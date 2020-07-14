Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking lobby media room online portal

Luxury and affordability combine at Borgata Condominiums, a gated community offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom condominiums. Your home at Borgata was designed with you in mind. Our condos feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, in unit washer/dryers and more. Enjoy our sparkling swimming pools, fitness center, and picnic/BBQ areas in our beautifully landscaped community. A short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, our community’s location provides fine dining, shopping and entertainment options at your fingertips. Feel right at home with our convenient location and top quality amenities when you choose to live at Borgata. Call us today to schedule your tour!



Office Hours:

Monday-Sunday: 9am-6pm