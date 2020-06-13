Apartment List
/
NV
/
boulder city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

288 Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV

📍

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1303 Darlene Way
1303 Darlene Way, Boulder City, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1303 Darlene Way in Boulder City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
894 JERI Lane
894 Jeri Lane, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1288 sqft
This is a FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED SHORT TERM (1 MONTH MIN RENTAL) This house is loaded with upgrades and options.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
555 Avenue G
555 Avenue G, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
Historic Home in Heart of Boulder City Ready for Immediate Move-In! Property features assigned carport & patio w/ seating area & trellis. Master bed w/ ceiling fan/light & access to backyard. Master bathroom w/ shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
699 BAYVIEW Drive
699 Bay View Dr, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1348 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH WITH PARTIAL LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS KITCHEN. A MUST SEE. PARTIAL FURNISHED. RENT WITH OR WITH OUT FURNITURE. 2 CAR SHARED GARAGE.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
664 I Avenue
664 I Avenue H, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
924 sqft
QUAINT HOME IN THE HEART OF BOULDER CITY! THIS HOME FEATURES TWO BEDROOMS, ONE FULL BATH, INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. LUSH FRONT YARD LANDSCAPING, COVERED PARKING OFF OF ALLEY AND EXTERIOR STORAGE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
701 Capri
701 Capri Drive, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1044 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UPPER UNIT CLOSE TO THE POOL, BUT, FURNISHINGS CAN BE REMOVED IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BRING YOUR OWN! TWO BEDROOMS ONE AND 3/4 BATHS, BREAKFAST BAR, INDOOR LAUNDRY, BALCONY, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
700 Elm
700 Elm Street, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
Beautiful manufactured home 3bed 2 bath, 2 car garage. 55+ over park.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1220 Cheyenne Ct
1220 Cheyenne Court, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1562 sqft
Beautiful Home in a Cul-de-Sac! - Upgraded flooring throughout. Boasting with new granite counter tops, all kitchen appliances included, neutral paint throughout, and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1544 Mancha Drive
1544 Mancha Drive, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3098 sqft
Golf front property with unique golf course entrance. Large kitchen with granite countertop. Every bedroom has its own bathroom access plus extra bath for pool users.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
596 Lake Michigan
596 Lake Michigan Lane, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
Lake Mountain Estates is the only age restricted, retirement community in Boulder City! Features of this move-in ready one story manufactured home include and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1410 HIGHLAND Drive
1410 Highland Drive, Boulder City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4005 sqft
This home will accommodate a large family with dogs. Hugh kitchen and great room all flow together. Fenced rear yard visible from kitchen. Property is currently listed for sale, 50 pictures in MLS2168627
Results within 5 miles of Boulder City
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Highland Hills
6 Units Available
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$981
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1155 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Highland Hills
3 Units Available
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,052
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Townsite
1 Unit Available
144 Sitka Spruce
144 Sitka Spruce Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1480 sqft
Great home available for immediate move-in! - Open and spacious floorplan! Wood-like flooring in main living areas! Neutral colors t/o and Ceiling fans! Kitchen features breakfast island, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances! Master

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Hills
1 Unit Available
523 Moses Lake Ct.
523 Moses Lake Court, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2260 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON - BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON, FEATURES INCLUDE CERAMIC TILE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. SPACIOUS LIVING AREA. BEDROOM AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS, BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM. ALONG WITH A COVERED PATIO.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
2304 Sky Island Dr
2304 Sky Island Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1935 sqft
4 Bed 3 Bath W/ Tile downstairs! - 4 Bed 3 Bath W/ Tile downstairs!! Spacious Living Room, Granite counter top & Island in Kitchen. Great location right off the freeway.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1089 PARADISE COACH Drive
1089 Paradise Coach Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1337 sqft
Marvelous 3 bedroom home nestled in a quiet gated community near access and schools. Come take a look today! LOW UPKEEP BACKYARD WITH SOME ARTIFICIAL GRASS, pets are considered. BEAUTIFUL TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATH AREAS. BRAND NEW CARPET.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
1185 Kiamichi Court
1185 Kiamichi Ct, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1832 sqft
VIRTUAL/FACETIME AND PRIVATE TOURS available by appointment utilizing COVID-19 protocols. Brand New Union Trails Townhome. 2 Story, 3 bedroom, sparkly new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and much more.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
2052 Houdini Street
2052 Houdini Lane, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1636 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1022 SWINGLINE Street
1022 Swingline Street, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2444 sqft
2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 1 bed/bath downstairs, large upstairs loft area, tile and carpet floors, open family room and kitchen, island, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, neutral colors, desert landscaping and no backyard landscaping,

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
712 Jane Eyre
712 Jane Eyre Place, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2263 sqft
"Palm Hills" Wow guard gated community with private park. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and additional quest bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Highland Hills
1 Unit Available
609 Blackridge
609 Blackridge Road, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1284 sqft
Come see this cozy Henderson home located just off the US 95 Freeway and Horizon Dr. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a pool. 2 car garage. Upgraded interior. Large backyard. Pool service is included with rent. The owner will provide appliances upon request.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
1620 Clint Canyon
1620 Clint Canyon Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1079 sqft
You have to see this place. Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with a 1 car garage.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
167 DESERT POND Avenue
167 Desert Pond Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1577 sqft
Charming home in gated community which features a community pool. Fantastic entry with large living space that opens up to kitchen. Fantastic kitchen with solid counter tops, large pantry and lovely dining/nook area.

Median Rent in Boulder City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Boulder City is $758, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $940.
Studio
$620
1 Bed
$758
2 Beds
$940
3+ Beds
$1,368
City GuideBoulder City
The Hoover Dam is located at the southern tip of Lake Mead, in Boulder City, where the Colorado River is briefly tamed and turned into hydroelectric power. The dam was created in 1936 and named after President Herbert Hoover, though it was originally known as Boulder Dam.

Don't let its proximity to Las Vegas fool you, there is a whole lot more going on in Boulder City than gambling and showgirls. In fact, this city below Sin City is all about outdoor adventures as opposed to indoor neon lighting. Between Lake Mead, Mt. Wilson and the famous Hoover Dam, you'll be hard pressed to remember there's another recreational powerhouse nearby at all. Still, having Las Vegas close does mean fine dining, entertaining shows, and both luxury and outlet retail are just a stone's throw away. So, whether you're desirous of velvet ropes or rock climbing, vodka shots or houseboats, Boulder City has it all and more. And by more, we mean it has affordable living and spacious lots. You can bet this place has everything you want.

Moving to Boulder City

Life in Boulder City is pretty awesome. It's routinely about 20 degrees cooler than Las Vegas, which is wicked hot in the summer, and it's far greener, too. It's a federally planned neighborhood with eco-conscious styling. Expect slightly smaller, older homes and very sensible layouts. If you're looking for places to rent in Boulder City, you'll probably have to choose a detached house. Apartments for rent are few and far between, since the city was created as housing for the dam builders. There are a few one-bedroom apartments if you hunt, but be sure and give yourself plenty of time to search. New builds are limited, so finding any houses for rent is difficult. You may want to stay in the historic Boulder Dam Hotel while you wait for an opening. It could take several months.

Finding a job will take time, too. It's in your best interest to have an offer available before you show up with a suitcase and a security deposit. Hopefully you packed plenty of sunscreen in one of your boxes. It may be cooler than Vegas, but it's still the desert, and you're going to be baking for most months out of the year. Fortunately, you don't have to worry about any other adverse weather conditions besides sunburns and maybe a mild sandstorm. Weather forecasters have very easy, cushy jobs in these parts.

One more thing: Be sure and bring your car. Las Vegas actually has pretty good public transportation with The Deuce buses, among other options, but Boulder City isn't as well served. True, you can walk to many amenities, as the WalkScore is about 71, but beyond the corner store and coffee shop, you're going to need a vehicle.

Neighborhoods

There aren't any obvious neighborhoods in Boulder City, but there are some distinctive details that may help you choose one area over another. Here are a few spots to keep in mind.

North: There are big, big homes up here. If you want both land and square footage, this is the place to look. Just like most areas, limited stock is available, but you can count on swimming pools, multi-car garages, and easy access to the historic downtown section with its grocery stores, coffee shops, etc.

Central: These smaller homes are more densely packed, but they sit close to the amenities and playing fields. You'll find what few apartments or condos are available in Boulder City here, which is pretty convenient.

South: The homes flanking the Boulder City Golf Course are all pretty similar in size -- about medium for the area -- and almost all of them have pools (you'll be very grateful for those). Besides having a beautiful view of the fairways, they're also close to two parks. They are farther from the stores, but that shouldn't hamper your errands much.

Living in Boulder City

Unlike your exploits in Vegas, you'll want to tell everyone what you're doing when you live in Boulder City. You'll tweet about mountain biking near Hoover Dam, Instagram your hole-in-one at Boulder City Golf Course, update your Facebook status about checking off another box on your bucket list: skydiving. Of course, you may not bother signing on or connecting to the Internet at all, with so much natural beauty surrounding you. Having said that, this is a close-knit neighborhood with many people having lived here their whole lives and counting generations back. People are friendly, but newcomers are fairly rare, so it may take some getting used to before solid friendships form. No worries, you can plan your weekends around hiking trails and trips to the lake. Hit the year-round swimming pool or explore Bootleg Canyon. Or, if you're feeling smart, drive over to the Boulder Theatre to see the ballet or check out one of the few museums nearby.

Get Down to Business

All this loveliness sounds great, but you still have to earn a living during most hours of the day. The vast majority of residents in Boulder City commute, either to Henderson or Las Vegas, which is about 20 miles away. This, of course, means that there is a broad spectrum of careers, from truckers and law enforcers to showgirls and bartenders. There's no gambling inside town limits, so it's nice to take a break from all the bling and ka-ching here, but that doesn't mean people don't make a living around slot machines and poker tables.

Life, the Universe, and Everything

Boulder City clearly has more going for it than first blush would suggest. Though it's quieter, more eco-friendly, and considerably more rugged than its sinning neighbor city, it still manages to provide the best of all worlds for its residents. If you love the refreshing beauty of nature, but get a little island fever if you're not able to get to designer shops in under an hour, Boulder City may be the perfect place for you to land.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Boulder City?
In Boulder City, the median rent is $620 for a studio, $758 for a 1-bedroom, $940 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,368 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Boulder City, check out our monthly Boulder City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Boulder City?
Some of the colleges located in the Boulder City area include Roseman University of Health Sciences, College of Southern Nevada, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Nevada State College, and Touro University Nevada. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Boulder City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Boulder City from include Las Vegas, Henderson, Paradise, Spring Valley, and North Las Vegas.

