130 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV

Moving to Sunrise Manor

Property here is cheap and theres plenty of it. This means you stand a pretty good chance of finding a great place -- even finding that diamond in the rough! You could end up paying less than you ever thought possible for that one bedroom apartment or all bills paid apartment of which you've been dreaming. That doesn't mean that you should get lazy about checking out different options. Put the time into finding out all you can about the city, its different neighborhoods, and the going rates for apartment rentals these days. Like any housing market, there are deals and lemons, and you want to make sure you don't end up with the short end of the stick. Come out for a visit! Asking the right questions in advance can help ensure that you end up in a place you absolutely love! With prices so low, you might even want to splurge on some extra space that way you can give mom and dad their very own spare bedroom when they come to visit.

The best way to go about apartment hunting is always to have copies of all your paperwork with you when you go to check out different spots. This includes your ID, your proof of income, bank statements, letters of reference, credit report, etc. Having copies of all this stuff means that you'll be ready to rent as soon as you see the place you love! While its unlikely you'll get caught up in a bidding war, you still don't want to take the chance of losing out. Save your gambling for the casinos which are everywhere! Its such a huge part of the culture here they even have slot machines in the airport so you can start playing the second you touch down in the state!

Oh and bring your checkbook with you, too. You might be able to bargain your landlord down from their asking price, but your words will have a lot more sway if you can put your money where your mouth is right then and there. Happy hunting!