desert shores
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:01 PM
319 Apartments for rent in Desert Shores, Las Vegas, NV
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
10 Units Available
Inspire
2656 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,125
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1210 sqft
Large balconies with Las Vegas views. Chef's kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and islands. In-unit washers and dryers. State-of-the-art gym, coffee bar, on-site garages and outdoor lounge areas. Just off I-95 at W. Cheyenne Ave.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3151 Soaring Gulls Drive 2180
3151 Soaring Gulls Drive, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3151 Soaring Gulls Unit 2180 - Beautiful unit, completely rehab, it comes with new full paint, new laminate floor (No Carpet). Two bedrooms unit. (RLNE5264566)
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
8229 Dolphin Bay Court
8229 Dolphin Bay Court, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1800 sqft
Pool Home in the beautiful Desert Shores Community This remodeled, single story, FULLY furnished house is painted using warm neutrals & surrounded by lush landscape, a large private pool with plenty of shaded porch areas.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2732 Port Of Call
2732 Port of Call Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1663 sqft
Come home to this stunning WATERFRONT SINGLE STORY HOME in the sought out Desert Shores community with Mountain AND Lake views! Wake up to the view of the calming lake! This newly upgraded home has many desirable features including open floorplan,
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
2912 Cape Verde Lane
2912 Cape Verde Lane, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1857 sqft
Desired Desert Shores location with a sparkling pool to combat this crazy Vegas heat! Bright and cheerful home with tons of natural light offers you 3 beds + a loft.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
8237 Dolphin Bay Court
8237 Dolphin Bay Court, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1785 sqft
Desert Shores Community Home. Feel right at home and enjoy all Vegas has to offer in this recently remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath + attached 2 car garage in the Summerlin area.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3057 Anchor Chain Drive
3057 Anchor Chain Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2185 sqft
DESIRABLE DESERT SHORES, FIVE MINUTES WALK TO THE LAKE, 2 STORY HOME, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS. ON THE CUL-DE-SAC. QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND ALL BATHROOMS. FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE AND WET BAR.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7733 Shore Haven Dr
7733 Shore Haven Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Charming 3 bedroom single family home in Desert Shores, walking distance to the lake! Open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, formal living and dining rooms and an oversized family room right off the kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8428 Bay Crest Drive
8428 Bay Crest Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2423 sqft
DESERT SHORES 4 BEDROOM 4 CAR GARAGE HOME - DESERT SHORES BEAUTY! 4 BEDROOM 4 CAR GARAGE. OPEN AND FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE PATIO. ENJOY THE COMMUNITY AMENITIES.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2409 Sage Pointe Circle
2409 Sage Pointe Cir, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1597 sqft
Must see a newly renovated home on a dul-de-sac! Open floor plan, fresh paint and brand new flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Desert Shores
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Bloom
7075 W Gowan Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1080 sqft
This community has two swimming pools, a coffee bar, hot tub, and many other amenities. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gas fireplaces. Property is just moments from Downtown Vegas, Walmart and the Target shopping center.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Estancia Apartments
3350 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,185
707 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1060 sqft
Across from Durango Hills Golf Club. Ample amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit, gym and hot tub. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Bella Solara
7101 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$937
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1155 sqft
Community features include a resort-like pool, a gym and covered parking. The pet-friendly interiors boast roommate-style plans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Mere minutes from I-95, and close to many restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
St. Lucia
2150 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Convenient location close to I-95 and Summerlin Parkway. Apartments have large pantries, stainless steel appliances and plush carpeting. Community offers playground, bocce ball and bark park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
The Mariner at South Shores
2201 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1199 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Las Vegas, NV, is easy when you lease from Mariner at South Shores. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2120 SEALION #202
2120 Sealion Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1038 sqft
*COMING SOON* 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED CONDO - *COMING SOON* THIS CONDO IS A MUST SEE! SPACIOUS 1000+ SQ FT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
8221 SWAN LAKE Avenue
8221 Swan Lake Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
3099 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom house w/ private pool & basketball court. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, pantry and tile flooring. Large family room w/ ceiling fan, fireplace, and wet bar.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205
1908 Mountain Hills Court, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
707 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy upstairs condo in the gated La Posada community. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Las Vegas. -Move-in special! $250.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1830 N Buffalo Dr. #1050
1830 North Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BEDROOM CONDO ON THE FIRST FLOOR! - 2 Bed & 2 Bath condo near Summerlin Pkwy Area and located on the 1st floor. Spacious living area. Community is gated with a community pool. All located near shops & food.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9109 Canyon Magic Avenue
9109 Canyon Magic Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1259 sqft
9109 Canyon Magic Avenue Available 07/13/20 Great 1 story in the Northwest - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 story in the northwest with a lush green lawn in the back yard, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and solid surface tile floors
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
7764 HOWARD DADE Avenue
7764 Howard Dade Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2108 sqft
IMMACULATE FULLY FURNISHED HOME** CORNER FOR PRIVACY** TILES, *GRANITE, *H20SFTNER* MASTER DOWN **CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT** VAULTED CEILINGS** 10X19 LOFT OFFICE **PARADISE BACKYARD **WATERFALL* SPARKLING POOL* SPA PALMS.*..
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8548 LAST POINT AVENUE
8548 Last Point Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2549 sqft
4 Bedroom Pool Home in NW - Coming Soon - This 4 bedroom pool home boasts an island kitchen, tile, hardwood, and carpet flooring, fireplace, loft area, ceiling fans, garden tub, separate laundry room, and more. Pool service is included.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
7621 ROCKFIELD Drive
7621 Rockfield Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1134 sqft
SUMMERLIN SINGLE STORY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN. ENGINEERED WOOD AND TILE FLOORING! TWO TONE PAINT, VAULTED CEILINGS, DECORATIVE NICHES AND POT SHELVES. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS, ISLAND, B/I MICROWAVE & RECESSED LIGHTING.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2237 Wilhelmina
2237 Wilhelmina Circle, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2005 sqft
FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL (2 MONTH MINIMUM) ON THIS BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED HOME JUST OUTSIDE OF DESERT SHORES AND SUMMERLIN. THIS SINGLE STORY HOME SITS ON A CORNER LOT WITH RV PARKING. HUGE 8X8 SHED OUTSIDE FOR EXTRA STORAGE.