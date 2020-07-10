Apartment List
194 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
3 Units Available
Charleston Preservation
Yardz at Mirabelli
6250 Hargrove Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$845
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
860 sqft
Yardz at Mirabelli features one and two-bedrooms (with washers and dryers) in a quiet residential setting. The community is conveniently located near the 95 freeway on ramp at Jones and walking distance to Mirabelli Park and nearby schools.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
$
53 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Abode Red Rock Apartments
9450 West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
The Abode Red Rock, an urban residential community, offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans connected with interior hallways and an internal parking garage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
29 Units Available
The Section Seven
Summerhill Pointe Apartments
9501 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1109 sqft
Welcome to SUMMERHILL POINTE - your new home. You have reached the top. A great presence at The Lakes, luxury, livability and the height of good living.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
26 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$769
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
760 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Sanctuary
2200 N Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,185
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1100 sqft
Situated in the Northwest Area, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. This community offers amenities like open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, high-quality appliances, a full-size washer, dryer and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Vintage Pointe
6500 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,123
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1120 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a gym, a clubhouse and tennis courts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Minutes from Meadows Mall, easy access to Highway 95.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Tesoro Ranch
6655 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1250 sqft
Spacious apartments near Silver Bowl Fields. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community has a large pool and outdoor fire pits. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Aviata
2121 E Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,110
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in Paradise Valley, Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
The 95 Apartments
7100 W Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$965
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community near area parks and shops. On-site pool, laundry facilities, and a pet park. Fully appointed kitchens with a breakfast bar. Walk-in closets and ample storage throughout.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Summer Winds
2725 W Wigwam Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$973
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come by and visit our beautiful, landscaped community and experience the convenience and charm of Desert Gardens apartments, in Las Vegas, Nevada, located just minutes from I-15 and I-215. Discover relaxed, easy living in a quiet, wooded community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
8 Units Available
Altessa
100 Park Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,298
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Altessa Apartment Homes is a beautiful gated community located in the quiet, upscale Vistas Village in Summerlin, across from a park and a distinctive landmark clock tower.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
18 Units Available
Durango Canyon
4515 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1298 sqft
In addition to being close to many major shopping centers, businesses and schools, Durango Canyon offers beautiful views of the Las Vegas Strip and easy access to the 215 Beltway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
31 Units Available
West Sahara
Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
Experience a lifestyle of luxury and comfort waiting for you at Allanza at the Lakes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
37 Units Available
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1017 sqft
Stunning, large community with 12 floor plan options spread over 40 acres of wooded land. Five swimming pools, fitness centers, trails and spas. Updated interiors with spacious layouts and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
32 Units Available
Volare
10695 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,127
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1168 sqft
We are now Open to all walk in tours! LEASE A MODERN APARTMENT HOME IN LAS VEGASFrom the outdoor lanai to the stylish clubhouse, the swimming pool to the volleyball court, Volare fully lives up to the Las Vegas resort standard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Whitney
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$887
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
Solitude at Centennial
7855 Deer Springs Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,194
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1250 sqft
Enjoy life in central North Las Vegas at Deer Springs Apartments, with well-manicured landscaping surrounding freshly updated apartments with all the modern amenities like garden-style bathtub, open kitchen, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Tower at Tropicana
6575 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,040
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1050 sqft
Tower at Tropicana Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada has all the amenities of today's lifestyle including luxurious mature landscaping with swimming pools, outdoor spa, and a two story fitness center all in a private gated community located minutes
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Noble Park Apartments
5353 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Controlled-access community with concierge and swimming pool. Resident lounge with free cappuccino. Spacious apartments have vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces. Community is close to Spring Oaks Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
6 Units Available
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,211
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Venicia in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
21 Units Available
Avanti Apartments
10697 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1138 sqft
Located just outside Las Vegas, offering views of Las Vegas Valley. All units have washer and dryer, breakfast bar or island, hardwood floors, and private patios. Just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
37 Units Available
Indian Hills
4550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1035 sqft
Offering resort-like amenities, including 3 sparkling pools, a fitness center, and billiard room, we are located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and close to major expressways and fine shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
86 Units Available
KaktusLife
10650 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,520
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1112 sqft
KAKTUSlife is the premiere luxury lifestyle residential apartment community in Southern Highlands, Las Vegas, Nevada and the first of its kind in the valley.

July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Las Vegas rent trends were flat over the past month

Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,192 for a two-bedroom. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,192 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most other large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

