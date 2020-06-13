Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:25 AM

315 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rhodes Ranch
21 Units Available
South Beach
8920 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,215
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
Upscale residences with smart home systems, wine racks, USB outlets and custom finishes. Tons of on-site offerings, including a beach volleyball court, 5,000-square-foot wellness center and bicycle repair station. Near Bruce Woodbury Beltway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Pointe at Centennial
5850 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,015
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1320 sqft
Centennial Centre and Rancho Santa Fe Plaza are just two of the shopping options near this community. Recently renovated units include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. There's also a clubhouse and gym to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Met Apartment Homes
2701 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$971
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1211 sqft
Great location on northwest side of Las Vegas close to shops, dining and entertainment. Community is near transportation and has a swimming pool, BBQ area and landscaped grounds. Units have AC and big walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chateau Nouveau
34 Units Available
Elysian at Flamingo
4150 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,210
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1752 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Elysian at Flamingo Apartments in Las Vegas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
84 Units Available
KaktusLife
10650 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,520
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1112 sqft
Future Residents: In-person Tours by Appointment Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing KAKTUSlife is the premiere luxury lifestyle residential apartment community in Southern Highlands, Las Vegas, Nevada and the first of its kind in the valley.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chateau Nouveau
11 Units Available
ELY Spring Valley
9750 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,020
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$862
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Tower at Tropicana
6575 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,012
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1050 sqft
Tower at Tropicana Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada has all the amenities of today's lifestyle including luxurious mature landscaping with swimming pools, outdoor spa, and a two story fitness center all in a private gated community located minutes
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Sky Court Harbors at the Lakes
9025 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$934
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1253 sqft
Close to freeways and public transportation. On-site pool, spa, fitness center, and business center. Apartments offer large kitchens, a washer and dryer, and a wet bar. Renovated units available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Calypso Apartments
6501 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Nearly Highway 95 and TPC Las Vegas. A recently renovated community with a pool, playground, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Wyatt
7017 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1390 sqft
Luxury Las Vegas apartments featuring resort pool with cabanas, a state-of-the-art gym, dog-grooming area and car charging spots. Interiors have large living spaces and upgraded amenities. Just off Hwy 215 in southwest Las Vegas.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Wyandotte Apartment Homes
2629 Wyandotte St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$775
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of the bus line as well as a slew of dining and restaurant options. Units feature air conditioning, balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes tot lot, three pools and laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
14 Units Available
Cheyenne Pointe Apartments
3240 N Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$820
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
A gated apartment community in Las Vegas featuring a pool, a dog run, and a park-like courtyard. The one- to four-bedroom apartment homes with laundry connections, outdoor spaces, and air conditioning. On Las Vegas Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
59 Units Available
Lantana
6501 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1319 sqft
Nearby Firefighters' Memorial Park and the West Charleston Public Library. Features convenient apartment community amenities, including a carport and package receiving. Apartments include a patio or balcony and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Nellis Air Force Base
72 Units Available
Eagle Trace
5370 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$790
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1262 sqft
Located just outside the gates of Nellis AFB, Eagle Trace proudly welcomes our veteran and active-duty military with special rental offers.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
7 Units Available
Spanish Wells
5355 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,075
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
We are a tranquil community with a full list of amenities, including a 2,000 square foot fitness center, yoga studio, a sparkling pool, and a billiard room.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Chateau Nouveau
33 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Silverado Ranch
8 Units Available
Ascent at Silverado Apartments
10175 Spencer St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,193
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to delicious dining options such as BJ's Crepe Expectations and Fireside Restaurant and Tavern. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and extra storage. Sparkling swimming pool and BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Mira Villas
5 Units Available
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1395 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
$
13 Units Available
Ravello
4350 Cappas St, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1479 sqft
Beautiful stucco townhomes with attached garages just blocks from I-15 yet quietly nestled in a suburban atmosphere. Gated community with clubhouse, playground and pool for outdoor family fun.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
8 Units Available
20 Fifty One
2051 N Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$930
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by dining, entertainment and shopping options, including the nearby Meadows Mall and Best in the West Shopping Center. Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Las Vegas, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Las Vegas renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

