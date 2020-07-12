/
providence
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:31 PM
102 Apartments for rent in Providence, Las Vegas, NV
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Liberty Square Townhomes
7099 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,349
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1277 sqft
Welcome to Liberty Square Townhomes, located in exciting Las Vegas, NV.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10842 Dobbs Ave
10842 Dobbs Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1930 sqft
10842 Dobbs Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath Home in Providence! - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath Home in Providence! Large Great Room with spacious Gourmet Kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7846 Askew Pl
7846 North Askew Place, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,750
1817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedrooms, 2 baths.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10624 Forum Peak Lane
10624 Forum Peak Lane, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1317 sqft
Wonderful two-story home with tile and carpet flooring and neutral color painted walls all throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10220 RUGGLES MANSION Avenue
10220 Ruggles Mansion Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1657 sqft
great 2 story home in heart of Providence.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10841 PEARL RIVER Avenue
10841 West Pearl River Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2139 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home in a great community with gorgeous curb appeal. This three bedroom, 3 bathroom home is beautiful. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, separate dining area and open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10127 Watchtide Court
10127 Watchtide Court, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
SUPER CLEAN! Like new two bedroom, two bath, two story home in the heart of Providence. This home features dual masters, one upstairs and the other down. Pride of ownership.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10625 Mount Jefferson
10625 Mount Jefferson Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2008 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 4BD 2.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
10420 Oak Terrace
10420 Oak Terrace Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2156 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is located in gated community of Providence, conveniently located close to shopping. 2 bedrooms have a Jack/Jill bath, large kitchen and great room, 2 car garage, no pets, unfinished back yard, $70 application fee per adult.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7710 Albright Peak Dr.
7710 Albright Peak Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2601 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home located in the prestigious Providence Master Plan Community in NW Las Vega - Beautiful 2 story home located in the prestigious Providence Master Plan Community in NW Las Vegas.
Results within 1 mile of Providence
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
22 Units Available
Avanti Apartments
10697 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1138 sqft
Located just outside Las Vegas, offering views of Las Vegas Valley. All units have washer and dryer, breakfast bar or island, hardwood floors, and private patios. Just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8250 GRAND CANYON #2073
8250 North Grand Canyon Drive, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GRAND CANYON VILLAGE CONDO - THIS GATED COMMUNITY CONDO HAS A GALLEY KITCHEN WITH A BREAKFAST BAR THAT'S OPEN TO THE LIVING/DINING AREA. THE LIVING ROOM FEATURES A FIREPLACE. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS POOLS, SPAS, AND A FITNESS CENTER.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9508 HAVASU CANYON
9508 Havasu Canyon Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1641 sqft
- AWESOME FLOOR PLAN WITH SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM PLUS FORMAL DINING AREA. KITCHEN WITH SOLID TOP COUNTER TOPS AND BREAKFAST BAR WITH TILE FLOORING OVERLOOKING THE FORMAL DINING/NOOK AND FAMILY ROOM.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9391 OLYMPIA FALLS Avenue
9391 Olympia Falls Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2733 sqft
HIGHLY UPGRADED HOME,FORMER MODEL,COURTYARD ENTRY,TRAVERTINE THRU-OUT,CROWN MOLDING,DESIGNER CHANDELIERS/LIGHTING,10FT CEILINGS,FORMAL LIVING&DINING,FAMILY RM W/WET BAR/WINE REFRIG,BLT-IN ENTRTNMNT CNTR,GRANITE KITCHEN CNTRTPS, LARGE ISLAND,BRKFST
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8052 MARSHALL CANYON Drive
8052 Marshall Canyon Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1854 sqft
GATED COMMUNITY IN CENTENNIAL HILLS CLOSE TO HOSPITAL AND SHOPPING. HAS COMMUNITY PARK. VERY CLEAN WITH ALL NEW TILE DOWNSTAIRS. NICE BACK YARD WITH COVERED PATIO
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7817 Ellendale Street
7817 Ellendale Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1776 sqft
2-STORY HOME FOR RENT IN LAS VEGAS - 2-STORY, SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 2-CAR GARAGE. CARPET, CERAMIC AND VINYL FLOORING. 3-BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS WITH LOFT. BALCONY UPSTAIRS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. ALARM AND CATV READY.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9303 Gilcrease Avenue
9303 West Gilcrease Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 car attached garage! Northwest location in a gated community with pool and spa. With close proximity to shopping, schools and freeway access. Great floor plan with an open layout and nice size rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7840 ITHACA FALLS Street
7840 Ithaca Falls Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2089 sqft
Wow what a home!! New like carpet and paint. The open kitchen with center island sink making movement around the kitchen easy. The vinyl tile floor is much softer on the feet then traditional hard tiles.
Results within 5 miles of Providence
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Pointe at Centennial
5850 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1320 sqft
Centennial Centre and Rancho Santa Fe Plaza are just two of the shopping options near this community. Recently renovated units include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. There's also a clubhouse and gym to enjoy.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Solitude at Centennial
7855 Deer Springs Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,194
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1250 sqft
Enjoy life in central North Las Vegas at Deer Springs Apartments, with well-manicured landscaping surrounding freshly updated apartments with all the modern amenities like garden-style bathtub, open kitchen, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Vue at Centennial
7350 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,136
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom homes include modern kitchens, quartz counters, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, media cafe, gated/controlled access, playground, mountain views. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, Gragson Freeway, Woodbury Beltway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Harlow Apartments
10620 W Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1204 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harlow Apartments in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
24 Units Available
Boulders at Lone Mountain
3450 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1265 sqft
Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Estancia Apartments
3350 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,185
707 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1060 sqft
Across from Durango Hills Golf Club. Ample amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit, gym and hot tub. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.