112 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV with hardwood floors
You’ve seen the movies, heard the tales, maybe even dreamed of eloping in the land of luck and love. Now you plan to this famously flashy place. Las Vegas. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the strip, sits a desert city filled with western landscapes, culture, arts and outdoor activities that can transform you from tourist to resident over and over again.
Some call it “Sin City”. Some call it the “Entertainment Capital of the World”. You can call it home.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Las Vegas renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.