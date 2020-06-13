288 Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV📍
Don't let its proximity to Las Vegas fool you, there is a whole lot more going on in Boulder City than gambling and showgirls. In fact, this city below Sin City is all about outdoor adventures as opposed to indoor neon lighting. Between Lake Mead, Mt. Wilson and the famous Hoover Dam, you'll be hard pressed to remember there's another recreational powerhouse nearby at all. Still, having Las Vegas close does mean fine dining, entertaining shows, and both luxury and outlet retail are just a stone's throw away. So, whether you're desirous of velvet ropes or rock climbing, vodka shots or houseboats, Boulder City has it all and more. And by more, we mean it has affordable living and spacious lots. You can bet this place has everything you want.
Life in Boulder City is pretty awesome. It's routinely about 20 degrees cooler than Las Vegas, which is wicked hot in the summer, and it's far greener, too. It's a federally planned neighborhood with eco-conscious styling. Expect slightly smaller, older homes and very sensible layouts. If you're looking for places to rent in Boulder City, you'll probably have to choose a detached house. Apartments for rent are few and far between, since the city was created as housing for the dam builders. There are a few one-bedroom apartments if you hunt, but be sure and give yourself plenty of time to search. New builds are limited, so finding any houses for rent is difficult. You may want to stay in the historic Boulder Dam Hotel while you wait for an opening. It could take several months.
Finding a job will take time, too. It's in your best interest to have an offer available before you show up with a suitcase and a security deposit. Hopefully you packed plenty of sunscreen in one of your boxes. It may be cooler than Vegas, but it's still the desert, and you're going to be baking for most months out of the year. Fortunately, you don't have to worry about any other adverse weather conditions besides sunburns and maybe a mild sandstorm. Weather forecasters have very easy, cushy jobs in these parts.
One more thing: Be sure and bring your car. Las Vegas actually has pretty good public transportation with The Deuce buses, among other options, but Boulder City isn't as well served. True, you can walk to many amenities, as the WalkScore is about 71, but beyond the corner store and coffee shop, you're going to need a vehicle.
There aren't any obvious neighborhoods in Boulder City, but there are some distinctive details that may help you choose one area over another. Here are a few spots to keep in mind.
North: There are big, big homes up here. If you want both land and square footage, this is the place to look. Just like most areas, limited stock is available, but you can count on swimming pools, multi-car garages, and easy access to the historic downtown section with its grocery stores, coffee shops, etc.
Central: These smaller homes are more densely packed, but they sit close to the amenities and playing fields. You'll find what few apartments or condos are available in Boulder City here, which is pretty convenient.
South: The homes flanking the Boulder City Golf Course are all pretty similar in size -- about medium for the area -- and almost all of them have pools (you'll be very grateful for those). Besides having a beautiful view of the fairways, they're also close to two parks. They are farther from the stores, but that shouldn't hamper your errands much.
Unlike your exploits in Vegas, you'll want to tell everyone what you're doing when you live in Boulder City. You'll tweet about mountain biking near Hoover Dam, Instagram your hole-in-one at Boulder City Golf Course, update your Facebook status about checking off another box on your bucket list: skydiving. Of course, you may not bother signing on or connecting to the Internet at all, with so much natural beauty surrounding you. Having said that, this is a close-knit neighborhood with many people having lived here their whole lives and counting generations back. People are friendly, but newcomers are fairly rare, so it may take some getting used to before solid friendships form. No worries, you can plan your weekends around hiking trails and trips to the lake. Hit the year-round swimming pool or explore Bootleg Canyon. Or, if you're feeling smart, drive over to the Boulder Theatre to see the ballet or check out one of the few museums nearby.
Get Down to Business
All this loveliness sounds great, but you still have to earn a living during most hours of the day. The vast majority of residents in Boulder City commute, either to Henderson or Las Vegas, which is about 20 miles away. This, of course, means that there is a broad spectrum of careers, from truckers and law enforcers to showgirls and bartenders. There's no gambling inside town limits, so it's nice to take a break from all the bling and ka-ching here, but that doesn't mean people don't make a living around slot machines and poker tables.
Life, the Universe, and Everything
Boulder City clearly has more going for it than first blush would suggest. Though it's quieter, more eco-friendly, and considerably more rugged than its sinning neighbor city, it still manages to provide the best of all worlds for its residents. If you love the refreshing beauty of nature, but get a little island fever if you're not able to get to designer shops in under an hour, Boulder City may be the perfect place for you to land.