Apartment List
/
NV
/
las vegas
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Las Vegas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Solitude at Centennial
7855 Deer Springs Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life in central North Las Vegas at Deer Springs Apartments, with well-manicured landscaping surrounding freshly updated apartments with all the modern amenities like garden-style bathtub, open kitchen, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$852
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
Peccole Ranch
23 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
199 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
5 Units Available
The Boulevard
3050 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$969
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1188 sqft
Stylish apartments feature private patios and vaulted ceilings. Superb on-site amenities include 24-maintenance, Internet access, clubhouse and gym. Convenient location close to the Royal Links Golf Course and the I-515. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:05pm
4 Units Available
V Lane
4316 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
880 sqft
Deluxe apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry hookup and hardwood floors. Dog park, pool and hot tub on site. Prime location provides easy access to I-515, downtown Las Vegas, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Whitney
9 Units Available
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$844
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Viridian Palms
2675 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$805
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
933 sqft
A recently renovated community with two resort-like pools, clubhouse, racquetball courts and a fitness center. Dog park provided. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sovana
29 Units Available
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,106
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1390 sqft
Great Vegas location close to shopping, dining and the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3- bedroom homes. Community has a spa, gated entrance, bike storage and a BBQ/Picnic area.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Gloria Park Villas
3625 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$885
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1200 sqft
Gloria Park Villas Apartments have all the amenities of today's lifestyle including mature landscaping with swimming pools, outdoor spa, and fitness center all in a private gated community located minutes from the famous Las Vegas strip.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Las Vegas
10 Units Available
Fremont9
901 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$972
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
986 sqft
NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Mountain Edge
17 Units Available
Mountain Gate
9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,091
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1147 sqft
Just minutes from the highway. This recently renovated community features a pool, playground, hot tub, garages and concierge service. Large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
St. Lucia
2150 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,120
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1144 sqft
Convenient location close to I-95 and Summerlin Parkway. Apartments have large pantries, stainless steel appliances and plush carpeting. Community offers playground, bocce ball and bark park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
31 Units Available
Vegas Towers
1061 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Vegas Towers offers residents resort-style living with newly upgraded, condo-style apartments. Take a dip in our Brand New Outdoor Resort Pool & Hot Tub.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Rancho Oakey
21 Units Available
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$694
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
760 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Bridges on Topicana
6255 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$843
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridges on Tropicana provides the best in comfort and convenience. If you are looking for a convenient, comfortable and enjoyable apartment community in Las Vegas you will find Bridges on Tropicana is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
11 Units Available
The Dresden
6650 East Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1257 sqft
The Dresden offers a mixture of comfort and style. Upgrades in Every Apartment! This property is situated on E. Russell Rd. in Las Vegas. The professional leasing staff is ready to help you find your perfect home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Rancho Viejo
3 Units Available
Cimarron Apartments
8301 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style community with an oasis feel offering spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans. Enjoy luxury amenities like a yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center and easy access to I-215. Upgraded options include fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
9 Units Available
The Edmond at Hacienda
5280 W Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$970
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Las Vegas one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Units feature big kitchens, in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and two resort-style pools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Element
8450 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,185
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
987 sqft
A modern community just minutes from I-95, Summerlin Parkway, and I-215. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, concierge service and clubhouse. Green community. Fireplaces available. Walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Chateau Nouveau
32 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Mira Villas
5 Units Available
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1395 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
The Wyatt
7017 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1390 sqft
Luxury Las Vegas apartments featuring resort pool with cabanas, a state-of-the-art gym, dog-grooming area and car charging spots. Interiors have large living spaces and upgraded amenities. Just off Hwy 215 in southwest Las Vegas.
City Guide for Las Vegas, NV

You’ve seen the movies, heard the tales, maybe even dreamed of eloping in the land of luck and love. Now you plan to this famously flashy place. Las Vegas. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the strip, sits a desert city filled with western landscapes, culture, arts and outdoor activities that can transform you from tourist to resident over and over again.

Some call it “Sin City”. Some call it the “Entertainment Capital of the World”. You can call it home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Las Vegas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Las Vegas, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Las Vegas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLas Vegas 3 BedroomsLas Vegas Accessible ApartmentsLas Vegas Apartments under $700Las Vegas Apartments under $800Las Vegas Apartments under $900
Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyLas Vegas Apartments with GarageLas Vegas Apartments with GymLas Vegas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLas Vegas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLas Vegas Apartments with ParkingLas Vegas Apartments with Pool
Las Vegas Apartments with Washer-DryerLas Vegas Cheap PlacesLas Vegas Dog Friendly ApartmentsLas Vegas Furnished ApartmentsLas Vegas Luxury PlacesLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada