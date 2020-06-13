Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

87 Accessible Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
204 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
Downtown Las Vegas
25 Units Available
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,155
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Peccole Ranch
22 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Tivoli
4650 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,022
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1163 sqft
Located in dynamic northwest Las Vegas, Tivoli offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to U.S. 95 makes for a short trip to downtown Las Vegas, the Strip, and other parts of the valley.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
5067 Madre Mesa Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1078 sqft
We are a collection of great apartment homes with everything you want in your new apartment (and nothing you do not).
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stonegate
5075 Spyglass Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$870
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
968 sqft
On-site pool, playground, dog park and business center. Located near the area's best shopping and dining. This recently renovated community features hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
84 Units Available
KaktusLife
10650 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,520
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1112 sqft
Future Residents: In-person Tours by Appointment Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing KAKTUSlife is the premiere luxury lifestyle residential apartment community in Southern Highlands, Las Vegas, Nevada and the first of its kind in the valley.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$862
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Chateau Nouveau
33 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Silverado Ranch
8 Units Available
Ascent at Silverado Apartments
10175 Spencer St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,193
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to delicious dining options such as BJ's Crepe Expectations and Fireside Restaurant and Tavern. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and extra storage. Sparkling swimming pool and BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Mira Villas
5 Units Available
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1395 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Nellis Air Force Base
3 Units Available
Rubix
5300 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$875
273 sqft
Experience convenient and modern unit features, such as included cable entertainment and hardwood floors. Enjoy fun apartment amenities, including a game room and club house. Close to the Nellis Air Force Base and Interstate 15.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
7 Units Available
Desert Meadows
9655 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Desert Meadows Apartments, located in Las Vegas, NV, in the upscale Silverado Ranch Community. Desert Meadows is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Desert Shores
8 Units Available
Inspire
2656 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,274
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1177 sqft
Large balconies with Las Vegas views. Chef's kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and islands. In-unit washers and dryers. State-of-the-art gym, coffee bar, on-site garages and outdoor lounge areas. Just off I-95 at W. Cheyenne Ave.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Torreyana
5155 S Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,087
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1120 sqft
Torreyana sits in Vegas' Spring Valley neighborhood, just between 1-15 and 215 Beltway. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, refrigerators and ceiling fans. This is a pet-friendly community with two on-site pools.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Bloom
7075 W Gowan Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$899
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1080 sqft
This community has two swimming pools, a coffee bar, hot tub, and many other amenities. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gas fireplaces. Property is just moments from Downtown Vegas, Walmart and the Target shopping center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Sahara
26 Units Available
Allanza at the Lakes
8600 Starboard Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$965
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1109 sqft
Experience a lifestyle of luxury and comfort waiting for you at Allanza at the Lakes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Providence
16 Units Available
Liberty Square Townhomes
7099 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,381
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1277 sqft
Welcome to Liberty Square Townhomes, located in exciting Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sovana
28 Units Available
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,107
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1390 sqft
Great Vegas location close to shopping, dining and the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3- bedroom homes. Community has a spa, gated entrance, bike storage and a BBQ/Picnic area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mira Villas
17 Units Available
Constellation
1350 Spruce Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,656
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1250 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Strip
3 Units Available
Onyx Apartments
5150 Duke Ellington Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,309
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1691 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,031
1711 sqft
This recently renovated community offers fantastic amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fire pit, gym and game room. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Coronado Ranch
8 Units Available
Pinehurst Condominiums
6650 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,015
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1156 sqft
Modern residences await you at Pinehurst Condominiums Luxury Rentals. Come experience the best in condo living. Our community offers beautiful condo homes for rent in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada.

June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Las Vegas rents declined slightly over the past month

Las Vegas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,191 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,191 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Las Vegas.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most comparable cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

