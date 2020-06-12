/
24 Apartments for rent in Pahrump, NV📍
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5161 La Terra Ave
5161 La Terra Avenue, Pahrump, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2676 sqft
MOUNTAIN FALLS - La Terra Ave.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1251 Bourbon St. B
1251 Bourbon Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1732 sqft
Beautiful home backs to Discovery Park - Property Id: 259649 2 Car Garage 1732 SF Single Story Fenced backyard. Open floor plan with high ceilings-and lots of windows facing Discovery Park.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1671 E Gamebird Rd
1671 East Gamebird Road, Pahrump, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
624 sqft
GAMEBIRD SUB - Gamebird Rd. - Property Id: 299727 **VERY CUTE **CENTRALLY LOCATED **FULLY FENCED **Water & Sewer included - WELL WATER Pahrump Nevada Rental: GAMEBIRD Subdivision Gambird Rd. Homestead & Gamebird Rd.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1780 Geronimo
1780 Geronimo Street, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
2454 sqft
Great location, centrally located near Ian Deutch Park. This unit has a nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets, spacious dining area, large bedrooms and fenced yard. EACH UNIT IS 1,227 SQ FT
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Horn
1100 Horn Road, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a fenced acre, carport, man cave or 1 car garage. Fully rehabbed wit hnew paint and floors through out. Covered porches and mature trees.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5081 Valero
5081 North Valero Court, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home nestled in charming community on north end of town. Great open floor-plan, has family room and living room with built in entertainment center. Split floor-plan, Master has walk in and double sinks in bath, standing shower.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4900 Pacini
4900 Pacini Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2245 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mountain Falls. Rent includes front yard landscaping. Pets considered with $500 deposit.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3521 South Homestead Road
3521 Homestead Road, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1574 sqft
Single story home with 3 bed/2/bath and 2 car garage all on an acre of land. Fully fenced with two ingress/egress gates. Ceramic tile throughout. Landlord intends to grade lot, add some landscape rock and paint the eaves.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1900 Burgundy
1900 Burgundy Street, Pahrump, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2138 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with den and wood burning fireplace in the beautiful winery area. 3 car garage. Comes with all appliances. Pets OK with approval. No sec 8
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4701 Honey Locust
4701 Honey Locust Drive, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1756 sqft
Nice rental home. Laminate flooring throughout. Large yard with RV gates. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, open floor plan. Center island kitchen. Master separate from other bedrooms. Large yard. RV gates. Large 2 car garage. In Artesia with walking parks.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5161 East LA TERRA
5161 La Terra Ave, Pahrump, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2676 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home in the beautiful mountain falls golf estates. This home boasts brand new wood flooring throughout, 2 master suites, and 3.5 baths. 3 car attached gargae. fireplace in living room. Built in desk.
1 of 6
Last updated April 10 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1030 Marne Court
1030 Marne Court, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$975
1716 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1716; Parking: 1 Car ; Monthly rent: $975.00; IMRID22449
1 of 14
Last updated April 10 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
5211 South Plantation Street
5211 South Plantation Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1741 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1741; Parking: 1 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1300.00; IMRID23738
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3550 Underbrush
3550 Underbrush Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1935 sqft
Beautiful one story simi-custom home built by Shadow Mountain Construction. 3 Bed/2 Bath/ 3 Car Garage on 1.1 acre lot, back yard fully fenced, RV Gate, view 3-D tour to get a feel for the home. Amazing Pahrump rental.
1 of 26
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3551 Mallard
3551 Mallard Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2672 sqft
Absolutely stunning home on south end, Gorgeous columns upon entry, large stone fireplace, and split floor-plan. Huge kitchen with large island, walk in pantry, built in ovens, and gas cook-top.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1381 Bourbon
1381 Bourbon Street, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
6360 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1&1/2 bathroom unit. Washer and dryer included and located down stairs. Nice size living and dinning areas. Located within walking distance to shopping and Casinos. Easy to show and available now.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5747 East JABORONDI
5747 East Jaborandi Avenue, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2518 sqft
Fully furnished. Turn key with all appliances, linens, dishes, pots and pans etc. Just bring your clothes. Corporate style rental. On the Mountain Falls golf course with one of the best views on the course. Open floor plan.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4200 East Turner Boulevard
4200 Turner Blvd, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Check out this Great Rental.. Easy commute to Las Vegas, Super clean inside and out, Large fully fenced yard, front and back covered brick patio, Breathtaking mountain views.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3813 East GARFIELD
3813 E Garfield Dr, Pahrump, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
So elegant, this is such a nice rental, fabulous backyard & patio - great for BBQ's & coffee. Lots of tile and other upgrades make this a fantastic home. Home has 2 bedrooms & den with glass french doors - perfect home office.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
3602 Malheur Avenue
3602 E Malheur Ave, Pahrump, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1750 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1750; Parking: 3 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1695.00; IMRID18918
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1440 E. Calvada Blvd. - 1100-1200
1440 East Calvada Boulevard, Pahrump, NV
Studio
$1,405
1653 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Call (775) 537-4096 to learn about our move-in specials Prime corner location next to parking lot with easy access.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pahrump rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,460.
Some of the colleges located in the Pahrump area include Roseman University of Health Sciences, College of Southern Nevada, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Nevada State College, and Touro University Nevada. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pahrump from include Las Vegas, Henderson, Paradise, Spring Valley, and North Las Vegas.