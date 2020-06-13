128 Apartments for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
30 Units Available
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature designer lighting, triple bay windows and intrusion alarm systems. Community includes controlled access entry, playground, business center, mountain views, splash pad, two pools, large spa and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Centennial at 5th
245 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering convenient access to the 215 beltway and I-15, these upscale units feature a patio or balcony. Washing machine and dishwasher in each unit. Business center and 24-hour gym available to residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Norterra Canyon
5005 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1461 sqft
Near Highway 31 and International Drive. This resort-style community features a fitness center, bark park, detached garages and a pool. Kitchen islands, high ceilings and ample storage in each home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
3 Units Available
Pecos Creek Blue
1830 N Pecos Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$810
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pecos Creek Blue in North Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Loma Vista
1200 W Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1240 sqft
Located near schools, shops and parks. This recently renovated community offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site fitness center, resident lounge, pool and gourmet coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
6 Units Available
Camino al Norte
4970 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A clubhouse, pool and hot tub are just some of the amenities that make this community great. Residents enjoy furnished apartments, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Easy walk to Cannery Corner and Sam's Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
Prime North Las Vegas location close to the strip and beautiful desert scenery. Property has a resort-style pool, fitness room and spinning equipment. Variety of floor plans including one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1157 sqft
Eastgate is an East Las Vegas apartment community with pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit offers amenities like a fireplace, dishwasher, refrigerator and air conditioning. The community has a pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Joshua Hills
2929 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Situated on 10 acres of land just off E Centennial Parkway. Floor plans offer gourmet kitchens and oversized patios. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a playground, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Rancho Destino
4355 S Durango Dr, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,054
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1133 sqft
Newly renovated interiors with gourmet kitchens, gas appliances, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool area features a landscaped sundeck and waterfall. Just west of the Vegas strip with views of surrounding mountains.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Jardin Gardens
125 East Regena Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1218 sqft
Newly constructed apartment home community with easy access to I-215. Interiors feature wood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fire pit, a poolside lanai, and a gym.
Last updated April 5 at 03:17am
17 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$957
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,512
1305 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
4 Units Available
Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed, 2 Bath condo available now!! - Furnished 3 bed, 2 bath downstairs condo unit available now!! All appliances included!! Small pets are welcome! Landlord will consider removing the furnishings for a qualified renter and will consider a long

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
6009 Casa Antiqua
6009 Casa Antiqua Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2330 sqft
IF YOU LOOKING FOR A FANTASTIC HIGHLY UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM +DEN SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH STONE FRONT AND GREAT CURB APPEAL THAT HAS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN WIHT ISLAND KITCHEN, SHUTTERS AND CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT, WITH LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, ADDITIONAL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park
1 Unit Available
1518 Belmont Lake
1518 North Belmont Street, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Belmont LAkes Sumerlin - Property Id: 154502 One bedroom and bathroom and full bathroom garage for rent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154502 Property Id 154502 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5706350)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7325 REDHEAD DR
7325 Redhead Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2712 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY 3 BED / 3 BATH CLUB ALIANTE GOLF COURSE HOME! 2,712 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE WITH MANY UPGRADES!! THIS HOME WILL NOT DISAPPOINT!! - APPLICATION PENDING!!!! ~~COMING SOON~~ BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME FOR RENT IN

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5908 Beluga Bay Street
5908 Beluga Bay Street, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2419 sqft
5908 Beluga Bay Street Available 08/31/20 2 Story Home in North Las Vegas! - Island kitchen w/ granite counters, shaker cabinets, pot shelves, recessed lighting, walk-in closet, & all stainless steel appliances. Living room w/ ceiling fan/light.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2121 Mountain Rail Drive
2121 Mountain Rail Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3790 sqft
$2,800/Mo ** Move In Special** 5 BD 4 BTH Two Story Home Available in Aliante - We are currently offering a move in special waiving the first months rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2905 Aspen Club Avenue
2905 Aspen Club Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1679 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,679 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown North Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
2617 Spear St
2617 North Spear Street, North Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1652 sqft
Completely remodeled kitchen featuring granite counter tops, vinyl flooring and silent close up-graded cabinetry. New carpeting throughout with fresh paint. All appliances are included. Make this home yours today and start building memories.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
728 Tree Vista Ct
728 Tree Vista Court, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1577 sqft
728 Tree Vista - Wow! What a terrific 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, on a corner lot!! Nice granite counter tops and a huge kitchen and living space! ALL appliances included! Large backyard wraps around to the front.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24 Yellow Flame Ave
24 Yellow Flame Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1656 sqft
4 Bedrooms! North Las Vegas! - Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in North Las Vegas. Kitchen include breakfast nook area, island, and all appliances. New laminate wood flooring. Open living area from Kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6845 Mandible St
6845 Mandible Street, North Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2132 sqft
GEM IN NORTH LAS VEGAS WITH A BIG MASTER - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; tile flooring throughout except carpet in bedrooms; eat in kitchen with tile flooring, granite countertops; formal dining room; great room with media niche;

Median Rent in North Las Vegas

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Las Vegas is $963, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,193.
Studio
$787
1 Bed
$963
2 Beds
$1,193
3+ Beds
$1,737
City GuideNorth Las Vegas
"Bright light city gonna set my soul/ Gonna set my soul on fire/ Got a whole lot of money thats ready to burn/ So get those stakes up higher [...] Viva Las Vegas, viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley, Viva Las Vegas)

Compared with Las Vegas shock and awe program, North Las Vegas is downright sleepy, and quiet. It isn’t nearly as brightly lit or frenetic as Sin City itself, but it has a great combination of tucked-away peacefulness and accessible action that many natives love. Many Las Vegas employees live in North LV. Its a quick escape with a short commute and even more inexpensive rents, though it. Do invest attracts some high flyers, which is crazy, because Vegas has shockingly low cost real estate to begin with itself. It must have something to do with those 110-plus-degree summers that start in February and last until November. The entertainment is a little different up north too. People like parks and fairs, shopping centers and golf courses more so than slot machines and robotic black jack dealers in red vests.

Getting to Know North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas is a mere six miles from Sin City, but its approximately a world away as well. The city motto for NLV is "Your Community of Choice," which may refer to its superiority as a residential location or its open-mindedness about womens rights--probably the former. Either way, it has a lot of options for work and play, which are a bit more in keeping with Middle America’s notions of respectability than its neighbors to the south. Green enterprise is big here; the city is pushing for environmentally friendly companies to come in and revitalize the stagnant job market and push NLV into the future. There are also scads of golf courses, including the world famous Shadow Creek. It--probably--goes without saying that young adults love it here since nightlife choices are limitless (Community of Choice, you guys!) and the cost of living is laughably low.

Need to Know

Oh, there are things you need to know. Are you naive? A blushing Midwesterner eager to make her way into the Vegas spotlight by sheer will, some natural good looks and lots of pluck? Just stop, you. You will get eaten alive. But if youre pretty grounded, street smart and wise to the shenanigans of the shadowy world of gambling and addiction, you’ll probably be just fine.

Fortunately, that’s pretty much all the negative right there. The great news is unemployment is dropping, home sales are rising and renters make up a good portion of the residents. Here, you can enjoy an inexpensive lifestyle filled with amenities ranging from simple and silly to complex and dangerous. A car is absolutely necessary, but public transit is fairly decent, and the weather is such that youll never have to invest in snow tires. Of course, it can snow on occasion in the Mojave Desert, but only every few years, and that makes it special instead of burdensome. Huzzah. Seriously, the summers go over 100 degrees routinely. Sure, it’s a dry heat, but saying that won’t ease the sting of that third-degree sunburn.

Neighborhoods

There are a couple neighborhoods within North Las Vegas, but they’re really just areas of lower rents or the few fancy-schmancy areas. Just outside of NLV are some other options worth having a peek at, if only for comparisons sake.

North Las Vegas: There are a couple neighborhoods, like Vegas Heights, which has lots of studios and suuuuper low rents, and Wann, which is a higher income area with better-educated folks and more single-family homes. But most of NLV is similar, as in inexpensive housing and mostly owner occupied.

West Las Vegas: The cost of living is bottom of the barrel, but if you desperately need cut-price housing and don’t have kids, it may do. It does have lots of rental properties and an attractively over-sized vacancy rate.

North NLV: Yes, there’s a north to North Las Vegas--duh. It’s also definitely worth exploring. It’s the lowest cost location right around NLV. It’s diverse, with lots of rentals ranging from studios to two bedroom apartments to single-family homes, and it’s near Shadow Creek Golf Course. Wait a minute. Why is this area so inexpensive? No one knows.

Twin Lakes: To the west of NLV is this tasty offering. Naturally, the vacancy rate is low, but it’s not nothing! Plan a month in advance, and youre golden.

Downtown Las Vegas: Might as well compare, right? Well it’s not as inexpensive as most areas around NLV

Lifestyles of the Vegas-Adjacent

Neither rich nor famous probably, the folks residing in North Las Vegas aren’t so different from you. They love hitting the local parks, hitting the links at the numerous local golf courses and going shopping at one of the several malls. They also like to eat. There’s a solid amount of tasty eats here! There are also oodles of rifle and gun ranges, where tourists line up to use fully automatic weapons in a legal space and locals just practice using their handguns and whatnot. If youre looking for intellectual stimulation, well, that’s a bit harder, but there are some live performance venues and movie theaters. Theres a, uh, well, no that’s about it. But Vegas is just around the bend, so head over for a Cirque show or something if you need it.

North Las Vegas is a pretty great spot to settle in if you work in Las Vegas, a green business or the Clark County School District, which employs 37,000 employees. With classic amenities like parks and golf courses, shopping and dining establishments as well as proximity to the nations greatest adult playground, it’s hard to say no to NLV, especially considering that the cost of everything is low, low, low. Just get some good renters insurance, leave the kids with mom and dad, and buy up all the sunscreen you can find. Viva North Las Vegas!

June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

North Las Vegas rents held steady over the past month

North Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Las Vegas stand at $963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. North Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    North Las Vegas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Las Vegas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in North Las Vegas.
    • While North Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Las Vegas than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in North Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released North Las Vegas’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "North Las Vegas renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apa...

    View full North Las Vegas Renter Survey

    Here’s how North Las Vegas ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Safety and crime rate
    B-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    D
    Social Life
    C+
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    B+
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Public transit
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released North Las Vegas’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "North Las Vegas renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."

    Key findings in North Las Vegas include the following:

    • North Las Vegas renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for North Las Vegas were affordability (A-), commute time (B+) and state and local taxes (B+).
    • The areas of concern to North Las Vegas renters are quality of local schools (F), social life (D) and safety and low crime rate (D).
    • North Las Vegas did relatively well compared to other cities in Nevada, including Las Vegas (C), Sparks (D) and Reno (F).
    • North Las Vegas earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Philadelphia, PA (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love everything except the duration of wait time for public transportation." – Erika M.
    • "I love that this is a 24-hour town and you can do anything you want around the clock." – Julie K.
    • "Peaceful area with great mountain views. Love the closeness to freeways." – Robert D.
    • "This area is nice and is close to all shopping. I dislike the weather, though." – Anette K.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in North Las Vegas?
    In North Las Vegas, the median rent is $787 for a studio, $963 for a 1-bedroom, $1,193 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,737 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Las Vegas, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
    How pet-friendly is North Las Vegas?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, North Las Vegas received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in North Las Vegas?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, North Las Vegas received a letter grade of B- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    What is social life like in North Las Vegas?
    North Las Vegas renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how North Las Vegas did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around North Las Vegas?
    Some of the colleges located in the North Las Vegas area include Roseman University of Health Sciences, College of Southern Nevada, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Nevada State College, and Touro University Nevada. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to North Las Vegas?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Las Vegas from include Las Vegas, Henderson, Paradise, Spring Valley, and Sunrise Manor.

