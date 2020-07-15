Apartment List
16 Apartments For Rent Near NSC

5 Units Available
Highland Hills
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,052
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!
$
12 Units Available
Highland Hills
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$973
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.

1 Unit Available
Highland Hills
611 Mosswood Drive
611 Mosswood Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1615 sqft
HENDERSON LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! - GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY, 3 BDRM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF HENDERSON WITH RV PARKING, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS, BLACK QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS, AND

1 Unit Available
River Mountain
2320 Mundare Dr
2320 Mundare Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2433 sqft
2320 Mundare Dr Available 08/14/20 LIKE NEW 4 bedroom + loft home in HENDERSON - Big kitchen island w/Stainless steel kitchen appliances Custom cabinets w/soft-close doors & drawers. Gorgeous Granite counters in kitchen/baths. Washer & Dryer.

1 Unit Available
River Mountain
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.
2463 Belt Buckley Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1992 sqft
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.

1 Unit Available
Highland Hills
709 Silver Pearl Street
709 Silver Pearl Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
SE!!! Single Story 2466 Sq Ft Near US 95 and Wagonwheel!! 3 bedrooms + Den!!! Tankless Water Heater!!! Covered Patio and Green Grass in Back Yard.

1 Unit Available
Highland Hills
942 Saddle Horn Drive
942 Saddle Horn Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2722 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath located in Henderson - close to Foothill high school. Home is freshly painted and clean. AC units were replaced in 2016 to keep you nice and cool. There is NO HOA .

1 Unit Available
Highland Hills
827 Arrowhead Trail
827 Arrowhead Trail, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2151 sqft
2 MASTERS ONE UP AND ONE DOWN GARGE WAS CONVERTED TO A 2ND MASTER WITH BATH AND HUGE W/I CLOSET SEPARATE A/C UNIT. BACKYARD WITH ARTIFICCAL GRASS HUGE COVERED PATIO VERY PRIVATE 2 LARGE TUFF SHEDS ON SIDE FOR STORAGE.

1 Unit Available
River Mountain
767 Peregrine Falcon
767 Peregrine Falcon Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1370 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. Spacious living area. Tile and Carpet throughout. Large Master bedroom. Community with community pool.

1 Unit Available
River Mountain
1185 Kiamichi Court
1185 Kiamichi Ct, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1832 sqft
VIRTUAL/FACETIME AND PRIVATE TOURS available by appointment utilizing COVID-19 protocols. Brand New Union Trails Townhome. 2 Story, 3 bedroom, sparkly new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and much more.

1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
167 DESERT POND Avenue
167 Desert Pond Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1577 sqft
Charming home in gated community which features a community pool. Fantastic entry with large living space that opens up to kitchen. Fantastic kitchen with solid counter tops, large pantry and lovely dining/nook area.

1 Unit Available
Highland Hills
844 Grape Vine
844 Grapevine Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1340 sqft
1 STORY, 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME SITUATED IN A CUL DE SAC STREET. FEATURES LIVING WITH SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. BEDROOMS FEATURE CEILING FANS.

1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
1073 COUNTRY COACH Drive
1073 Country Coach Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1689 sqft
BEAUTIFUL home in gated community! LARGE open floor plan with great eat-in kitchen! Views of the mountains! Community has pool, basketball courts, walking trials, park plus much much more

1 Unit Available
Highland Hills
523 Moses Lake Ct.
523 Moses Lake Court, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2260 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON - BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON, FEATURES INCLUDE CERAMIC TILE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. SPACIOUS LIVING AREA. BEDROOM AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS, BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM. ALONG WITH A COVERED PATIO.

1 Unit Available
River Mountain
1100 SPORT OF KINGS Avenue
1100 Sport of Kings Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1431 sqft
Single story three bedroom home located on a large lot in Henderson. Desirable floorplan with large open living room, kitchen overlooks living and features granite counters, breakfast bar, and pantry.

1 Unit Available
River Mountain
2052 Houdini Street
2052 Houdini Lane, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1636 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

