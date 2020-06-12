228 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Apartment List
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Desert Shores
7 Units Available
Inspire
2656 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1177 sqft
Large balconies with Las Vegas views. Chef's kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and islands. In-unit washers and dryers. State-of-the-art gym, coffee bar, on-site garages and outdoor lounge areas. Just off I-95 at W. Cheyenne Ave.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
$
Rhodes Ranch
42 Units Available
Abode Red Rock Apartments
9450 West Hacienda Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1197 sqft
The Abode Red Rock, an urban residential community, offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans connected with interior hallways and an internal parking garage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
5 Units Available
The Boulevard
3050 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$970
943 sqft
Stylish apartments feature private patios and vaulted ceilings. Superb on-site amenities include 24-maintenance, Internet access, clubhouse and gym. Convenient location close to the Royal Links Golf Course and the I-515. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
West Sahara
11 Units Available
Crystal Cove
3309 Sky Country Ln, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
918 sqft
Prime Summerlin location close to shopping, dining, entertainment and walking trails. Community features three pools, spas, fitness center, business center and outdoor play area. Washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Noble Park Apartments
5353 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1067 sqft
Controlled-access community with concierge and swimming pool. Resident lounge with free cappuccino. Spacious apartments have vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces. Community is close to Spring Oaks Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
12 Units Available
Radiance at Rock Springs
1501 Rock Springs Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
969 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Radiance at Rock Springs in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
$
South Shores
4 Units Available
The Mariner at South Shores
2201 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1060 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Las Vegas, NV, is easy when you lease from Mariner at South Shores. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Peccole Ranch
33 Units Available
Ritiro Las Vegas
9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1051 sqft
Ritiro Las Vegas offers an enticing blend of style and luxury that will meet every lifestyle, while exceeding all expectations. Indulging your every desire, while inspiring your imagination, Ritiro offers the very best in elegant living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Peccole Ranch
21 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
The Section Seven
44 Units Available
The Breakers At The Lakes
9901 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1035 sqft
Life at Breakers provides all the benefits of luxury rental living while perfectly situated adjacent to Summerlin, one of Las Vegas' most sought after areas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
205 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Mira Villas
27 Units Available
Willowbrook Apartment Homes
2601 S Pavilion Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1235 sqft
Nestled within the beautiful master-planned community of Summerlin and with direct access to the I-215 Beltway, Willowbrook offers resort-style living with all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Mira Villas
14 Units Available
Red Rock Villas
451 Crestdale Ln, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1462 sqft
Nestled within Summerlin, a master-planned community, we are adjacent to Summerlin Hospital and only minutes away from beautiful parks, fine dining and shopping. Red Rock Villas is within an excellent school district and close to major expressways.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
47 Units Available
Lofts at 7100
7100 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1441 sqft
Modern loft-style units convenient to US 95 and I-215. Across the street from the Centennial Center and its abundant dining and shopping options. Fitness center with virtual trainer and an on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
30 Units Available
Volare
10695 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1168 sqft
We are now Open to all walk in tours! LEASE A MODERN APARTMENT HOME IN LAS VEGASFrom the outdoor lanai to the stylish clubhouse, the swimming pool to the volleyball court, Volare fully lives up to the Las Vegas resort standard.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
20 Units Available
Bloom
7075 W Gowan Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1080 sqft
This community has two swimming pools, a coffee bar, hot tub, and many other amenities. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gas fireplaces. Property is just moments from Downtown Vegas, Walmart and the Target shopping center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Bella Solara
7101 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
926 sqft
Community features include a resort-like pool, a gym and covered parking. The pet-friendly interiors boast roommate-style plans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Mere minutes from I-95, and close to many restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Whitney
12 Units Available
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$982
900 sqft
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1043 sqft
Quiet community between Lake South Dr. and Spring Mountain Rd. Air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, basketball court, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Rhodes Ranch
21 Units Available
South Beach
8920 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1199 sqft
Upscale residences with smart home systems, wine racks, USB outlets and custom finishes. Tons of on-site offerings, including a beach volleyball court, 5,000-square-foot wellness center and bicycle repair station. Near Bruce Woodbury Beltway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Pointe at Centennial
5850 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
Centennial Centre and Rancho Santa Fe Plaza are just two of the shopping options near this community. Recently renovated units include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. There's also a clubhouse and gym to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Met Apartment Homes
2701 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
986 sqft
Great location on northwest side of Las Vegas close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community is near transportation and has a swimming pool, BBQ area and landscaped grounds. Units have AC and big walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Chateau Nouveau
11 Units Available
ELY Spring Valley
9750 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Sovana
29 Units Available
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1196 sqft
Great Vegas location close to shopping, dining and the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3- bedroom homes. Community has a spa, gated entrance, bike storage and a BBQ/Picnic area.

June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Las Vegas rents declined slightly over the past month

Las Vegas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,191 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,191 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Las Vegas.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most comparable cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

