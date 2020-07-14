All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like
BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS

Open Now until 6pm
4400 S Jones Blvd · (702) 903-7892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Bella Vita
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4400 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Bella Vita

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1088 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 2044 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3147 · Avail. now

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Unit 1141 · Avail. now

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 3134 · Avail. now

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
media room
online portal
Luxury and affordability combine at Borgata Condominiums, a gated community offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom condominiums. Your home at Borgata was designed with you in mind. Our condos feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, in unit washer/dryers and more. Enjoy our sparkling swimming pools, fitness center, and picnic/BBQ areas in our beautifully landscaped community. A short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, our community’s location provides fine dining, shopping and entertainment options at your fingertips. Feel right at home with our convenient location and top quality amenities when you choose to live at Borgata. Call us today to schedule your tour!

Office Hours:
Monday-Sunday: 9am-6pm

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Security Deposit
Move-in Fees: $250 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed & Weight Restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned parking, guest parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage available upon request and for a monthly charge

Frequently Asked Questions

Does BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS have any available units?
BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS has 7 units available starting at $1,119 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS have?
Some of BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS currently offering any rent specials?
BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS pet-friendly?
Yes, BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS is pet friendly.
Does BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS offer parking?
Yes, BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS offers parking.
Does BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS have a pool?
Yes, BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS has a pool.
Does BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS have accessible units?
Yes, BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS has accessible units.
Does BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, BORGATA CONDOMINIUMS has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Grove
2901 N Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Rancho De Montana
9105 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89169
Atlas Apartment Homes
5067 Madre Mesa Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
20 Fifty One
2051 N Torrey Pines Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Viridian Palms
2675 S Nellis Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Vista del Valle
4051 W Viking Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Maryland Villas Apartments
701 North 13th Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 BedroomsLas Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly PlacesLas Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho OakeyThe Section SevenPeccole RanchWest SaharaProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health SciencesUniversity of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State CollegeTouro University Nevada