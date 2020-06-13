288 Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV

Moving to Boulder City

Life in Boulder City is pretty awesome. It's routinely about 20 degrees cooler than Las Vegas, which is wicked hot in the summer, and it's far greener, too. It's a federally planned neighborhood with eco-conscious styling. Expect slightly smaller, older homes and very sensible layouts. If you're looking for places to rent in Boulder City, you'll probably have to choose a detached house. Apartments for rent are few and far between, since the city was created as housing for the dam builders. There are a few one-bedroom apartments if you hunt, but be sure and give yourself plenty of time to search. New builds are limited, so finding any houses for rent is difficult. You may want to stay in the historic Boulder Dam Hotel while you wait for an opening. It could take several months.

Finding a job will take time, too. It's in your best interest to have an offer available before you show up with a suitcase and a security deposit. Hopefully you packed plenty of sunscreen in one of your boxes. It may be cooler than Vegas, but it's still the desert, and you're going to be baking for most months out of the year. Fortunately, you don't have to worry about any other adverse weather conditions besides sunburns and maybe a mild sandstorm. Weather forecasters have very easy, cushy jobs in these parts.

One more thing: Be sure and bring your car. Las Vegas actually has pretty good public transportation with The Deuce buses, among other options, but Boulder City isn't as well served. True, you can walk to many amenities, as the WalkScore is about 71, but beyond the corner store and coffee shop, you're going to need a vehicle.