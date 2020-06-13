Apartment List
sunrise manor
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM

130 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
12 Units Available
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1102 sqft
Located just off Route 501, this unique, pet-friendly neighborhood offers comfort and elegance. The one- and two-bedroom apartments offer in-unit washers and dryers, included internet/cable and wood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
20 Units Available
Monterra Apartment Homes
5250 Stewart Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1156 sqft
Prime Las Vegas location close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a beautiful view of the mountains. Apartments feature laundry, central AC and pet-friendly policies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$936
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have easy access to I-515 or I-95 at Oasis Meadows in Las Vegas. Units feature private balconies, and the complex gardens offer a pool and barbecue for relaxed, sunny days.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
3 Units Available
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1167 sqft
Situated on Sunrise Mountain with stunning views of the Las Vegas strip. Unique architecture and community facilities including a tot-lot, library, billiards room and outdoor spas.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1047 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.
Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.
Last updated October 8 at 06:32pm
Contact for Availability
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
895 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2468 Color Canyon Way
2468 Color Canyon Way, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1422 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,422 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6325 Cascade Run Ave
6325 Cascade Run Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1005 sqft
6325 Cascade Run Ave Available 06/30/20 ~~~GREAT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE~~~ - Must see this beautiful 1005 sq ft, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single family house. This house have the facility of stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3877 Fitzpatrick Dr
3877 Fitzpatrick Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$875
1178 sqft
3877 Fitzpatrick Dr Available 07/04/20 2 story condo with 2 master bedrooms. - This 2 story condo has tile flooring downstairs. Assigned covered parking is right next to the back patio with easy access to the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4300 Lamont #290
4300 N Lamont St, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$795
864 sqft
North East Valley- Near Nellis - 2 bedroom condominium home located in the Northeast Valley. Open floor-plan with living room adjoining dining nook and kitchen. Living room and kitchen feature tile flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
3341 Blue Ash Ln
3341 Blue Ash Lane, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1223 sqft
3341 Blue Ash Ln Available 07/01/20 Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community - Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community. House backs up to fairway. Beautiful backyard with easy maintenance.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2978 Juniper Hills Blvd Unit 204
2978 Juniper Hills Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
884 sqft
Super cozy 2 bedroom double master condo. Fireplace in living room, upgraded bathrooms, and balcony Text haley at 7252615469 for more information! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5632926)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Slots & Suites
5011 Craig Road, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$884
390 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished and Newly Renovated Apartments! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $204.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5990 OSPREY POINT AVE
5990 Osprey Point Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1404 sqft
5990 OSPREY POINT AVE Available 06/24/20 YORKSHIRE HEIGHTS - Single family home, three bedroom and 2 baths in a gated community. Ready for your clients. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5858228)

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3817 Capsule Dr
3817 East Capsule Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Available 06/20/20 4 bedrooms/3 bathroom. In law quarter - Property Id: 292785 Fully remodel travitin floors marble bathroom granite and stainless kitchen. Beautiful house. Avil next week. Call 702 375 7979 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6635 Upland Heights Avenue
6635 Upland Heights Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1942 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6377 Canyon Vista Court
6377 Canyon Vista Court, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1256 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and approximately 1,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3669 Karissa Heights Place
3669 East Karissa Heights Place, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1504 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1405 Nellis Blvd #2101
1405 South Nellis Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom for Rent! - Cute 3 Bedroom / 2 bath condo in southeast part of valley. Spacious living area with upgraded tile floors. Carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1721 Teardrop Street
1721 Teardrop Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1152 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1988 SALVATION
1988 North Salvation Street, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1622 sqft
LOVELY TWO STORY, 3 BEDRM HOME WITH LOFT IN NORTHEAST AREA. HOME HAS BREAKFAST BAR AND GRANITE COUNTERS. LOVELY TILE FLOORS. SLIDER TO BACKYARD. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, PARKS.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
5609 Harbour Pointe
5609 Harbour Pointe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1436 sqft
AWESOME 1 STORY, 3 BEDROOM, GOLF FRONT HOME IN GUARD GATED STALLION MOUNTAIN. LARGE, OPEN LIVING ROOM, BIG MASTER BED WITH CEILING FAN, MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINKS AT VANITY, WALK-IN CLOSET, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, SPARKLING POOL.
City GuideSunrise Manor
"Bright light city gonna set my soul, gonna set my soul on fire / Got a whole lot of money that's ready to burn, so get those stakes up higher. / There's a thousand pretty women waitin' out there, and they're all livin' devil may care. / And I'm just the devil with love to spare / Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley)

Sunrise Manor is an unincorporated town that is located in Clark County, Nevada part of the Las Vegas Township. With a population of 183,372, it would be one of the biggest cities in the state if it ever became a city! Its a super affordable place to live, with median home prices far below average for Nevada--perfect for those wallets on a strict diet. Being just outside of Vegas provides easy access to the Vegas strip and all the action happening downtown, too! If you fancy the casino life, you have come to the right place. Sunrise Manor lets you dabble in the scene when you're in the mood and then escape back to the serenity of the small desert town at the end of the day. Its literally only three miles from the glittery city itself. The weather here is also appealing to many. Summers do get hot but the evening temperatures can drop 30 degrees sometimes, as they are wont to do in deserts. The winters usually taper off around 45 degrees and the dry air means you wont get that bone-chilling cold you find in many other parts of the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise Manor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Neighborhoods

Sunrise Manor is a pretty straight-up neighborhood without much variation. But the nearby areas do affect the rent, so its worth taking a look at what is in the area when considering moving there!

Frenchman Mountain: This is a large mountain peak thats not part of any range but stands alone at the edge of Sunrise Manor. It provides a lovely backdrop to the city and residents like living at the base of it. This area here is pretty--let the country roads take you home.

Nellis: This is one of the main thoroughfares of town and it offers many conveniences such as restaurants, department stores and supermarkets. Its a good place to be near if you like quick and easy access to things like this.

Lamb/Sahara: This neighborhood is just off the Las Vegas Expressway, which runs right into downtown Vegas. Its conveniently located and residents love it because its close to the Desert Rose Golf Course, a nice neighborhood course for golfing folks. Its also a great neighborhood to find cheap homes that are large with big yards you probably get twice the space here that you'd get for the same price in Las Vegas or nearby Henderson!

North Las Vegas: This area gets a little more expensive. There are some nice homes here, and apartment complexes where you can find apartments for rent for a really good price a lot of the time.

Henderson: Sunrise Manor is only a few miles from this populous Nevada city, which is often rated one of the best spots to plant your roots in all of the US! This town has tons of pretty parks and over 65 miles of walking and hiking trails. Combine the parks and recreation perks with no state income tax.

Moving to Sunrise Manor

Property here is cheap and theres plenty of it. This means you stand a pretty good chance of finding a great place -- even finding that diamond in the rough! You could end up paying less than you ever thought possible for that one bedroom apartment or all bills paid apartment of which you've been dreaming. That doesn't mean that you should get lazy about checking out different options. Put the time into finding out all you can about the city, its different neighborhoods, and the going rates for apartment rentals these days. Like any housing market, there are deals and lemons, and you want to make sure you don't end up with the short end of the stick. Come out for a visit! Asking the right questions in advance can help ensure that you end up in a place you absolutely love! With prices so low, you might even want to splurge on some extra space that way you can give mom and dad their very own spare bedroom when they come to visit.

The best way to go about apartment hunting is always to have copies of all your paperwork with you when you go to check out different spots. This includes your ID, your proof of income, bank statements, letters of reference, credit report, etc. Having copies of all this stuff means that you'll be ready to rent as soon as you see the place you love! While its unlikely you'll get caught up in a bidding war, you still don't want to take the chance of losing out. Save your gambling for the casinos which are everywhere! Its such a huge part of the culture here they even have slot machines in the airport so you can start playing the second you touch down in the state!

Oh and bring your checkbook with you, too. You might be able to bargain your landlord down from their asking price, but your words will have a lot more sway if you can put your money where your mouth is right then and there. Happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sunrise Manor?
The average rent price for Sunrise Manor rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sunrise Manor?
Some of the colleges located in the Sunrise Manor area include Roseman University of Health Sciences, College of Southern Nevada, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Nevada State College, and Touro University Nevada. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sunrise Manor?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sunrise Manor from include Las Vegas, Henderson, Paradise, Spring Valley, and North Las Vegas.

