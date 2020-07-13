395 Apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
15 Units Available
Mountain Edge
Mountain Trails
9350 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,130
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1147 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site yoga, pool, gym and concierge service. Dog and cat friendly. Stunning mountain views in each unit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Mira Villas
Constellation
1350 Spruce Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,742
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1250 sqft
CONSTELLATION is the premiere Las Vegas luxury apartment community for contemporary living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Altessa
100 Park Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Altessa Apartment Homes is a beautiful gated community located in the quiet, upscale Vistas Village in Summerlin, across from a park and a distinctive landmark clock tower.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,265
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
5 Units Available
Venicia
3644 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,285
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Venicia in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Viridian Palms
2675 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
933 sqft
A recently renovated community with two resort-like pools, clubhouse, racquetball courts and a fitness center. Dog park provided. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Lakes-Country Club
Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1098 sqft
This luxury community offers a green open space, two pools, and a fitness center. On-site covered parking. Apartments feature built-in washers and dryers, fireplaces, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
The 95 Apartments
7100 W Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$965
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community near area parks and shops. On-site pool, laundry facilities, and a pet park. Fully appointed kitchens with a breakfast bar. Walk-in closets and ample storage throughout.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Fifteen Fifty
1550 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$794
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
739 sqft
Fifteen Fifty Apartments is currently undergoing exciting changes that will provide even more amenities for our residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
12 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
The Boulevard
3050 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$855
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
Stylish apartments feature private patios and vaulted ceilings. Superb on-site amenities include 24-maintenance, Internet access, clubhouse and gym. Convenient location close to the Royal Links Golf Course and the I-515. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
8 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$905
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1319 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
2 Units Available
Harlow Apartments
10620 W Alexander Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1204 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harlow Apartments in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
7 Units Available
Tivoli
4650 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$990
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1163 sqft
Located in dynamic northwest Las Vegas, Tivoli offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to U.S. 95 makes for a short trip to downtown Las Vegas, the Strip, and other parts of the valley.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
3 Units Available
Aspire
9110 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,267
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style pool with a soaking spa, BBQ and picnic facilities, and a community terrace. Short 20-minute drive to McCarran International Airport.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
38 Units Available
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1017 sqft
Stunning, large community with 12 floor plan options spread over 40 acres of wooded land. Five swimming pools, fitness centers, trails and spas. Updated interiors with spacious layouts and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Wyandotte Apartment Homes
2629 Wyandotte St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Located within walking distance of the bus line as well as a slew of dining and restaurant options. Units feature air conditioning, balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes tot lot, three pools and laundry.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Torreyana
5155 S Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,082
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1120 sqft
Torreyana sits in Vegas' Spring Valley neighborhood, just between 1-15 and 215 Beltway. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, refrigerators and ceiling fans. This is a pet-friendly community with two on-site pools.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Tower at Tropicana
6575 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1050 sqft
Tower at Tropicana Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada has all the amenities of today's lifestyle including luxurious mature landscaping with swimming pools, outdoor spa, and a two story fitness center all in a private gated community located minutes
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Noble Park Apartments
5353 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Controlled-access community with concierge and swimming pool. Resident lounge with free cappuccino. Spacious apartments have vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces. Community is close to Spring Oaks Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Vida
5060 W Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1001 sqft
This recently renovated community is near I-15 and the Strip. On-site pool, courtyard, business center, hot tub and gym. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, full kitchens and faux wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Hidden Cove
3335 Hauck St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1035 sqft
Offering resort-style rental living within the heart of Las Vegas. We are located just minutes from the Las Vegas strip, major expressways and fantastic shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
West Sahara
Crystal Cove
3309 Sky Country Ln, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,131
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Summerlin location close to shopping, dining, entertainment and walking trails. Community features three pools, spas, fitness center, business center and outdoor play area. Washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Vintage Pointe
6500 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,123
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1120 sqft
Pet-friendly community with resort-style pools, a gym, a clubhouse and tennis courts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Minutes from Meadows Mall, easy access to Highway 95.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Las Vegas, NV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Las Vegas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

