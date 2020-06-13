130 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV📍
Sunrise Manor is an unincorporated town that is located in Clark County, Nevada part of the Las Vegas Township. With a population of 183,372, it would be one of the biggest cities in the state if it ever became a city! Its a super affordable place to live, with median home prices far below average for Nevada--perfect for those wallets on a strict diet. Being just outside of Vegas provides easy access to the Vegas strip and all the action happening downtown, too! If you fancy the casino life, you have come to the right place. Sunrise Manor lets you dabble in the scene when you're in the mood and then escape back to the serenity of the small desert town at the end of the day. Its literally only three miles from the glittery city itself. The weather here is also appealing to many. Summers do get hot but the evening temperatures can drop 30 degrees sometimes, as they are wont to do in deserts. The winters usually taper off around 45 degrees and the dry air means you wont get that bone-chilling cold you find in many other parts of the country.
Sunrise Manor is a pretty straight-up neighborhood without much variation. But the nearby areas do affect the rent, so its worth taking a look at what is in the area when considering moving there!
Frenchman Mountain: This is a large mountain peak thats not part of any range but stands alone at the edge of Sunrise Manor. It provides a lovely backdrop to the city and residents like living at the base of it. This area here is pretty--let the country roads take you home.
Nellis: This is one of the main thoroughfares of town and it offers many conveniences such as restaurants, department stores and supermarkets. Its a good place to be near if you like quick and easy access to things like this.
Lamb/Sahara: This neighborhood is just off the Las Vegas Expressway, which runs right into downtown Vegas. Its conveniently located and residents love it because its close to the Desert Rose Golf Course, a nice neighborhood course for golfing folks. Its also a great neighborhood to find cheap homes that are large with big yards you probably get twice the space here that you'd get for the same price in Las Vegas or nearby Henderson!
North Las Vegas: This area gets a little more expensive. There are some nice homes here, and apartment complexes where you can find apartments for rent for a really good price a lot of the time.
Henderson: Sunrise Manor is only a few miles from this populous Nevada city, which is often rated one of the best spots to plant your roots in all of the US! This town has tons of pretty parks and over 65 miles of walking and hiking trails. Combine the parks and recreation perks with no state income tax.
Property here is cheap and theres plenty of it. This means you stand a pretty good chance of finding a great place -- even finding that diamond in the rough! You could end up paying less than you ever thought possible for that one bedroom apartment or all bills paid apartment of which you've been dreaming. That doesn't mean that you should get lazy about checking out different options. Put the time into finding out all you can about the city, its different neighborhoods, and the going rates for apartment rentals these days. Like any housing market, there are deals and lemons, and you want to make sure you don't end up with the short end of the stick. Come out for a visit! Asking the right questions in advance can help ensure that you end up in a place you absolutely love! With prices so low, you might even want to splurge on some extra space that way you can give mom and dad their very own spare bedroom when they come to visit.
The best way to go about apartment hunting is always to have copies of all your paperwork with you when you go to check out different spots. This includes your ID, your proof of income, bank statements, letters of reference, credit report, etc. Having copies of all this stuff means that you'll be ready to rent as soon as you see the place you love! While its unlikely you'll get caught up in a bidding war, you still don't want to take the chance of losing out. Save your gambling for the casinos which are everywhere! Its such a huge part of the culture here they even have slot machines in the airport so you can start playing the second you touch down in the state!
Oh and bring your checkbook with you, too. You might be able to bargain your landlord down from their asking price, but your words will have a lot more sway if you can put your money where your mouth is right then and there. Happy hunting!