mira villas
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:34 PM
168 Apartments for rent in Mira Villas, Las Vegas, NV
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
21 Units Available
Willowbrook Apartment Homes
2601 S Pavilion Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,230
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1539 sqft
Nestled within the beautiful master-planned community of Summerlin and with direct access to the I-215 Beltway, Willowbrook offers resort-style living with all the comforts of home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Canyon Villas
650 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,205
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Canyon Villas is a gated luxury rental community featuring a full list of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, and a sparkling pool and spa.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
Falling Water
1350 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,210
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1332 sqft
Considered one of Summerlin's premier rental communities. Falling Water is located just off Summerlin Parkway and within a highly acclaimed school district. Minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Park and close to fine shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
60 Units Available
Tanager
2375 Spruce Goose St, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,490
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1178 sqft
ELEVATED URBAN LIVINGWe offer unique features with luxe-inspired finishes and rich details to fully enrich your living experience. Enjoy the amenities and lifestyle that come with a rental without worrying about maintenance and upkeep.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
Morningstar
3355 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,430
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1436 sqft
Located in Summerlin, Las Vegas' premier master-planned community, we are just off of the 215 Beltway and only a short drive to fine dining, shopping and other local attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Red Rock Villas
451 Crestdale Ln, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1793 sqft
Nestled within Summerlin, a master-planned community, we are adjacent to Summerlin Hospital and only minutes away from beautiful parks, fine dining and shopping. Red Rock Villas is within an excellent school district and close to major expressways.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1395 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Carlisle at Summerlin
1600 Queen Victoria St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,145
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of the city. Apartments offer numerous upgrades including larger kitchens, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining. Resort-style pool and hydrotherapy spa. Gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Constellation
1350 Spruce Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,742
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1250 sqft
CONSTELLATION is the premiere Las Vegas luxury apartment community for contemporary living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10809 Garden Mist Drive #2030
10809 Garden Mist Dr, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1357 sqft
Summerlin South - Newly remodeled 2BD/2BA end unit w/ wonderful natural light in gated community. This stunning home has an inviting open living & dining area with spacious kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9500 ASPEN GLOW DR
9500 Aspen Glow Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1704 sqft
9500 ASPEN GLOW DR Available 07/22/20 A BEAUTY IN THE HEART OF THE HILLS IN SUMMERLIN !! ***$1,850 - 3 BD 2BA OVER 1700 SF*** - A BEAUTY IN THE HEART OF THE HILLS IN SUMMERLIN !! RECENTLY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS.. DESIGNER LIGHT FIXTURES..
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9200 Whitekirk Place
9200 Whitekirk Place, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,150
2816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TWO STORY, 2816-SqFt, 3 BEDS, 2.5 BATHS, DEN, LOFT - TWO STORY, 2816-SqFt, 3 BEDS, 2.5 BATHS, DEN, LOFT - GREAT LOCATION ! No Cats Allowed (RLNE1831739)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2413 Twin Flower Cir
2413 Twin Flower Circle, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1539 sqft
Charming single story home with bright and open floor plan, formal living/dining rooms with vaulted ceiling, sep family room with fireplace, and den. Beautiful lush backyard with covered patio great for entertaining. New stove, washer, dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10524 Pine Glen Avenue
10524 Pine Glen Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Desirable location in the heart of Summerlin! Entertainment and Shopping! Five minutes to Red Rock Casino and Downtown Summerlin Mall. Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Oversized master bedroom, large walk-in close, double sinks in bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
830 Picotte Street
830 Picotte Street, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1236 sqft
Beautiful and Pristine unit just ready for your personal belongings to Move in! Fully furnished tastefully with all appliances included.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
340 Winery Ridge Street
340 Winery Ridge Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME IN SUMMERLIN! UPDATED KITCHEN AND A PREMIUM LOT NEXT TO NEIGHBORHOOD PARK.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1709 King James Street
1709 King James Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,095
732 sqft
WOW! First floor Summerlin condo in gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10755 Hobbiton Avenue
10755 Hobbiton Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3792 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GUARD GATED SUMMERLIN COMMUNITY. FEATURES TO INCLUDE: PREMIUM OVERSIZED LOT LOCATION OVERLOOKING BEAUTIFUL GREENBELT WITH A SHORT WALK TO AMENITIES.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10323 Juniper Creek Lane
10323 Juniper Creek Lane, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1392 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom, Den, There is no closet, but you could use it as a bedroom or office. 2 full bath home located in gated community Central Summerlin. Two car garage, fresh two tone paint, and new carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2754 Grande Valley Drive
2754 Grande Valley Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1723 sqft
This single story home is in the heart of Summerlin South! Enjoy brand new granite counter tops in the kitchen that looks onto the open living area, ceiling fans in each bedroom, and a covered patio in the backyard.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1208 Palmares Court
1208 Palmares Court, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2699 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom with optional 4th bedroom downstairs in Summerlin! Gated community, front yard maintenance included, minutes from golf, schools, shopping, Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas Ballpark, and Red Rock Resort.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9153 Whitekirk Place
9153 Whitekirk Place, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2535 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME IN QUEENSRIDGE!! - Elegant Queensridge Beauty - remodeled & modernized! Home includes Luxurious kitchen w/ oversized custom chef's island and hood*Granite counters*Custom cabinets*Upgraded gorgeous light fixtures*Custom stone wall
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9420 San Laguna Ct. #102
9420 San Laguna Court, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2068 sqft
Beautiful two story condo located in Summerlin - Beautiful two story condo located in Summerlin.