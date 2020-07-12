/
the section seven
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
361 Apartments for rent in The Section Seven, Las Vegas, NV
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,030
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1005 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
29 Units Available
Summerhill Pointe Apartments
9501 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1109 sqft
Welcome to SUMMERHILL POINTE - your new home. You have reached the top. A great presence at The Lakes, luxury, livability and the height of good living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
The Breakers At The Lakes
9901 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1035 sqft
Life at Breakers provides all the benefits of luxury rental living while perfectly situated adjacent to Summerlin, one of Las Vegas' most sought after areas.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean View Drive
3000 Ocean View Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2052 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom home in the lakes with your own private pool/spa at the end of the cul-de-sac. Home gorgeously remodeled to bring that modern style living, has separate family and living room with fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9725 HORIZON HILLS Drive
9725 Horizon Hills Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1789 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH MASTER SEPARATE FROM SECONDARY BEDROOMS, VAULTED CEILINGS WITH FANS ADD DEPTH AND DIMENSION TO THIS CHARMING HOUSE, LARGE PATIO IN BACK YARD.
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
9517 SWAN BAY Drive
9517 Swan Bay Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1386 sqft
FANTASTIC SINGLE STORY HOME IN THE LAKES AREA. GREAT LOCATION. COZY HOME WITH UPGRADED FLOORING AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT. LARGE MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET. GOOD SIZED SECONDARY ROOMS. SEPARATE DINING ROOM. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2929 Domino Way
2929 Domino Way, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2038 sqft
4 BEDROOM BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED IN THE SOUTHWEST LAKES LOCATION - LUXURIOUS HOME LOCATED IN THE SOUTHWEST LAKES LOCATION-CORNER HOME WITH FOUR BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHROOMS-WELL MAINTAINED PRIVATE POOL AND SPA! PROPERTY LOCATED BY SHOPS, CAFES,
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
9536 Wooden Pier Way
9536 Wooden Pier Way, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1730 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3320 SHIPMATE Drive
3320 Shipmate Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET!! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS HOUSE, has everything you want in a home. Stunning kitchen with granite counter tops upgraded cabinets, full walk-in pantry.
Results within 1 mile of The Section Seven
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Constellation
1350 Spruce Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,742
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1250 sqft
CONSTELLATION is the premiere Las Vegas luxury apartment community for contemporary living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
7 Units Available
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,211
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Venicia in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
28 Units Available
Ritiro Las Vegas
9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,086
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1322 sqft
Ritiro Las Vegas offers an enticing blend of style and luxury that will meet every lifestyle, while exceeding all expectations. Indulging your every desire, while inspiring your imagination, Ritiro offers the very best in elegant living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1310 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,180
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments in Spring Valley, a residential area less than 10 miles from Las Vegas. Close to the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center. 24-hour gym and swimming pool on site.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,049
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community between Lake South Dr. and Spring Mountain Rd. Air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, basketball court, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Sky Court Harbors at the Lakes
9025 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1253 sqft
Close to freeways and public transportation. On-site pool, spa, fitness center, and business center. Apartments offer large kitchens, a washer and dryer, and a wet bar. Renovated units available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
Morningstar
3355 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,430
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1436 sqft
Located in Summerlin, Las Vegas' premier master-planned community, we are just off of the 215 Beltway and only a short drive to fine dining, shopping and other local attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8985 Via Vista Cir.
8985 Via Vista Circle, Spring Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2031 sqft
8985 Via Vista Cir. Available 08/10/20 FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM UPGRADED HOME! - 3 BEDROOMS! FURNISHED! LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF A CUL-DE-SAC! LARGE DRIVEWAY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! (RLNE5326292)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 Jasper Bluff St #106 Bldg #15
2000 Jasper Bluff Street, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1140 sqft
2000 Jasper Bluff St #106 Bldg #15 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom condo in Peccolle Ranch - Located in Peccolle Ranch! 2-bedroom condo with upgraded flooring, tiles mostly in all areas, wood in Master bedroom, ceiling fans in rooms, blinds, custom
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9816 Garamound Ave
9816 Garamound Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2404 sqft
9816 GARAMOUND - PECCOLE RANCH ? Spacious two-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage. Open floor plan throughout. Spacious open kitchen with an island and lots of counter space, perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10755 Hobbiton Avenue
10755 Hobbiton Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3792 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GUARD GATED SUMMERLIN COMMUNITY. FEATURES TO INCLUDE: PREMIUM OVERSIZED LOT LOCATION OVERLOOKING BEAUTIFUL GREENBELT WITH A SHORT WALK TO AMENITIES.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3560 JUDAH WAY
3560 Judah Way, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
3560 JUDAH WAY Available 09/10/20 MORNING STAR SUBDIVISION! SINGLE STORY TOWNHOME! - NEARLY 1500 SQ.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10474 Howling Coyote
10474 West Howling Coyote Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1983 sqft
Just steps away from a lovely park. Beautiful home within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin. Features a long driveway and a two car garage. Back yard has fruit trees. Kitchen has granite counters, tile floors and a large island.