rancho oakey
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:42 PM
424 Apartments for rent in Rancho Oakey, Las Vegas, NV
8 Units Available
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$905
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1319 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
26 Units Available
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$769
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
760 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.
5 Units Available
Spanish Oaks
2301 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$800
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
One and two bedroom apartment homes with a swimming pool, two spas, 24-hour on-site laundry, fitness center and on-site maintenance. Located close to the Las Vegas strip.
1 Unit Available
The Neon Apartments
505 Desert Lane, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
715 sqft
A boutique development, this complex offers 44 creative units in the heart of the city. Close to amenities like The Garden, these units offer open floor plans, ample natural light and large storage closets.
1 Unit Available
721 Campbell
721 Campbell Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2965 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED & REMODELED BEAUTIFUL HOUSE ON 0.5 ACRE! Available after August 15, 2020.
1 Unit Available
1701 Waldman
1701 Waldman Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
6 Bedrooms
$9,900
7325 sqft
World famous entertainer Jerry Lewis lived here and hosted celebrity studded soirees inside this amazing piece of architecture for over 3 decades. They don't make them like they used to! This place is solid as a rock.
1 Unit Available
3032 El Camino Avenue
3032 El Camino Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1580 sqft
WELCOME HOME! 3 BEDROOM 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE LOCATED IN A BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY MINUTES FROM THE STRIP! Master Bedroom Features a Walk In Closet and a Balcony, Kitchen Includes Glass Cabinets and All Appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Oakey
6 Units Available
Wyandotte Apartment Homes
2629 Wyandotte St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Located within walking distance of the bus line as well as a slew of dining and restaurant options. Units feature air conditioning, balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes tot lot, three pools and laundry.
36 Units Available
Indian Hills
4550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1035 sqft
Offering resort-like amenities, including 3 sparkling pools, a fitness center, and billiard room, we are located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and close to major expressways and fine shopping and dining.
12 Units Available
Juhl
353 E Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1109 sqft
Fun, artistic and upscale. This community offers several floor plan options and is in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. Pool, outdoor movie area and various ongoing events throughout the year.
1 Unit Available
3166 Marsford
3166 Marsford Place, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1336 sqft
Fully upgraded and furnished! - Fully upgraded and furnished! New laminate flooring, all New Stainless Appliances, New Paint, New Cabinets. Private courtyard with high walls leading to assigned covered parking for 2 cars. (RLNE5891215)
1 Unit Available
4312 San Angelo Ave
4312 San Angelo Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1530 sqft
Stunning Modern style single story with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2-car garage, beautifully renewed. Fully furnished with personalized and unique bedrooms. No carpets - all flooring has been redone.
1 Unit Available
505 Cragin Park Dr
505 South Cragin Park Drive, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2116 sqft
*** FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL *** 4 BED/3 BATH *** - ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL! FOUR BEDROOMS WITH 3 BATHROOMS! VAULTED CEILINGS AND TONS AND TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT.
1 Unit Available
353 East Bonneville Avenue
353 Bonneville Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,200
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location at JUHL's condominium in Downtown Las Vegas. Nice view with spacious balcony. Newly renovated with industrial style interior design. Wood laminate flooring all throughout the unit with white and concrete combination walls.
1 Unit Available
2308 Pearson Court
2308 Pearson Court, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$750
830 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Upstairs unit, 2Bdm 1Ba 4plex. Tile and brand-new carpet throughout. The entire unit has been freshly painted. The kitchen has a solid counter-top and comes with all white refrigerator and stove. Onsite laundry room.
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Charleston
401 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$993
286 sqft
Move In Today: Affordable, Furnished Studio Apartments Just Steps from the Famous Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.
1 Unit Available
115 West New York Avenue - 11
115 West New York Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Well kept and managed 12 unit apartment building near the strip and downtown Las Vegas. The unit is located downstairs. Coin-operated laundry facility on site. Easy to apply at 702-783-7736
1 Unit Available
3612 Briarglen Lane
3612 West Briarglen Lane, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1597 sqft
Relocators' dream home. Completely remodeled, open floor plan, ranch style house in established, centrally located, neighborhood adjacent to "Muni" golf course. Why move twice? Completely furnished with linens, cookware and flatware.
1 Unit Available
2700 S. Las Vegas Blvd #603
2700 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1345 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BR LUXURY CONDO AT SKY LAS VEGAS ON THE 6TH FLOOR - LARGER 2 BR UNIT WITH MARBLE FLOORING AND EDGING THROUGHOUT* 2 BALCONIES WITH FABULOUS LAS VEGAS VIEWS!* CROWN MOLDING IN BEDROOMS* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* BREAKFAST BAR KITCHEN WITH
1 Unit Available
705 SPYGLASS Lane
705 Spyglass Lane, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1827 sqft
Come view this wonderful town home with garage that has direct access to the home! Enjoy the open and inviting entry with high ceilings and beautiful brick fireplace.
1 Unit Available
4744 Obannon Drive
4744 Obannon Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1073 sqft
Quiet tucked away Newport Cove. Upstairs corner unit.
1 Unit Available
1700 Rexford Drive
1700 Rexford Drive, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1108 sqft
Unit 108 2BR $1100 Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/1fd5abd5-7abf-4bcb-a1a2-5d14e524d1e5/ Unit 202 2BR $1600 Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.
1 Unit Available
3808 Fairway
3808 North Fairway Circle, Las Vegas, NV
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
5289 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOUSE ON 0.36 ACRE GOLF COURSE! FULLY FURNISHED & READY TO MOVE IN! Enjoy green fields in the back yard overlooking the golf course.
1 Unit Available
4704 Obannon
4704 Obannon Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1073 sqft
Our sensational condo includes 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, washer/dryer, vinyl flooring, solid stone countertops and eco-friendly appliances, spacious closets, fireplace, updated interior and endless natural light.