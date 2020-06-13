Apartment List
/
NV
/
las vegas
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

103 Cheap Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Nellis Air Force Base
71 Units Available
Eagle Trace
5370 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$790
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1262 sqft
Located just outside the gates of Nellis AFB, Eagle Trace proudly welcomes our veteran and active-duty military with special rental offers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bridges on Topicana
6255 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$843
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridges on Tropicana provides the best in comfort and convenience. If you are looking for a convenient, comfortable and enjoyable apartment community in Las Vegas you will find Bridges on Tropicana is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
14 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartment Homes
901 Brush St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique, elegant community situated just minutes away from downtown Raleigh. The upscale apartments offer residents an updated kitchen, a full-size washer and dryer, and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
City View
3355 Arville St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
725 sqft
Welcome to City View Apartments! Located in the heart of Las Vegas! Our community provides the highest quality living at affordable prices. Residents have access to a pool and spa, on-site laundry facilities, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whitney
10 Units Available
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$844
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
7 Units Available
Saratoga Palms
522 North Lamb Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
975 sqft
Quaint and stylish, this apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, furnished units, and vaulted ceilings. Just some of the community amenities include a courtyard with grills, a clubhouse, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
14 Units Available
Cheyenne Pointe Apartments
3240 N Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$820
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
A gated apartment community in Las Vegas featuring a pool, a dog run, and a park-like courtyard. The one- to four-bedroom apartment homes with laundry connections, outdoor spaces, and air conditioning. On Las Vegas Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
Shelter Cove
2683 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1035 sqft
A tranquil oasis just minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip. We are close to CCSN (Community College of Southern Nevada) and a short drive to major shopping and dining establishments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Torrey Pines Preservation
Contact for Availability
Sundance Village
6500 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1319 sqft
The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature wood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a basketball court. Commuting's easy with I-95 moments away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
5400 Vistas
5400 S. Mountain Vista St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$845
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, basketball court, BBQ, pet-friendly community. Near RTC transit, I-95, University of Nevada-Las Vegas and Touro University.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
9 Units Available
Ashton Park
4441 Escondido St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$805
786 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Park in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
2 Units Available
Northridge
6008 Bromley Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northridge in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated January 6 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
Emory Apartment Homes
5100 O'Bannon Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Enjoy all that Las Vegas has to offer at Emory Apartments. Just minutes from I-95 and Red Rocks Canyon, these pet-friendly homes include personal balconies and patios.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
339 10th
339 N 10th St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$525
1200 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful studio in downtown Las Vegas. Open floor plan with upgraded kitchen area and new flooring throughout. Kitchen features garden window and recessed lighting. Front spacious living area w/ceiling light/fan.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
1401 e Carson Ave
1401 Carson Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$850
250 sqft
14th and Carson - Property Id: 230005 Description 14th & Carson Luxury Studios is a 17-unit luxury studio apartment complex within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and one block from Fremont Street.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Las Vegas
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Fremont
1500 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$798
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
$906
380 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
221 Mission Newport
221 Mission Newport Lane, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$845
660 sqft
Looking for a gated property with upgraded features that is centrally located in the Las Vegas valley? Schedule a tour today and reserve this gem! This second story unit is ready to call home*Use Five Star App online, read carefully*Approved

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
4860 E Charleston Blvd #9
4860 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
400 sqft
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
4870 E Charleston Blvd #18
4870 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
4830 E Charleston Blvd #33
4830 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$580
525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Gateway District
1 Unit Available
1808 Fairfield
1808 Fairfield Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$800
3827 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 bed 1 bath apartment in a gated complex. Fully upgrade contemporary style living with brand new bathroom upgrade. BRAND NEW stainless appliances, central air system, full alarm system ready, and etc.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Desert Shores
1 Unit Available
3151 SOARING GULLS Drive
3151 Soaring Gulls Drive, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM UPSTAIRS APARTMENT IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. KITCHEN HAS LAMINATE COUNTERTOPS, MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN MASTER BEDROOM. FRESHLY REPAINTED, BRAND NEW CARPET. ALL AMENITIES YOU CAN HAVE FROM DESERT SHORES, GATED COMMUNITY .

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4280 Tara
4280 Tara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$800
902 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION! MINUTES TO STRIPES, FREEWAYS, BIG CHINATOWN SHOPPING MALLS, SCHOOLS AND EVERYTHING! TOTALLY REMODELED UPSTAIRS UNITS WITH TWO BEDROOMS**ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED - REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER**ALL TILE AND WOOD-LIKE FLOORINGS

June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Las Vegas rents declined slightly over the past month

Las Vegas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,191 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,191 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Las Vegas.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most comparable cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

