Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:28 PM

257 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV

Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
17 Units Available
Bella Solara
7101 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
926 sqft
Community features include a resort-like pool, a gym and covered parking. The pet-friendly interiors boast roommate-style plans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Mere minutes from I-95, and close to many restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Stonegate
5075 Spyglass Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$980
968 sqft
On-site pool, playground, dog park and business center. Located near the area's best shopping and dining. This recently renovated community features hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Sovana
29 Units Available
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1196 sqft
Great Vegas location close to shopping, dining and the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3- bedroom homes. Community has a spa, gated entrance, bike storage and a BBQ/Picnic area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
The Lakes-Country Club
14 Units Available
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
965 sqft
This luxury community offers a green open space, two pools, and a fitness center. On-site covered parking. Apartments feature built-in washers and dryers, fireplaces, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Chateau Nouveau
35 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1171 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Silverado Ranch
8 Units Available
Ascent at Silverado Apartments
10175 Spencer St, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
981 sqft
Close to delicious dining options such as BJ's Crepe Expectations and Fireside Restaurant and Tavern. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and extra storage. Sparkling swimming pool and BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Mira Villas
4 Units Available
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1267 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
Rancho Oakey
4 Units Available
Spanish Oaks
2301 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
One and two bedroom apartment homes with a swimming pool, two spas, 24-hour on-site laundry, fitness center and on-site maintenance. Located close to the Las Vegas strip.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 06:59am
6 Units Available
Wynn Palms Apartments
3800 Wynn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$970
873 sqft
Walking distance to the famous Las Vegas Strip. All-electric units with air conditioning, vertical blinds, walk-in closets, carpeting and private patios/balconies. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Summer Winds
2725 W Wigwam Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1102 sqft
Come by and visit our beautiful, landscaped community and experience the convenience and charm of Desert Gardens apartments, in Las Vegas, Nevada, located just minutes from I-15 and I-215. Discover relaxed, easy living in a quiet, wooded community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Tivoli
4650 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1050 sqft
Located in dynamic northwest Las Vegas, Tivoli offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to U.S. 95 makes for a short trip to downtown Las Vegas, the Strip, and other parts of the valley.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
12 Units Available
Radiance at Rock Springs
1501 Rock Springs Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
969 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Radiance at Rock Springs in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
3 Units Available
ReNew at Decatur
2666 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
988 sqft
This charming community is near Highway 589. On-site fitness center, pool and lots of green space available. Each apartment features an all-electric kitchen with modern appliances. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Rancho Oakey
10 Units Available
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
863 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
Altessa
100 Park Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1071 sqft
Altessa Apartment Homes is a beautiful gated community located in the quiet, upscale Vistas Village in Summerlin, across from a park and a distinctive landmark clock tower.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
16 Units Available
Hidden Cove
3335 Hauck St, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1035 sqft
Offering resort-style rental living within the heart of Las Vegas. We are located just minutes from the Las Vegas strip, major expressways and fantastic shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
22 Units Available
Cabrillo
7955 W Badura Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool, spa and resident clubhouse. Units with vaulted ceilings, full-sized washers/dryers and stainless steel appliances. Close to New Hope Christian Academy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
7 Units Available
Aspire
9110 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1138 sqft
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with a soaking spa, BBQ and picnic facilities, and a community terrace. Short 20-minute drive to McCarran International Airport.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
7 Units Available
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Venicia in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Torreyana
5155 S Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1120 sqft
Torreyana sits in Vegas' Spring Valley neighborhood, just between 1-15 and 215 Beltway. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, refrigerators and ceiling fans. This is a pet-friendly community with two on-site pools.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Solitude at Centennial
7855 Deer Springs Way, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1083 sqft
Enjoy life in central North Las Vegas at Deer Springs Apartments, with well-manicured landscaping surrounding freshly updated apartments with all the modern amenities like garden-style bathtub, open kitchen, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Spectra at 4000
4000 E Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Close to I-15 and I-215. Gated apartment community features a pool and indoor spa, covered parking and a gym. Units have washer/dryer, pantries, private balconies, alarm monitoring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
Vue at Centennial
7350 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1256 sqft
One- to three-bedroom homes include modern kitchens, quartz counters, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, media cafe, gated/controlled access, playground, mountain views. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, Gragson Freeway, Woodbury Beltway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
22 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.

June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Las Vegas Rent Report. Las Vegas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Las Vegas rents declined slightly over the past month

Las Vegas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Las Vegas stand at $961 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,191 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Las Vegas rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Las Vegas is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,191 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Las Vegas.
    • While Las Vegas' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Las Vegas than most comparable cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

