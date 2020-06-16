All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 5400 Vistas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

5400 Vistas

Open Now until 6pm
5400 S. Mountain Vista St · (702) 710-0549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5400 S. Mountain Vista St, Las Vegas, NV 89120

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 · Avail. Oct 8

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5400 Vistas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
basketball court
courtyard
online portal
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! If you're looking for a gorgeous garden apartment in East Las Vegas, look no further than the Villas at Mountain Vista. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer the deluxe amenities you need to live your best life. From the refreshing swimming pool to the relaxing hot tub to the state-of-the-art fitness center, you'll love all of our luxurious community perks. The Villas at Mountain Vista are conveniently located near RTC transit services and the I-95 freeway for easy access to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Touro University, and the neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip. So take advantage of all the Entertainment Capital of the World has to offer and we'll welcome you home to our gated community at the Villas at Mountain Vista.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1st months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 first pet, $400 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Car ports and uncovered first come first serve. Other, 1 space/unit. Residents have one assigned covered parking space. Guest can park in open uncovered spaces. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Vistas have any available units?
5400 Vistas has 2 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Vistas have?
Some of 5400 Vistas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Vistas currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Vistas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Vistas pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 Vistas is pet friendly.
Does 5400 Vistas offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Vistas offers parking.
Does 5400 Vistas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 Vistas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Vistas have a pool?
Yes, 5400 Vistas has a pool.
Does 5400 Vistas have accessible units?
No, 5400 Vistas does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Vistas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Vistas has units with dishwashers.
