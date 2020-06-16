5400 Vistas

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1st months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 first pet, $400 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Car ports and uncovered first come first serve. Other, 1 space/unit. Residents have one assigned covered parking space. Guest can park in open uncovered spaces. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.