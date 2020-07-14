Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated furnished hardwood floors carpet oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly internet cafe

Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain. Our uniquely designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartments each feature modern kitchen appliances, built-in desks & window seats, voluminous walk-in closets, full-size washers & dryers in every home, and some of the best views of the Strip and Lone Mountain that Las Vegas has to offer. Living within our gated community provides our residents access to our two-level fitness center, three separate pools, clubhouse with billiards table, and resident cinema. Feel like experiencing more of what Las Vegas has to offer? With convenient access to Highland Falls Golf Club, Majestic Park, and I-215, you're only a hop, skip and a jump from all of the restaurants and entertainment hot-spots in fabulous Las Vegas. Let us give you a personal tour so that we can show you how you can upgrade your lifestyle at Boulders at Lone Mountain.