Are you looking for a home in the desired Bullhead City area for the winter??? Well look no further.
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
3653 Wendell Ave C
3653 Wendell Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
765 sqft
One car garage included, sorry no dogs or cats - Property Id: 239743 Upper unit in a quite 4 plex. Brand new carpet and Vinyl flooring. Owner pays the sewer, water, and regular trash.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Laughlin, the median rent is $658 for a studio, $805 for a 1-bedroom, $997 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,452 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Laughlin, check out our monthly Laughlin Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Laughlin area include Roseman University of Health Sciences, Nevada State College, and Touro University Nevada. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laughlin from include Henderson, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave, and Boulder City.