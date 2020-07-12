372 Apartments for rent in Downtown Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
21 Units Available
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
Maryland Villas Apartments
701 North 13th Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$911
655 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Maryland Villas invites you to come by and take a look at our great floor plans. In our convenient location close to I-95 and I-15 your commute home will be a breeze.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Fremont9
901 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,158
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
986 sqft
NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder.
Last updated July 6 at 02:29pm
12 Units Available
Juhl
353 E Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1109 sqft
Fun, artistic and upscale. This community offers several floor plan options and is in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. Pool, outdoor movie area and various ongoing events throughout the year.
Last updated June 10 at 12:27am
25 Units Available
The Vine on 8th
811 E Bridger Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
385 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
496 sqft
Exciting Renovations Happening NOW! The VIne on 8th in Las Vegas Nevada, is central to the best of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
534 s 11th st
534 S 11th St, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 09/01/20 11th and Bonneville - Property Id: 319283 534 S 11th Street, 89101. 11th and Clark. Brand new luxury 2BR mini house with private backyard, washer dryer inside unit, covered parking, all utilities and WiFi included you pay power.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
421 S 13th St
421 South 13th Street, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
Casa del Oro - Property Id: 303666 Quiet 2 bedroom unit. Gated courtyard. Tenant pays power. Call me for a viewing 702-545-5129 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303666 Property Id 303666 (RLNE5867799)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1401 E Carson Ave
1401 Carson Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$850
250 sqft
14th & Carson Luxury Studios - Property Id: 211508 14th & Carson Luxury Studios is a 17-unit luxury studio apartment complex within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and one block from Fremont Street.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Bonanza
600 East Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$949
286 sqft
Move In Today: Low-cost, furnished studio apartments on the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Fremont
1500 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$798
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
$906
380 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
353 East Bonneville Avenue
353 Bonneville Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,200
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location at JUHL's condominium in Downtown Las Vegas. Nice view with spacious balcony. Newly renovated with industrial style interior design. Wood laminate flooring all throughout the unit with white and concrete combination walls.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
833 BRUCE Street
833 North Bruce Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 833 BRUCE Street in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 N Maryland Pkwy #D
211 North Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
Downtown one bedroom apartment, pet friendly. - One Bedroom Downtown Unit at Ogden and Maryland. Month to month lease available. Pets Welcome, onsite laundry. Tags (RLNE5713057)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
617 Bell Drive
617 Bell Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
832 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM HOUSE - In downtown area this fully renovated house opens doors for new tenants. Modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring for easy maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 S 11th St
424 South 11th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 13th and Clark - Property Id: 314147 Brand new luxury two bedroom mini house. Tenant pays power landlord pays water sewer trash and Wi-fi Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Las Vegas Blvd N. Unit 803
150 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,800
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Ogden Fully Furnished High End Rental Unit. - Highly upgraded, fully furnished unit at the Ogden Downtown. Unit comes with everything but your clothes. All utilties including Wifi and Cable/ Internet for a rental rate of $1950.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
316 11TH Street
316 South 11th Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2256 sqft
Completely Remodeled 1 bedroom beauty CENTERED IN DOWNTOWN AREA ! ~ Upstairs unit ~ all fenced in complex ~ gated entry ~ outside patio enjoyment area ~ Close walking distance to many amenities in the downtown area including work locations ~ Ready
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
363 North 14th Street
363 North 14th Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1130 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS! GORGEOUS (1) STORY CONDO FEATURES: (3) BEDROOMS, (2) BATHROOMS, (1) CAR GARAGE, ENDLESS HOT WATER, CEILING SPRINKLERS, VINYL PLANKED FLOORING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER, QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS,
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
137 15th Street
137 South 15th Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
3564 sqft
COZY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, 2ND STORY UNIT LOCATED WITH IN A FOURPLEX. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE AND WOOD LIKE LAMINATE THROUGHOUT.ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON PROPERTY.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1600 East Ogden Avenue
1600 East Ogden Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
970 sqft
3 beds in the Main House and 1 bed in Detached Self Contained Casita * Pool Between Homes* Over 2,100 sf * Renovated with Granite Counter Tops * Tiles Throughout * Pool, Built-in BBQ and Storage * Pool Maintenance Included * Close to Shopping and
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
715 S. 3rd. Street - 2
715 South 3rd Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,000
276 sqft
Absolutely Gorgeous MODERN Studio Apartment in the Best location Downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
150 North Las Vegas Boulevard
150 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1.5 bath open floor plan unit towering above the city, with GE stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful cabinetry complimented with hardwood and tile flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
427 11th
427 S 11th St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
UNIQUE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN AND ARTS DISTRICT* BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED INTERIOR WITH GORGEOUS FURNITURE* QUEEN BED SET WITH RED VELVET CURTAINS AND CRYSTAL CHANDELIER IN BEDROOM* LIVING SPACE HOSTS WET BAR WITH
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
860 Held
860 North Held Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
3082 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath unit featuring tiled, laminate, flooring, neutral color painted walls, a stove, a refrigerator. This home is conveniently located near public transportation, schools, and shopping.