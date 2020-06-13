Apartment List
/
NV
/
las vegas
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

242 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Finding an apartment in Las Vegas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Emerald Springs
451 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$842
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1204 sqft
Located in the heart of northeast Las Vegas and close to I-15 and I-95. Two large swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and peaceful courtyard. Walk-in closets, washer/dryer and covered parking. Pets welcome!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Las Vegas
10 Units Available
Fremont9
901 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$972
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1021 sqft
NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mountain Edge
17 Units Available
Mountain Gate
9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,091
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1147 sqft
Just minutes from the highway. This recently renovated community features a pool, playground, hot tub, garages and concierge service. Large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
The Lakes-Country Club
14 Units Available
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,006
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1098 sqft
This luxury community offers a green open space, two pools, and a fitness center. On-site covered parking. Apartments feature built-in washers and dryers, fireplaces, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Calypso Apartments
6501 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Nearly Highway 95 and TPC Las Vegas. A recently renovated community with a pool, playground, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
St. Lucia
2150 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,120
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1144 sqft
Convenient location close to I-95 and Summerlin Parkway. Apartments have large pantries, stainless steel appliances and plush carpeting. Community offers playground, bocce ball and bark park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
32 Units Available
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1017 sqft
Stunning, large community with 12 floor plan options spread over 40 acres of wooded land. Five swimming pools, fitness centers, trails and spas. Updated interiors with spacious layouts and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Wyandotte Apartment Homes
2629 Wyandotte St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$775
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of the bus line as well as a slew of dining and restaurant options. Units feature air conditioning, balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes tot lot, three pools and laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
59 Units Available
Lantana
6501 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1319 sqft
Nearby Firefighters' Memorial Park and the West Charleston Public Library. Features convenient apartment community amenities, including a carport and package receiving. Apartments include a patio or balcony and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Silverado Ranch
14 Units Available
The Pearl at St. Rose
10250 Spencer Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1072 sqft
Newly renovated apartment community with a pool, a remodeled gym, and a picnic area. Interiors feature wood-like floors, covered parking, and private outdoor spaces. Minutes to St. Rose Hospital and the Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Solis at Flamingo
3275 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$949
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
934 sqft
A stunning, resort-like community with a tennis court, yoga, fit pit and business center. Three pools, guest suites and a dog park on-site. Fireplaces in each unit. Close to it all.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Rancho Oakey
9 Units Available
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1319 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Avery Villas
8301 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,025
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1157 sqft
Modern 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with large kitchens, balconies, oversized closets and washer/dryer. Located close to Downtown Summerlin, Red Rock Recreation and freeways, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Cheyenne Hualapai
22 Units Available
Boulders at Lone Mountain
3450 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Vegas Towers
1061 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Vegas Towers offers residents resort-style living with newly upgraded, condo-style apartments. Take a dip in our Brand New Outdoor Resort Pool & Hot Tub.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Rancho Oakey
22 Units Available
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$694
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
760 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Bridges on Topicana
6255 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$843
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridges on Tropicana provides the best in comfort and convenience. If you are looking for a convenient, comfortable and enjoyable apartment community in Las Vegas you will find Bridges on Tropicana is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
The Dresden
6650 East Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1257 sqft
The Dresden offers a mixture of comfort and style. Upgrades in Every Apartment! This property is situated on E. Russell Rd. in Las Vegas. The professional leasing staff is ready to help you find your perfect home.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Sanctuary
2200 N Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,130
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Situated in the Northwest Area, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. This community offers amenities like open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, high-quality appliances, a full-size washer, dryer and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Five89
4801 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential setting close to schools, shops and dining. Community has on-site maintenances, open parking, two pools and a fitness center. Units are spacious and have washer/dryer and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Sahara
26 Units Available
Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1109 sqft
Experience a lifestyle of luxury and comfort waiting for you at Allanza at the Lakes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Vintage Pointe
6500 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,033
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1120 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a gym, a clubhouse and tennis courts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Minutes from Meadows Mall, easy access to Highway 95.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$799
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$893
525 sqft
Learn More about our Community Move in by May 31, 2020 and receive $400 off the first month Why not take a LIVE tour directly from you own mobile device? We now can offer you a way to tour our community while staying in your home or office.
City Guide for Las Vegas, NV

You’ve seen the movies, heard the tales, maybe even dreamed of eloping in the land of luck and love. Now you plan to this famously flashy place. Las Vegas. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the strip, sits a desert city filled with western landscapes, culture, arts and outdoor activities that can transform you from tourist to resident over and over again.

Some call it “Sin City”. Some call it the “Entertainment Capital of the World”. You can call it home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Las Vegas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Las Vegas, NV

Finding an apartment in Las Vegas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLas Vegas 3 BedroomsLas Vegas Accessible ApartmentsLas Vegas Apartments under $700Las Vegas Apartments under $800Las Vegas Apartments under $900
Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyLas Vegas Apartments with GarageLas Vegas Apartments with GymLas Vegas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLas Vegas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLas Vegas Apartments with ParkingLas Vegas Apartments with Pool
Las Vegas Apartments with Washer-DryerLas Vegas Cheap PlacesLas Vegas Dog Friendly ApartmentsLas Vegas Furnished ApartmentsLas Vegas Luxury PlacesLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada