128 Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

Neighborhoods

There are a couple neighborhoods within North Las Vegas, but they’re really just areas of lower rents or the few fancy-schmancy areas. Just outside of NLV are some other options worth having a peek at, if only for comparisons sake.

North Las Vegas: There are a couple neighborhoods, like Vegas Heights, which has lots of studios and suuuuper low rents, and Wann, which is a higher income area with better-educated folks and more single-family homes. But most of NLV is similar, as in inexpensive housing and mostly owner occupied.

West Las Vegas: The cost of living is bottom of the barrel, but if you desperately need cut-price housing and don’t have kids, it may do. It does have lots of rental properties and an attractively over-sized vacancy rate.

North NLV: Yes, there’s a north to North Las Vegas--duh. It’s also definitely worth exploring. It’s the lowest cost location right around NLV. It’s diverse, with lots of rentals ranging from studios to two bedroom apartments to single-family homes, and it’s near Shadow Creek Golf Course. Wait a minute. Why is this area so inexpensive? No one knows.

Twin Lakes: To the west of NLV is this tasty offering. Naturally, the vacancy rate is low, but it’s not nothing! Plan a month in advance, and youre golden.

Downtown Las Vegas: Might as well compare, right? Well it’s not as inexpensive as most areas around NLV