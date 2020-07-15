50 Apartments For Rent Near Southern Nevada Educational Services Roseman University of Health Sciences

/
Southern Nevada Educational Services Roseman University of Health Sciences
18 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
14 Units Available
Green Valley North
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$990
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the golf course, UNLV and the McCarran Airport. This modern community features a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in each unit. On-site pool, clubhouse, dog park and gym.
10 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,080
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
7 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
Martinique Bay Apartments
3000 High View Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1200 sqft
Residents enjoy an on-site playground, clubhouse, fitness center, and gated access. Apartments feature optional fireplaces, private entrances and vaulted ceilings. Proximity to Wildhorse Golf Club and Wildfire Casino makes for fun days and nights.
3 Units Available
Green Valley North
Arabella
4375 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
952 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer and dryer, fireplace, and air conditioning. Luxurious community offers online payments, swimming pool and club house. Conveniently located in Henderson, close to Sunset Station, Sunset Park and Wildhorse Golf Club.
7 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,068
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
6 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,308
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.
5 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-like community near I-515 and 215. On-site amenities include a pool, dog park, courtyard, and basketball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces, updated appliances, and walk-in closets.
12 Units Available
Green Valley North
3001 Park
3001 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1253 sqft
Located in the Green Valley neighborhood and only minutes from Wildhorse Golf Club. Community features a hot tub, gym, pool, and carport parking. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
5 Units Available
Green Valley North
23Twelve Luxe Apartments
2312 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,015
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
992 sqft
Cats are allowed in these beautiful apartments, which are located near the Wildhorse Golf Club. Units feature plush carpet, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool and a hot tub.
7 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
12 Units Available
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,040
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1048 sqft
Perfectly located for easy access to the Las Vegas strip, these apartments are only minutes away from Interstate 515, and come fitted with built-in fireplace, carpeted floors, and air conditioning.
9 Units Available
Whitney
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
1 Unit Available
V Lane
4316 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,055
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry hookup and hardwood floors. Dog park, pool and hot tub on site. Prime location provides easy access to I-515, downtown Las Vegas, shopping and entertainment.
18 Units Available
Green Valley North
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,078
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1128 sqft
Broadstone Agave features contemporary units in a laid-back environment. Residences are pet-friendly with a resort pool and on-site fitness. Units offer modern kitchens, ample storage, and private outdoor space.
2 Units Available
5400 Vistas
5400 S. Mountain Vista St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, basketball court, BBQ, pet-friendly community. Near RTC transit, I-95, University of Nevada-Las Vegas and Touro University.
1 Unit Available
Green Valley North
1837 CANDLE BRIGHT Drive
1837 Candle Bright Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1784 sqft
WONDERFUL GREEN VALLEY SINGLE STORY w/ RV PARKING!!Great home features formal living & dining.Spacious kitchen opens to family area w/bookshelves & fireplace.Office/4th bedroom (no closet).3rd garage converted into dance/music studio.
1 Unit Available
Green Valley North
3011 Sunfish
3011 Sunfish Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1004 sqft
Roomy & bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor! New wood-look vinyl plank flooring. Condo has 3 balconies-off master suite, second bedroom & dining area. Overlooks the pool. Master has large walk-in closet & huge tub.
1 Unit Available
Green Valley North
2799 Tentsmuir Place
2799 Tentsmuir Place, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1774 sqft
Town House with Two Car Garage and Backyard in Henderson - Large townhouse in the heart of Green Valley. Community with pool and tennis courts. Fresh paint and new carpets on stairs and upstairs master suite.
1 Unit Available
Green Valley South
1901 Davina Street
1901 Davina Street, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3571 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GREEN VALLEY UPGRADED HOME WITH POOL & SPA IN GATED COMMUNITY! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH MARBLE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM CABINETRY, THERMADOR APPLIANCES, SUB ZERO FRIDGE AND WARMING DRAWER! UPGRADED LIGHT & SINK FIXTURES, CUSTOM BUILT INS WITH
1 Unit Available
Gibson Springs
1126 AUBREY SPRINGS Avenue
1126 Aubrey Springs Avenue, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2034 sqft
Upgraded beautiful mountain view House built in 2016;9’ ceiling downstairs and upstairs;Tile floor downstairs, Bathrooms and Laundry room;Granite Counter top, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel applicants in the kitchen;Front load washer and
1 Unit Available
3830 Stadium Avenue
3830 Stadium Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1897 sqft
CORNER HOUSE.ALMOST 1900SF HOUSE! LOCATION! LOCATION! HARDLY LIVED IN-NEWER HOME. DARK WOOD CABINETS; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS; STAINLESS APPLIANCES.
1 Unit Available
Whitney Ranch
1460 Grub Stake Circle
1460 Grub Stake Circle, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1573 sqft
Incredible home Whitney Ranch/Green Valley Area - Zoned for GV High School - Newly painted, wood laminate flooring/tile down - All LARGE bedrooms - Master Suite; double door entry, walk in closet and roman tub Pet Friendly - will love covered
1 Unit Available
Green Valley North
1412 Bass Drive
1412 Bass Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1004 sqft
Super clean condo that has NEW carpet, fresh paint, 3 newly carpeted outdoor balconies, wood burning fire place, vaulted ceilings, dining area ceiling fan, and a Master Bath with a large tub and skylight. Washer/Dryer room off of 2nd bedroom.