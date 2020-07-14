All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:33 AM

Boulders at Lone Mountain

3450 N Hualapai Way · (702) 803-9796
Rent Special
Look & Lease - Waived Application Fee + Waived Administrative Fee + $500 Off Select Units - Call For Details
Location

3450 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV 89129
Cheyenne Hualapai

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1153 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 2119 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 1084 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2105 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 2062 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 1058 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1015 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boulders at Lone Mountain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
internet cafe
Welcome to a life of comfort and luxury at Boulders at Lone Mountain. Our uniquely designed one, two, and three-bedroom apartments each feature modern kitchen appliances, built-in desks & window seats, voluminous walk-in closets, full-size washers & dryers in every home, and some of the best views of the Strip and Lone Mountain that Las Vegas has to offer. Living within our gated community provides our residents access to our two-level fitness center, three separate pools, clubhouse with billiards table, and resident cinema. Feel like experiencing more of what Las Vegas has to offer? With convenient access to Highland Falls Golf Club, Majestic Park, and I-215, you're only a hop, skip and a jump from all of the restaurants and entertainment hot-spots in fabulous Las Vegas. Let us give you a personal tour so that we can show you how you can upgrade your lifestyle at Boulders at Lone Mountain.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350 (Based on Credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: 30 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space, Detached Garage: $125. Other. Parking Type available are Surface Lot and Covered Parking. 1 unassigned covered parking space per apartment at no charge. Garages available for $125 per month. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $65
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boulders at Lone Mountain have any available units?
Boulders at Lone Mountain has 20 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Boulders at Lone Mountain have?
Some of Boulders at Lone Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boulders at Lone Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Boulders at Lone Mountain is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease - Waived Application Fee + Waived Administrative Fee + $500 Off Select Units - Call For Details
Is Boulders at Lone Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Boulders at Lone Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Boulders at Lone Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Boulders at Lone Mountain offers parking.
Does Boulders at Lone Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Boulders at Lone Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Boulders at Lone Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Boulders at Lone Mountain has a pool.
Does Boulders at Lone Mountain have accessible units?
Yes, Boulders at Lone Mountain has accessible units.
Does Boulders at Lone Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boulders at Lone Mountain has units with dishwashers.
