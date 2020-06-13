Apartment List
/
NV
/
las vegas
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 AM

372 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
6 Units Available
Altessa
100 Park Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1290 sqft
Altessa Apartment Homes is a beautiful gated community located in the quiet, upscale Vistas Village in Summerlin, across from a park and a distinctive landmark clock tower.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Vue at Centennial
7350 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1379 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes include modern kitchens, quartz counters, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, media cafe, gated/controlled access, playground, mountain views. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, Gragson Freeway, Woodbury Beltway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
14 Units Available
Cheyenne Pointe Apartments
3240 N Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
A gated apartment community in Las Vegas featuring a pool, a dog run, and a park-like courtyard. The one- to four-bedroom apartment homes with laundry connections, outdoor spaces, and air conditioning. On Las Vegas Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Nellis Air Force Base
72 Units Available
Eagle Trace
5370 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1262 sqft
Located just outside the gates of Nellis AFB, Eagle Trace proudly welcomes our veteran and active-duty military with special rental offers.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Wyatt
7017 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1390 sqft
Luxury Las Vegas apartments featuring resort pool with cabanas, a state-of-the-art gym, dog-grooming area and car charging spots. Interiors have large living spaces and upgraded amenities. Just off Hwy 215 in southwest Las Vegas.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Millennium East
3580 E Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1116 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. With an impressive selection of one, two and three bedroom floor plans, you're sure to find something perfectly suited for your personal preference at Millennium East Luxury Apartments.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Sky Court Harbors at the Lakes
9025 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1253 sqft
Close to freeways and public transportation. On-site pool, spa, fitness center, and business center. Apartments offer large kitchens, a washer and dryer, and a wet bar. Renovated units available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mira Villas
8 Units Available
Carlisle at Summerlin
1600 Queen Victoria St, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1412 sqft
In the heart of the city. Apartments offer numerous upgrades including larger kitchens, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining. Resort-style pool and hydrotherapy spa. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Lakes-Country Club
14 Units Available
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1098 sqft
This luxury community offers a green open space, two pools, and a fitness center. On-site covered parking. Apartments feature built-in washers and dryers, fireplaces, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
St. Lucia
2150 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1144 sqft
Convenient location close to I-95 and Summerlin Parkway. Apartments have large pantries, stainless steel appliances and plush carpeting. Community offers playground, bocce ball and bark park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Strip
3 Units Available
Onyx Apartments
5150 Duke Ellington Way, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,031
1711 sqft
This recently renovated community offers fantastic amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fire pit, gym and game room. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Venicia in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Mira Villas
36 Units Available
Canyon Villas
650 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1452 sqft
Canyon Villas is a gated luxury rental community featuring a full list of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, and a sparkling pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Volare
10695 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,661
1409 sqft
We are now Open to all walk in tours! LEASE A MODERN APARTMENT HOME IN LAS VEGASFrom the outdoor lanai to the stylish clubhouse, the swimming pool to the volleyball court, Volare fully lives up to the Las Vegas resort standard.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Mira Villas
27 Units Available
Willowbrook Apartment Homes
2601 S Pavilion Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1539 sqft
Nestled within the beautiful master-planned community of Summerlin and with direct access to the I-215 Beltway, Willowbrook offers resort-style living with all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Silverado Ranch
11 Units Available
Parkway at Silverado Ranch
10192 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1148 sqft
Welcome home to Parkway at Silverado Ranch! Our community will pamper you with elegant, contemporary-styled living, that is very affordable.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Dresden
6650 East Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1257 sqft
The Dresden offers a mixture of comfort and style. Upgrades in Every Apartment! This property is situated on E. Russell Rd. in Las Vegas. The professional leasing staff is ready to help you find your perfect home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rhodes Ranch
30 Units Available
Pace
9314 West Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1223 sqft
In life and in apartments, there can only be one winner. Meet the leader of the pack. Pace, a brand-new community in south Las Vegas, shines with racing-inspired social spaces and stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Mira Villas
14 Units Available
Red Rock Villas
451 Crestdale Ln, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1793 sqft
Nestled within Summerlin, a master-planned community, we are adjacent to Summerlin Hospital and only minutes away from beautiful parks, fine dining and shopping. Red Rock Villas is within an excellent school district and close to major expressways.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
Cheyenne Hualapai
7 Units Available
Shadow Hills by Mark-Taylor
3501 Shady Timber St, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1324 sqft
Located close to Mount Charleston, just minutes from the 215. Residents enjoy communal business center, yoga room, and lap pool. Units feature a gourmet kitchen, private patio, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
The Edmond at Hacienda
5280 W Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Las Vegas one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Units feature big kitchens, in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and two resort-style pools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Spectra at 4000
4000 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1126 sqft
Close to I-15 and I-215. Gated apartment community features a pool and indoor spa, covered parking and a gym. Units have washer/dryer, pantries, private balconies, alarm monitoring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
204 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702

June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Las Vegas rents declined slightly over the past month

Las Vegas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,191 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,191 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Las Vegas.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most comparable cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLas Vegas 3 BedroomsLas Vegas Accessible ApartmentsLas Vegas Apartments under $700Las Vegas Apartments under $800Las Vegas Apartments under $900
    Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyLas Vegas Apartments with GarageLas Vegas Apartments with GymLas Vegas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLas Vegas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLas Vegas Apartments with ParkingLas Vegas Apartments with Pool
    Las Vegas Apartments with Washer-DryerLas Vegas Cheap PlacesLas Vegas Dog Friendly ApartmentsLas Vegas Furnished ApartmentsLas Vegas Luxury PlacesLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
    Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
    Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
    The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
    ProvidenceDesert Shores

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
    University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
    Touro University Nevada