AL
/
NV
/
las vegas
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

124 Apartments under $900 for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
37 Units Available
Nellis Air Force Base
Eagle Trace
5370 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$840
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1262 sqft
Located just outside the gates of Nellis AFB, Eagle Trace proudly welcomes our veteran and active-duty military with special rental offers.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6008 Bromley Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northridge in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Saratoga Palms
522 North Lamb Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
975 sqft
Quaint and stylish, this apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, furnished units, and vaulted ceilings. Just some of the community amenities include a courtyard with grills, a clubhouse, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 13 at 03:36am
6 Units Available
Wynn Palms Apartments
3800 Wynn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$865
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
873 sqft
Walking distance to the famous Las Vegas Strip. All-electric units with air conditioning, vertical blinds, walk-in closets, carpeting and private patios/balconies. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 10 at 12:27am
25 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
The Vine on 8th
811 E Bridger Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
385 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
496 sqft
Exciting Renovations Happening NOW! The VIne on 8th in Las Vegas Nevada, is central to the best of the city.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Torrey Pines Preservation
Sundance Village
6500 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1319 sqft
The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature wood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a basketball court. Commuting's easy with I-95 moments away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated January 6 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
Emory Apartment Homes
5100 O'Bannon Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Enjoy all that Las Vegas has to offer at Emory Apartments. Just minutes from I-95 and Red Rocks Canyon, these pet-friendly homes include personal balconies and patios.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Spectra East
4521 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly community boasts a pool and spa, gym, clubhouse and covered parking. Inside, apartments feature gas fireplaces, intrusion alarms, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. In northeast Las Vegas, minutes from I-215 and I-15.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
5 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
Spanish Oaks
2301 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$800
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
One and two bedroom apartment homes with a swimming pool, two spas, 24-hour on-site laundry, fitness center and on-site maintenance. Located close to the Las Vegas strip.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1561 Linnbaker Lane #203
1561 Linnbaker Lane, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$645
668 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Gated Community!! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo. Gated Community. Wood Flooring Washer and Dryer in Unit. Rent $800.00 Deposit $700.00 App $60.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
1401 E Carson Ave
1401 Carson Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$850
250 sqft
14th & Carson Luxury Studios - Property Id: 211508 14th & Carson Luxury Studios is a 17-unit luxury studio apartment complex within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and one block from Fremont Street.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
2308 Pearson Court
2308 Pearson Court, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$750
830 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Upstairs unit, 2Bdm 1Ba 4plex. Tile and brand-new carpet throughout. The entire unit has been freshly painted. The kitchen has a solid counter-top and comes with all white refrigerator and stove. Onsite laundry room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Siegel Suites - Fremont
1500 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$798
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
$906
380 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
833 BRUCE Street
833 North Bruce Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 833 BRUCE Street in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Gateway District
115 West New York Avenue - 11
115 West New York Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Well kept and managed 12 unit apartment building near the strip and downtown Las Vegas. The unit is located downstairs. Coin-operated laundry facility on site. Easy to apply at 702-783-7736

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205
1908 Mountain Hills Court, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
707 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy upstairs condo in the gated La Posada community. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Las Vegas. -Move-in special! $250.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
211 N Maryland Pkwy #D
211 North Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
Downtown one bedroom apartment, pet friendly. - One Bedroom Downtown Unit at Ogden and Maryland. Month to month lease available. Pets Welcome, onsite laundry. Tags (RLNE5713057)

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7100 PIRATES COVE Road
7100 Pirates Cove Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Look No Further! Beautiful and Spacious 1 Bedroom, 2nd Floor Unit nestled w/in a great community with all the amenities! Close to freeway access, parks and schools! Well-Maintained and clean throughout w/ Fans and 2-Tone Paint. Carpeting and Tile.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
137 15th Street
137 South 15th Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
3564 sqft
COZY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, 2ND STORY UNIT LOCATED WITH IN A FOURPLEX. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE AND WOOD LIKE LAMINATE THROUGHOUT.ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON PROPERTY.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Gateway District
1401 Casino Center
1401 S Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$699
565 sqft
LOCATED CLOSE TO THE ARTS DISTRICT & THE STRIP. THE COMPLEX IS FULLY GATED WITH 2 GATES. COMPLETELY REFURBISHED WITH NEW LAMINATE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CABINETS, WINDOWS, SINKS, FIXTURES, CEILING FAN & BLINDS.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
221 Mission Newport
221 Mission Newport Lane, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
Looking for a gated property with upgraded features that is centrally located in the Las Vegas valley? Schedule a tour today and reserve this gem! This second story unit is ready to call home*Use Five Star App online, read carefully*Approved

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
202 George
202 George Pl, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$880
1833 sqft
Duplex unit 202, 2 bed, one bath. unit approx 750 sq ft. All ceramic tile flooring! No Carpet! Refrigerator and stove included. Pets Allowed with deposit

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4860 E Charleston Blvd #9
4860 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
400 sqft
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.
Rent Report
Las Vegas

July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Las Vegas rent trends were flat over the past month

Las Vegas rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,192 for a two-bedroom. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,192 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most other large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLas Vegas 3 BedroomsLas Vegas Accessible ApartmentsLas Vegas Apartments under $700Las Vegas Apartments under $800Las Vegas Apartments under $900Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyLas Vegas Apartments with GarageLas Vegas Apartments with GymLas Vegas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLas Vegas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLas Vegas Apartments with ParkingLas Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Apartments with Washer-DryerLas Vegas Cheap PlacesLas Vegas Dog Friendly ApartmentsLas Vegas Furnished ApartmentsLas Vegas Luxury PlacesLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho OakeyThe Section SevenPeccole RanchWest SaharaProvidenceDesert Shores

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health SciencesUniversity of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State CollegeTouro University Nevada