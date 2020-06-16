5400 Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access basketball court courtyard online portal

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! If you're looking for a gorgeous garden apartment in East Las Vegas, look no further than the Villas at Mountain Vista. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer the deluxe amenities you need to live your best life. From the refreshing swimming pool to the relaxing hot tub to the state-of-the-art fitness center, you'll love all of our luxurious community perks. The Villas at Mountain Vista are conveniently located near RTC transit services and the I-95 freeway for easy access to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Touro University, and the neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip. So take advantage of all the Entertainment Capital of the World has to offer and we'll welcome you home to our gated community at the Villas at Mountain Vista.